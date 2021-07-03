GLOUCESTER – You couldn't possibly have tried to script this ending. There's no way you could have prepared for something like this.
In the end, it's all about reactions, head-up play and athleticism, and those three ingredients helped Sam Perkins and the Redmen defeat Gloucester, 4-3, in walk-off fashion during the Division 2 North Sectional semi-final game played last Friday at Gloucester High School.
Leading 4-2 going to the last of the seventh, Tewksbury needed three out to close the book on the sixth seed and advance to the sectional final. After a pop up, No. 8 hitter Kelsey Couthers reached on an infield single. The second out was recorded when pitcher Whitney Gigante struck out the next batter. The top of the order followed and Ella Marshall reached first on an infield error, pushing Couthers to second.
Gigante then got ahead of the next batter 0-2, before she lifted a single into center field. The throw came in high and up the first base line where Perkins alertly scooted over, blocked the ball, only to see Marshall heading for home. The catcher that darted back, extended her arms and tagged out the runner on a bang-bang play. She was ruled out and Tewksbury celebrated with the dramatic win.
“I was telling Sam to stay up on her toes as I was expecting the double steal, but I was not expecting that play,” said Tewksbury head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza. “The strongest part to their line-up was at the top. That girl had one hit off Whitney but basically we had shut her down. We were trying to throw outside so she would hit to the right side of the field for a groundball. (Then after she hit it) and the (throw from the outfield) was coming in, I just said to Sam to keep in front of you.
“It was great to see Sam get the last out on such an incredible play because she works so hard behind the plate and sometimes it goes unnoticed as the catchers usually don't get the glory. That was the game saver right there. She saved our game, that play was all Sam.”
That play ended the game and ended a contest full of intensity and heated moments. In the first inning, Marshall elected not to slide on a play at the plate and barreled into Perkins, who held on to the ball and applied the out. The rules state that players have to slide and if not, automatic ejection. She didn't, which really upset the Tewksbury side.
Before that happened, Tewksbury jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Gianna Pendola led off the game with a single over first base, stole second and moved to third two batters later on a groundout. Freshman Avery Della Piana drove her in with a RBI single to center.
In the third, Ashley Giordano tripled as the center fielder slipped on her way to get the ball, and Della Piana drove her in with a RBI groundout.
Tewksbury then stranded runners at second and third that same half inning, and did it again in the sixth.
Gloucester ended up scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and the game was tied up.
With one out and the bases empty in the top of the seventh, Della Piana doubled to center field. Alexandria Macauda went in as the pinch runner and she moved to third on a single to right by Becca Harris. She stole second, and Paige Talbot's fly ball was dropped allowing Macauda to score, and then Harris came in on a passed ball. Tewksbury did have another chance to add to the lead but a runner was thrown home at home and then they left two more stranded at first and second.
That set up the dramatics for the bottom of the seventh.
“The grit, I love it. It's my favorite thing about this team is the grit that they show,” said Kannan-Souza. “I always say, show me your grit and show me how you are a dirt dog. They are working so hard together, and the fact that they are friends, they are really enjoying this time together on the field. I just tell them to enjoy each other and enjoy the time on the field together because these are the moments that you will remember for the rest of your lives.”
That win made it seven in a row for the Redmen, who had a streaky season, losing the first, to win the next six, only to lose the next three.
“We lost three games in a row and at that point it was pretty much game, game, practice but we really couldn't work on much,” said the coach. “The practice after the third loss, we just sat and talked and just regrouped. We knew at that point that we were through the tough part of our (schedule) and we just needed to turn the season around. We had made the tournament so it was just a matter of working on the little things for the tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.