DRACUT – How the tides have turned.
Before the season started, Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys cross-country coach Peter Fortunato was pretty critical on his comments about the team's lack of off-season training and how far behind the Redmen were at that point because of that. He did add that with some extra push, some extra work, that the potential was there to make some noise.
Well that happened this past week.
In a tri-meet against Dracut and Haverhill, Tewksbury swept with respective scores of 15-50 and 26-29, putting the team's record to 2-1 on the young season.
“I am so proud of my entire team. We went 2-0 on the day, beating both Dracut and Haverhill. Haverhill is equal to us but we were the better team today,” said Fortunato. “This was by far the best day we have had this season. Everyone ran confident and tough.”
That toughness, both physically and mentally, started with Nick Alvarado, who finished first overall in the entire meet with a time of 18:17.6.
“Nick pieced together a great summer for himself and it is really paying off,” said Fortunato. “He won the overall race and pulled a much needed number one for us. Watching Nick take the lead and dominate the race from the first mile was so enjoyable to watch. He really set the tone out there for us.”
Next in line is the drastically improved Tristan Leslie, who was fourth overall with a time of 19:22.1
“Tristan ran a super competitive race for himself. He put himself out there with the lead Haverhill guys and he finished right after Haverhill's number two guy. Tristan always seems to race himself into shape over the course of the season so I know that his best races are yet to come. I am excited to see how he progresses and to watch him drop his 5K time down come October,” said the coach.
The team's final four runners included Alek Cranston, who was fifth overall at 20:00.8, Ben Sharpe who was seventh at 20:04.8, Nick Polimeno was ninth at 20:24.6 and Steven Oppedismo was 12th at 21:02.7.
“Alek Cranston has done a tremendous job leading our team this season, especially today. Nick had a great day coming in as our fifth man. He actually beat out Haverhill's fifth man by three seconds which was a big swing in the race. I am also very proud of both Ben and Stephen who are both new to the team and competed in their first 5K race for us.”
KELLEY INVITE
After watching his team perform so well on Wednesday, Fortunato had to sit one out on Saturday, having volunteer coach Connor Bourgoin fill in for him as the team competed at the annual Frank Kelley Invitational held at the Wrentham Development Course.
“First a huge shout out to my coaching staff for filling in. I got bit/stung by something at our meet on Wednesday and my ankle blew up and I haven't been able to walk as well as attend practice Friday and then the meet on Saturday. So thank you to Coach Bourgoin for running practice Friday and preparing the guys for Saturday's meet and thank you for Coach (Fred) Doyle and (Girls) Coach (Fran) Cusick for coaching the boys up at the meet on Saturday.”
This invitational meet consists of a number of different races. For Tewksbury, the team had two runners in the Varsity Large School Open (5K), four runners in the Varsity Small School race, five in the Freshmen/Sophomore race, one in the Middle School Race. Those last three races were all 3Ks in distance.
In the large school open, Alvarado was 77th overall at 18:02.36 and Leslie was 127th at 19:06.62. In the varsity small school race, Polimeno was 35th at 11:44.05, followed by Sharpe, who was 44th at 12:06.25, Adams, who was 51st at 12:28.92 and Trevor Trodden, who was 68th at 13:03.94.
“Nick finished with the fastest 3K time of the day for us in an 11:44,” said Fortunato. “Nick has been working hard and is finally healthy. He has had a tremendous week for us between today's Frank Kelley meet and Wednesday's meet vs. Dracut/Haverhill. We are looking for him to continue to improve.”
In the Freshmen/Sophomore race, Njila Lantum was 62nd at 12:53.11 and was followed by King Shakes (75th, 13:13.68), Evan Festa (93rd, 14:04.59), Edison Sok (97th, 14:22.54) and Devin Ricci (100th, 14:34.4). Those five combined to finish tenth in the team standings.
“Njila has been a great addition to our team. He is always in a great mood but he is super competitive and is a pleasure to coach. I think if he sticks with running through the winter, spring, and summer, that he will be cracking the varsity top seven this time next year,” said Fortunato.
Finally, in the middle school race, Steven Oppedisano continues to impress as he was 17th at 12:27.68.
“He brought home our single medal on the day,” said Fortunato. “Steven is brand new to the team but runs like a veteran. He has a great stride and works incredibly hard. He is improving every single week.”
Tewksbury is off until facing Andover/Central Catholic/Methuen in a quad meet to be held on Wednesday, the 6th.
