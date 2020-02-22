ROXBURY — Over the years, there’s been countless articles on Makayla Paige, mostly about her incredible amount of first place finishes between cross-country and indoor and outdoor track. On Friday afternoon, she added to that, winning both the 300 and the 600-meter races at the Eastern Mass Division 3 Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
And while she has already put a big stamp into Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletics, Paige’s performances, especially in the 600, now puts a stamp in track history. Her time of 1:29.70 currently ranks No. 1 in the entire country!
It also breaks the all-time mark at the RLC, in Massachusetts and also in New England in the history of high school track-and-field!!
And just 30 minutes after repeating as the Division 3 champion in the 600, she came from behind to win the 300-meters with a time of 40.42!!!
“I think Makayla has the tendency to make the spectacular look commonplace,” said Tewksbury head coach Fran Cusick. “Not a lot of kids can run a 1:29 time in the 600 (meters) and then come back thirty minutes later to win the 300 (meters) and she made those look pretty casual.
“We knew it would be a pretty difficult double but it’s a great workout to get ready for future meets and she wanted to have the challenge of it. We put her in there and she responded really well.”
In the 600, Paige didn’t have any competition. From the start, she exploded to a big lead, expanded it to about 70 yards at one point and ended up winning by almost nine full seconds.
After receiving her award and chatting with reporters, she had little time to get ready for the 300. She lined up and trailed for most of the race before making a move on the final straightaway to pass two Milford runners, Sarah Flanagan and Kerry O’Connor, who finished at 40.76 and 41.13, respectively.
“The hard thing for her is when you are that good, it’s hard to find other people who can compete with you on a regular basis,” said Cusick about the differences between the two races and not having competition in the 600. “You have to sort of create these artificial situations where she is pushed by others.
“She was obviously tired and she was obviously not at her top level in the 300 because of how fast she ran in the 600 so it was great to see that she was able to come from behind to win that race. She was in third place late in the race and she ended up passing both of those kids. It was a great day for her and I know she is a little tired right now.”
Understandably, Paige was indeed extremely fatigued. Having the ability to recharge your body both mentally and physically after such a short time, and then win, is certainly a phenomenal accomplishment.
“Oh my gosh that was terrible,” she said after winning the second race on such a short break. “I felt like I wasn’t moving at all at the start. I didn’t feel the greatest, my legs are tired but really I’m more tired mentally.”
Over the last year or so, Cusick and the rest of the Tewksbury coaches have changed things around for Paige, as she has switched from the tougher and longer distance events such as the 800, 1,000 meters, mile and two-mile, to the shorter distances and seems to have been a successful strategy move.
“She doesn’t like running long distance events, she doesn’t enjoy that at all,” said Cusick. “The 5K is quite the challenge for her. She really enjoys the shorter stuff. She has great speed, obviously, so it’s just what she is good at. If we put her in the two-mile, she would do fine but he prefers the shorter distances. She has done a couple of mile races and she has run pretty well, but she’s a lot more comfortable in the shorter distances.
“The 600 for whatever reason is her preferred event. It’s short enough where she can spring the whole thing and it’s not long enough where it becomes a mental burden, so it’s just kind of like the perfect distance.”
The 600 was her best performance on the night, especially since she was running by herself.
“I really work on having that mental toughness,” she said. “I feel like no matter when you run, you never know what to expect and you never know where the other runners are and if they are right behind you or not.”
Paige said that she wanted to get under 1:30, and without anyone pushing her, it was difficult for her to gauge where she stood against the clock.
“I wanted to run under 1:30 and (on the last lap) I had no idea where I was time wise and then I heard the crowd so I figured that I still had a chance to get under 1:30,” she said.
That same crowd helped push her to the 1:29 time, and also gave her a standing ovation twice, for her two wins but more importantly making track history.
“It was (tough) at first (getting the attention), but then it gets me excited and keeps me (driven for the next meet),” said Paige.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.