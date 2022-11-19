WESTFIELD – Both the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys and girls cross-country teams concluded their seasons on Saturday at the Division 2B Meet held at Westfield State College's Stanley Park.
The boys team finished in 19th place, and the girls had just three athletes cross the finish line, thus they didn't figure in the team standings.
The boys were without No. 1 runner Nick Alvarardo, who was ill.
“He missed a week and a half of training and we thought it was best for him to focus on getting healthy. As for the race, conditions were not the best,” said boys coach Christina Keefe.
This year's meet was held at a flat course, but the conditions weren't all that great.
“It was chilly, rainy, and the course was muddy,” said Keefe.
The boys team was led by freshman Steven Oppedisano who had a terrific performance finishing 49th overall with a time of 17:53.91. He was followed by Evan Festa, who was 97th in 18:53.52, Njila Lantum, who was 103rd in 19:05.32, Tristan Leslie, who was 116th in 19:24.19, Kyle Adams, who was 117th in 19:28.69 and Payton Haines, who was 158th in 22:06.13.
“Steven was our number one guy that day with a HUGE personal record. He looked good and after the race he felt good enough to do it again. Once again, Evan, Njila, Tristan, and Kyle were very consistent. Always guys we can rely on.”
Alvarado, Leslie and Adams are seniors, thus this was their race.
“I am sad to see the seniors go, but we've got a great group of young guys coming back next year that we are very excited to build on and continue consistent training,” said Keefe.
The coach added that despite a tough season in terms of wins, the members of the team all worked hard and had great attitudes.
“The season, although not ideal in terms of wins and losses, was a fun one. I've definitely learned a lot along the way and this was a great group of boys to coach for my first year. It was enjoyable to coach them and I am most definitely looking forward to next year,” she said.
For the girls, they were without No. 1 runner Emma Jensen. As well as Olivia Millspaugh, both seniors. Three girls did compete the race including Lydia Barnes, who was 108th in 24:50.32, Sophie Scott, who was 116th in 25:!5.53 and Emalee Boyce, who was 132nd in 27:08.06.
