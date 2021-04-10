TEWKSBURY – Heading into last Wednesday's meet, first-year head coach Nick Parsons had a pretty good idea of how things would go. Unfortunately, it went the other way he had hoped it would.
"We knew it would be a meet that would end up with us winning 60-40 or losing by that same score (or thereabouts)," he said.
Despite some terrific performances – in particular from Derek Munroe once again – Tewksbury fell to 1-1 on the season with a 57-43 loss to the Lions.
"Before the meet, I told the team that I can only get athletes in a place to be successful, but it's up to them to execute. Unfortunately, we were on the losing end, but we didn't make it easy for Chelmsford. Every athlete on the team stepped up and did their absolute best,” said Parsons. “We had a huge number of personal bests and tight, gritty races. We go against Chelmsford for a rematch on Saturday April 10th. With a few athletes returning from injury, a bit more experience under our belts, and knowing what our competition looks like, we are looking for some redemption then.”
Munroe came away with three more first places, giving him 15 points in each of the two meets. In this one, he took the top prize in the long jump (19-10), shot put (41-11.25) and 55-meter hurdles (8.5 seconds).
“The league rules are that you can not be entered in more than three events per meet. Derek has maxed out his entries and won every event so far. That's crazy — that's the track-and-field equivalent of batting 1,000 (in baseball),” said Parsons. “He's a great athlete, better human, and loves going out there and competing. It's been a joy working with him and I hope he gets recognized by some college and is invited to continue competing in college. Derek has exceeded expectations in the shot put, hurdles, and long jump, but he can really do it all.”
The only other athlete to come away with placing in multiple events was Ryan Cuvier, who was first in the high jump (5-8) and second in the 300 (39.2).
“Ryan had another standout meet. In his debut at the high jump, he won clearing a height of 5-8. It wasn't pretty by any means, but he has some serious raw ability. With some technical work and a bit more time to practice and compete in the event, I can see him becoming one of the best high jumpers in the league, if not the state. He's starting to believe that himself and comes to practice a little more committed and serious everyday.”
The only other first place came from the 4x200 relay team with a combined time of 1:37.1.
Second places were earned by Trevor Trodden in the long jump (18-6.50), Conor Moynihan in the shot put (41-1.50) and Zach Connolly in the two-mile (10:41.7).
Picking up third places included Lovens Lamousney in the high jump (5-4), Danny Kusmaul in the 55-meter dash (6.8), Jack Rennell in the 300 (39.2), Alek Cranston in the 600 (1:35.6) and Julian Quintal in the mile (4:57.6).
“Chelmsford's distance program is legit. We knew we weren't going to do well in those events, so we were scrounging for points wherever we could. We were behind where we needed to be in order to win about halfway through the meet,” explained Parsons. “I talked with the distance boys and told them I don't care how, I don't care who, but we need these points if we're going to stay in this. Julian fought to grab a third in the mile, and in doing so recorded another big personal best. Will Eskenas fought it out in the 1,000 meters and really gave that race his all.
“He came up short of the third place we needed, but he really poured his heart into that effort. That's what the sport is all about, and outcome aside, that was a fantastic race.”
Tewksbury faced Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
