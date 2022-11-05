TEWKSBURY – For the 11th straight time (not counting the Fall-2 COVID year) and for the second straight time in the new MIAA format, the Tewksbury Memorial High School will be competing in the playoffs.
On Friday night, the No. 7 seed Redmen (5-3) will host the No. 10 Marlborough Panthers (6-2) in a Division 4 first-round match-up to be played at Doucette Stadium with a 7 pm scheduled kick-off.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
Marlboro Football dates back to 1907, and the Panthers have a history of strong football coming out of Central Mass. Head coach Sean Mahoney has collected 124 wins since 2004, including a 7-4 record last year. The Panthers were also on the same bracket as the Redmen a year ago, losing to Grafton, 35-7, while, Tewksbury was defeated by Bedford, 28-21.
This season Marlboro has defeated Westboro (28-7), Algonquin (34-0), Fitchburg (28-0), Oakmont (28-6), Tantasqua (33-14) and Shepard Hill (27-14), while losing to Grafton once again, 13-7, as well as Nashoba Regional (15-13). Grafton is also in the same bracket and should they defeat No. 15 Falmouth, they would host the winner of the Tewksbury/Marlboro game next weekend.
“Marlboro's a good program and well-coached. They run like a split-veer offense so they have a lot of dive option (stuff), so they are a little bit of old-school and their guys respond to that. They are tough, they block hard, they are physical so we're going to have to muscle up on defense but we'll be ready,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward.
The Panthers have been led by running back Miguel Borges, who has scored seven touchdowns this season and is averaging 114 yards per game. Receiver Brandon Alfano will also be someone to look out for while on the other side of the ball Nealon Stemple leds the team with 13 tackles a game as a middle linebacker.
Tewksbury, coming off a 42-21 loss to Andover, the No. 2 ranked team in Division 1, is led by a strong running game between Alex Arbogast (735 yards and 12 TDs), Alex Hirtle (350 yards and 6 TDs) and Hunter Johnson (229 yards, 1 TD in limited play). Sophomore Vinnie Ciancio has improved greatly throughout the season, throwing for over 850 yards and 9 TDs. His top targets are Michael Sullivan (371 yards and 3 TDs) and Hirtle (175 yards, 3 TDs).
Defensively, Hirtle, Blake Ryder, Johnson, Manny Mengata and then in the secondary Sullivan, have all led the way for the Redmen.
Marlboro has won six games, but none are against teams that are also in the playoffs, only facing Grafton, said to be an outstanding team and only losing by a touchdown. Tewksbury also has not beat a team that's also in the playoffs, but have lost to Andover (D1), Chelmsford (D2) and Billerica (D3).
“You would think that we have played some pretty good teams (would help us), but there's good teams everywhere,” said Aylward. “We have learned a lot about what our limitations are, so it's just going in there with the right mindset that we have a chance to stay in the tournament if we win and that's the only thing that matters while in this tournament – for as long as we can.”
Last year Tewksbury couldn't stay in that long, getting upset by Bedford, who is once again in this bracket at the third seed and once again dangerous, riding a seven game winning streak.
“(Losing in the first round last year is) something that we have talked about all throughout the off-season. Now we're here so you reassess where you're at health wise, with the things that have done good and the things that you have struggled with. Not necessarily the things that we have struggled with, but more so let's continue to do the things that we do well and see more of that,” said Aylward.
Besides Tewksbury, Marlboro, Grafton, Falmouth and Bedford, the other teams in the bracket include top ranked Duxbury, as well as Holliston, Scituate, Foxboro, Middleboro, East Longmeadow, Pembroke, Northampton, Melrose, South High Community of Worcester and Newburyport.
“Sixteen teams are in the bracket and everybody has a shot at it. The point system is so crazy that and I know the teams are numbered one through sixteen, but based on what I have seen in all of the divisions, there's some really good first round match-ups,” said Aylward. “If we can stay ahead of the sticks and we can hang onto the ball and we keep the other offense off the field (we can be successful).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.