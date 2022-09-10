BILLERICA – It was a season of mixed results for the Shawsheen Tech Football team last season on their way to a 6-5 overall record.
The Rams started the season with a lopsided loss to non-league rival Bedford, before seeing their non-league game against Triton postponed due to a health issue at Triton.
They then righted the ship to improve to 4-2 at one point in the season, before dropping to 5-5, including a loss in to Northeast in the semifinals of the Large School Vocational playoffs.
The Rams did however, rebound with a thrilling 35-28 win over Arlington Catholic to finish with a winning record for the season, which was no small feat considering the youth of their roster.
Shawsheen coach Al Costabile, entering his 25th season as head coach of the Rams, felt that earning that sixth win of the season and clinching a winning record was important for his team.
“We had a tough start to the season with a tough game against Bedford and then the Triton game,” Costabile said. “It kind of put us behind the eight ball early in the season, but I was very happy with the way the team matured as the season went on. They found a way to become a winning team, which is important for a young team.
“We had a lot of young players who gained a lot of experience last season, so we are hoping that pays off. We have a lot of kids with a lot of experience heading into the season, and that should help us.”
One of those young, but still experienced players that Costabile will be counting on most will be sophomore quarterback Sidney Tildsley, who threw for 854 yards and ten touchdowns last season, while rushing for another 250 yards and five touchdowns to earn CAC All-Star honors.
“We will be looking for him to have a great season for us,” Costabile said. “He is a great young leader. We will be looking for him to be a dual threat for us. He can really do it all.”
The athletic Tildsley will certainly provide a threat running the ball, but when he does put the ball in the air, he will have a pair of talented wide receivers to throw to in senior Mavrick Bourdeau, along with fellow senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington.
Bourdeau led the Rams in receiving last year with 20 catches for 340 yards and five touchdowns, while Ackerley had three catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns while playing wide receiver for just two games. One of his touchdown catches was one of the biggest of the season for the Rams, coming with eight seconds left in the first half of their Thanksgiving Day game with Arlington Catholic, tying the game at 21-21 at the time, in a game the Rams would go on to win 35-28.
“They are both good athletes and good multi-sport athletes,” Costabile said. “They bring a lot of athleticism to our attack.”
In addition to their being key parts of the Rams offense and defense, Ackerley and Bourdeau will also serve as co-captain this season, and Costabile couldn’t be happier to see them in those roles.
“They are two great kids, and as a head coach, I feel so lucky to have two captains of this caliber,” Costabile said. “They are not only two very good football players and multi-sport athletes, but they are just great, great kids. We are very lucky to have them.”
Another key skill position player for the Rams will be junior running back Caleb Caceres, who rushed for 526 yards and five touchdowns last season, to lead the Rams in both categories. Costabile will be looking for even bigger and better things from Caceres this season.
“We are hoping that he will build on the success he had last season and take the next step forward,” Costabile said. “He got some valuable experience as a young player last season, so we are hoping that pays off for him.”
Junior wide receivers Zach Rogers of Wilmington and Evan Galanis of Tewksbury also saw time in the starting lineup last season and will be looking to reprise their roles as key members of the Rams offense.
Several young and talented players will also be looking for playing time at the skill positions for the Rams, with sophomore running back Zach Timmons of Wilmington, sophomore wide receiver William Holloway of Tewksbury, freshman wide receiver Dyllon Pratt and freshman running back James Tildsley all looking to make their mark.
Of course, not much happens offensively in either the passing or running game without a strong offensive line, and in the Rams case, they seem to be in very good hands up front, with some talented players returning to the starting lineup, led by 6-foot-5, 260-pound senior center Cooper Lemieux of Tewksbury.
“Cooper is another player we are hoping will take the next step forward this season,” Costabile said. “He had a good season last year and he has had a great camp, so we are hoping that carries forward into the season.”
Joining Lemieux up front will be juniors Austin Malandain (6-1, 215) and Richard Elliot III (6-0, 220), both also returning starters.
“Both Austin and Richard started some games as freshmen and then they started every game last season,” Costabile said. “They bring some great experience into the season.”
Senior Tim Cassidy also saw playing time on the offensive line last season and will return to the Rams lineup, while newcomer Cullen Walsh of Wilmington, a sophomore, will also be in the mix for playing time both on the offensive line as well as linebacker.
“Cullen has had a very good camp, and we are looking for big things from him on both sides of the ball,” Costabile said.
Defensively, the Rams look like they could be very strong, led by Elliot at defensive tackle and junior Tommy Cormier at defensive end. Elliot had 53 tackles last season, which was good for third on the team, and he was followed closely by Cormier, who had 50 tackles along with three sacks.
In addition to his play at wide receiver, Ackerley will also be one of the Rams best defenders from his outside linebacker position, where he had 50 tackles last season. Bourdeau and Tildsley will also be two way players for the Rams, with Bourdeau at cornerback and Tildsley at safety. Bourdeau had 24 tackles as well as a fumble recovery last season, while Tildsley had 40 tackles and two interceptions.
Both Ackerley and Bourdeau were also selected a CAC All-Stars last season, along with Tildsley.
Junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington will be another key cornerback for the Rams, coming off a sophomore campaign where he had 27 tackles and three interceptions.
The Rams will kick off their season once again with a matchup against non-league rival Bedford, on Saturday at 1:30. Bedford handled the Rams easily in last season’s opener at Bedford, rolling to a 42-14 victory. The Bucs will provide another tough test this season, as they are ranked seventh in the Division 4 preseason rankings, and are coming off a big playoff win against Tewksbury in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs last season.
Costabile knows it will be no easy task, but he is hoping the Rams can get off to a better start against both Bedford and fellow non-league rival Triton in Week 2, before beginning league play in Week 3 on the road against Essex Tech. Regardless of the outcome of the games, Costabile will be looking for improvement from his team early on in the season
“It will be very important for us to be competitive early on,” Costabile said. “Last year we were not competitive against them. In those non-league early season games, we will be looking to improve and to find things we can build on heading into the league schedule.”
And once they do head into the league schedule, the task does not get any easier, with the likes of Essex Tech, ranked eighth in Division 8, and Manchester Essex, ranked second in Division 8, on the schedule. They will also face tough tests against traditional league rivals Northeast, Greater Lowell and Whittier Tech.
Still, Costabile feels like his team can compete for a playoff spot and even compete for the CAC title once again, after winning it in three of four seasons from 2016 through 2019.
“It’s going to be a very balanced league, just like it was last year, with a lot of close games,” Costabile said. “But I would hope we will be in the hunt for the league title. That is what we are planning on, but we know that we are going to have to play well if want do that, because the league is going to be very good.”
