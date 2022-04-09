CHELMSFORD – On Tuesday afternoon, both the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys and Girls Track teams opened their spring season with a meet against Dracut, but held at the McCarthy School.
The boys came away with a convincing 88-48 victory, while the girls were edged out, 72-66.
On the boys side, six athletes placed in two individual events each, combining for 44 of the team's points.
“I can tell you I went into the meet with a lot of concern and anxiety over the unknown,” said head coach Scott Wilson. “Our lineup featured only six seniors, many of which had not competed at the varsity level.”
The six athletes who all had big days included Kyle Adams who was first in both the shot put (40-6) and javelin (136-9). The others included Will Eskenas, who was first in the two-mile (10:53) and second in the 800 as he had a tough double-up. Willow Trodden was first in the 100-meter high hurdles at 18.1 and was second in the triple jump at 38-10. Jerry Kerkeland was first in the high jump clearing 5-9 and was third in the 100 at 12.2 seconds. Mason Veits was first in the pole vault clearing 7-0 and third in the 400-meter hurdles and Will Humphrey was second in both the 100 (12.1) and javelin (107-9).
“I think our secret weapon this year will certainly be Mike Davis and new coach Kelsey Ring and the work they do with our throws crew. Mike always seems to get these guys ready to compete and Tuesday was no surprise. In the shot put, Kyle Adams took home a big first place to offset Dracut’s second and third finish. Then in the discus, Eric Impink took second and Nick DeGloria took third. Those nine points were a great way to get started. In the javelin, rookie coach Ring was able to deliver a clean sweep with Adams taking first, William Humphrey taking second and Brandon Contardi finishing third.”
The other firsts came from Alex Arbogast in the 200 (22.5), Nick Alvarado in the mile (5:00), Nick Polimeno in the 400 (50.7) and the 4x100 relay team.
“Willow Trodden was a returning performer and did nothing to disappoint here taking second place in the triple jump and new jumper Elijah Acholonu went 37'1" for a third place finish. Willow took care of business in the hurdles as well finishing first with a time of 18.1.
“In the two-mile, Will Eskenas was the only Tewksbury performer in this event and delivered with a first place finish. He then turned around and doubled up in this event and delivered a second place finish. This was a real gutty effort from Will. The 4x100 relay team won behind Branchaud, Tyler Trodden, Acholonu and Arbogast.
The other second places came from Romyn Lorick in the high jump (5-4), Dante Dunac in the long jump (17-7), Eric Impink in the discus (105-3), Nathan Laboy in the mile (5:31), Travis Cohen in the 400 (62.7) and King Shakes in the 400-meter hurdles.
“In the 400-meter hurdles, two more athletes running the event for the first time were King Shakes, who took second and Mason Veits, who took third, while he was also first in the pole vault. This is a tough one because of the distance and we had two brand new hurdlers but these two stepped up and will continue to improve.
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Robert Branchaud in the long jump (16-3), Elijah Acholonu in the triple jump (37-1), Nick DeGloria in the discus (100-10), Brandon Contardi in the javelin (105-2), Njila Lantum in the mile (5:32) and Ryan Cuvier in the 200 (25.3).
Overall, Wilson was very impressed with a handful of athletes.
“I still can't believe what Nick Polimeno did. He finished with a time of 50.7 in the 400-meters, that is just a WOW. Right now it’s probably the fastest time in MVC but even if it isn't, that was something to see.
“Kyle Adams is going to have a big year. He had strong performances in the shot put and javelin and he is just scratching the surface. Jerry Kerkeland delivered in the high jump, 100 and just missed in the 200. If he puts in the work, he will be a monster this year. Freshman Dante Dunac, who has practiced long jump only twice, was flying. So many things to fix, but keep an eye on him.”
For so many unknowns and still trying to figure out who fits best in which event, Wilson was thrilled with the opening performance by the entire team.
“I believe we had eight people competing in an event for the first time ever and they all performed so well. Hats off to the coaches for preparing these athletes. We have a lot of work to do but we now have a clear picture of what things will allow us to achieve our goals this year. Our captains stepped up with their leadership as they helped the newer competitors be prepared. I am excited with what we can accomplish and realize that if we put in the work we can have a special season,” said Wilson.
On the girls side, five athletes placed in two events each and combined for 28 of the team's points. A lot of those points came in the field events. Ava Piccolo was first in the discus (71-4) and second in the javelin. Victoria Allen was first in the shot put (28-9) and third in the discus (60-9). Noelia Cura was second in both the triple jump (31-4) and 200 (27.5). Amanda Ogden was second in both the 100 (13.4) and long jump and Carrina Barron was third in both the long jump and 400-meter hurdles (74.3).
The other first places came from Jaden Kasule in the pole vault (7-6), Julia Barletta in the high jump (4-0), Kristina Smith in the javelin, Molly Cremin in the mile (5:53), and both the 4x100 and 4x400 with times of 53.1 and 4:29.
Earning second places included Elyse O'Leary in the mile at 6:46 and Maci Chapman in the 800 at 2:36. Then for thirds, those came from Emma Ryan in the 800 (2:48), Maddy Forgione in the 400 (1:05.6). Kimsan Nguyen in the 100 (13.7), Molly Buczynski in the 100-meter hurdles (1:05.3) and Cassidy Paige in the triple jump.
