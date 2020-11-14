With no high school football this fall, the Town Crier has been reprinting archived stories of old TMHS Football games, matching up the weeks on the schedule. Below is the week nine game against Billerica with this story originally appearing in the Town Crier in the November 15th, 2000 issue.
BILLERICA – Tewksbury Memorial High School football coach Brian Aylward summed up Sunday afternoon's 54-30 smashing victory over Billerica perfectly, “it was bizarre.”
Now what was more bizarre coach, scoring 54 points against a pretty good Billerica team, or having sophomore Mike Rocco break your brother and assistant coach Robbie Aylward's previous program record of four TD passes in a game with six?
“He threw six touchdown passes today,” asked Brian Aylward. “You've got to be kidding me. I have no idea who scores the touchdowns, but six touchdowns, wow that's tremendous. I think I have to go shake (Rocco's) hand.”
Aylward did. He walked over to Rocco and congratulated him for a performance for the ages. That handshake came a few minutes after Aylward congratulated his entire team for its tremendous performance right from the opening kick-off.
“Fifty-four is a lot of points,” said Aylward. “It's funny because before the game started, I didn't think they were ready. I kept saying, 'guys come on this is Billerica, your final league game of the season'. I guess they fooled me and were ready to go.”
The 54 points also broke the previous record of points scored in a game of 48, which happened in 1996 and '97 in respective wins over Haverhill (48-0) and Westford Academy (48-20). The 54 points was broken in 2016 when Tewksbury put up 59 points in a playoff win over Medford.
Rocco, who threw right-handed as a QB but left-handed as a baseball pitcher, finished the game completing 10-of-15 passes for 177 yards with his six touchdowns.
“We wanted to show (Billerica) today who is the best sophomore quarterback in the conference,” said Aylward. “(Rocco is) going to be a good one. With the pose and experience that (injured starter Ryan Davoren) has, we wanted Rocco to play back-up, watch, learn and take in the system. But to throw six touchdowns in one game is tremendous.”
Tewksbury (6-3) kicked off to Billerica (6-4) to begin the game. The ball went through the hands of the returner and he picked the ball up around the two yard line. A group of Tewksbury defenders came storming at him and John Drinkwater crushed him, forcing the ball loose. Ryan Carlson pounced on it in the end zone for the touchdown, coming just 13 seconds into the game.
“That got us going,” said senior wide receiver Jay Wagstaff, who caught for of Rocco's six touchdown passes and he finished with six catches for 121 yards. “We needed something to get us fired up and that certainly did.”
The Redmen continued that intensity the rest of the half. After kicking off again, Tewksbury's Steve Bagley recovered another fumble on the first play of the next series giving Tewksbury the ball at the Billerica 31. Three plays later, Rocco hit Wagstaff to his left and Waga beat his man on the 1-on-1 coverage and went in for a 25-yard touchdown, after the PAT kick failed, just 2:06 into the game.
Billerica went three-and-out on its next series thanks to a nice defensive effort by Bill Meuse on a pass, and a five-yard sack by linebacker Erik Nickerson. Tewksbury started with the ball on its own 50. From there they put together a 9-play, 50-yard drive with Rocco hitting Wagstaff for another touchdown, this one from the 27 yard line on the same play from before just from the right side. Rocco connected with a side open Carlson for the two-point conversion making it 21-0 with 3:57 left in the first quarter.
Billerica again went three-and-out as Meuse had another defensive gem, as he made a great move to intercept a pass on third down, but he dropped it. Billerica punted and Wagstaff returned the ball to the B40. On third-and-12, Rocco hit his favorite target once again and Wagstaff weaved in and out of the Billerica defense for a 42-yard touchdown reception making it 27-0 with a minute left in the first quarter!
“I wanted to come back and show people what I could do,” said Rocco. “I was discouraged (after turning the ball over in limited time in a previous outing against Central Catholic). I was discouraged. It's something I won't forget but wanted to very badly. When you have the best receiver in the league, all of that stuff doesn't matter. (Wagstaff) is awesome.”
The Indians would put together a nice offensive drive starting from their own 27. Sophomore quarterback Ken Graham connected with Bryan Meuse (Billy's cousin) for a 39-yard pass as Tewksbury forgot how to tackle on that one play. That followed with four receptions by senior John McBride, who had quit the busy afternoon himself, with the last one counting for a three-yard touchdown making it 27-6.
Tewksbury was forced to punt on its next series, while Nickerson recovered a fumble on the Billerica 4, the third of eight total Billerica turnovers in the game. Nickerson finished what he started with a four-yard touchdown off-tackle, his 14th of the season, making it 34-6 after mark Boudreau's kick was good.
On Billerica's next drive, Wagstaff intercepted a pass at the Billerica 39, giving the Redmen the ball again. Nickerson caught a 17-yard pass but a flag after the play against Tewksbury brought the ball back 15 yards. Carlson gave the Redmen a first down with a lateral pass rush good for 12 yards. Aylward's team continued to move the ball downfield as time was winding down. The Redmen had the ball on the B14 with two minutes left, and Nickerson's number was called for the next play and he fought for two yards.
Tewksbury continued in its hurry-up offense and Rocco faked spiking the ball, and instead he hit Wagstaff with a beautiful 12-yard pass to the left end zone making it 41-6.
Billerica did manage a first down in its last series of the half, but QB sacks by Jason Stotik and Carlson kept the lead at 35 going to the halftime break.
The Indians started a little comeback in the second half. Tewksbury fumbled on the first play of the third quarter and that resulted in a McBride – who shifted to QB after Graham left the game injured on a big hit from Carlson – four-yard TD run making it 47-14 after the kick was good.
Tewksbury followed going three-and-out, only to get the ball back one play later as Jack Byrne recovered a fumble on the Billerica 28 yard line. Three plays later, Rocco hit Carlson with a nice screen pass and the senior went to the end zone on a 27-yard TD reception, thanks in part to a great block by Christos Koustenis.
The offensive onslaught continued for both teams. Billerica took over at its own 47, and four passes later, McBride hit Dan McKay for a 28-yard touchdown pass making it 47-20.
Tewksbury would punt the ball on its next drive only to get the ball back when Paul Saunders intercepted a pass at the Billerica 9 yard line. After three runs by Nickerson moving the ball to the three, Rocco completed a short 3-yard pass to Byrne for the TD, upping the score to 54-22 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
Billerica scored a touchdown with one minute left in the fourth quarter as the Indians passed the ball on all but three offensive plays throughout the entire second half. Thus after a two-hour and forty minute game, Tewksbury indeed came away with 54 points including six touchdowns from a sophomore quarterback.
