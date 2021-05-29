BILLERICA – After suffering a pair of losses to start their week, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team bounced back nicely to pick up back to back wins later in the week and improve their record on the season to 5-3.
The Rams had dropped a pair of contests to Essex Tech last Monday and Wednesday to briefly drop their record to .500 on the season, but with a pair of dominant wins over Greater Lowell last Thursday and this Monday, they appear to be back on track.
They started their winning ways last Thursday when they traveled to Greater Lowell and came away with a 14-3 victory, powered by eight goals from junior midfielder Devin Sweeney. It was the second eight goal outburst of the season for Sweeney, who continues to dazzle nearly each time she steps on the field.
“Devin is such a force on our field. I call her Sneaky Sween,” Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly said. “She’s a girl of few words but she is fierce as all heck. The other teams never hear her coming, and if they see her coming, they can’t catch up. Devin runs a six minute mile and she can sprint faster than any player we’ve had in the past six years.”
Other than Sweeney, the Rams had a pretty balanced scoring attack, with three goals from sophomore midfielder Kerry Brown, and solo tallies from junior attack Lexi Vio, junior midfielder Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury, and junior attack Abbie Wood.
That kind of balanced scoring has made life difficult for opponents hoping to focus on just Sweeney or Brown in their defensive strategy, and O’Reilly is especially proud of her team for establishing that ability even during a very unusual season.
“This year’s team is very different from past seasons. We’re playing the same amount of games in just six weeks. We didn’t have the three week preseason we typically get and we just had one week of practices before diving head first into three-game weeks,” O’Reilly said. “We’ve been running a lot of different defensive and offensive strategies. It’s been the first time in my coaching career that I’ve had a team successfully execute such a wide variety of offensive motions.
“The girls showed up this season ready to play lacrosse. They are confident in their abilities and they trust each other. Those are two great things to see as a coach, and nothing feels better than having all of your offensive players racking up points. It’s so nice to see such a wide variety of players contributing to the score of each game.”
On Monday, in a rematch against Greater Lowell at home, the Rams once again got a balanced offensive attack, this time getting four goals from Vio, three from Brown, two from Lee Singer, and solo tallies from Faith Clark, Rachael Halas, Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury and Sweeney. Jenna Johnson made 12 saves in net for the Rams, after having nine in last Thursday’s win.
Making the two wins all the more satisfying for the Rams was that they came on the heels of a couple of tough losses to Essex Tech. The Rams had lost 15-5 in a road game with Essex last Monday and had come back on Wednesday with a 13-5 loss on their home field.
While the scores of the game might not have been all that different, the way her team improved between the two games was what impressed O’Reilly.
“Essex Tech looked great in our first game against them. Matt Gwilliam, the Essex coach, has been working really hard to grow his program over the last few years,” O’Reilly said. “That team is fast and they play with intensity. We were able to match their intensity, but we couldn’t out-run them. We lost every foot race but we were in the competition when it came to the other parts of the game... ground ball battles, defensive turnovers, etc.”
With only one practice before the rematch with Essex, the Rams knew they couldn’t increase their speed in just one day, so they instead worked on playing smarter, trying to win the battles they could, revamping their game plan and taking a different approach with faceoffs to try and come up with possession more often that the first game.
“Working smarter against Essex certainly paid off and it was a great game to walk away from. Our team was satisfied with the game, and the girls were proud of the growth they were able to make as a team with just one practice,” O’Reilly said. “We were able to highlight a bunch of smaller wins that occurred during the game — draws, drives to net, defense shutting down Essex’s top players, and offense redefending in the midfield to help take pressure off of our mids and defense. This was a pivotal moment for our team this year, and it took our level of play to the next level regardless of the final score.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Whittier College to take on new CAC rival Lowell Catholic on Thursday, before hosting the Crusaders in a rematch on Friday. Lowell Catholic is new to the CAC, but they are not new to the Rams, who have faced them several times over the past few years.
“We are really looking forward to our games against Lowell Catholic this week. We have played them in the past, both during regular season and tournament season, and it has always been a great game,” O’Reilly said. “We typically go goal-for-goal, and end in overtime with a sudden-death. Any game against Lowell Catholic in recent years has either been a win for us by one goal, or a loss for us by one goal. We’ve always looked forward to playing them in years past and we are excited to see how we match up with them this year.”
SOFTBALL
It was a very light week for the Shawsheen Tech Softball team, who had only one game on the week, when they hosted CAC rival Essex Tech on Tuesday afternoon at Shawsheen. Unfortunately for the Rams, their one time on the field did not go as well as they would have hoped, as they dropped a 10-4 decision to Essex to drop their record on the season to 2-3.
“We kept fighting until the end, but we just couldn’t get the hit to break the game open,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said.
The Rams certainly did not lack for opportunities on the day, banging out nine hits, with junior captain Sandra Watne of Wilmington having two hits on the day, while senior Chloe Pereira had one hit and an RBI and freshman Reagan Bowden had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense. The Rams actually loaded the bases on three separate occasion, but were denied the big hit that may have made the difference in the game each time.
The Rams scored twice in the second inning and tacked on two more in the fifth but could have put the pressure on as they left the bases loaded in both innings. They also left the bases loaded in the seventh. Essex Tech led just 5-4 after five innings, but tacked on three runs in the sixth inning and wo more in the seventh to pull away from the Rams.
In addition to contributing to the Rams offense, Watne also had a busy day in the pitching circle, allowing 13 hits and six earned runs, but also striking out ten batters. Juniors Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury and Ella Malvone of Wilmington played well defensively for the Rams.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Essex Tech for a rematch. First pitch is 4:00 pm.
