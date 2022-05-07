STONEHAM – After showing signs of getting the offense going – at times – in their previous loss to Methuen, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Lacrosse team entered Monday's road non-league game against Stoneham, desperate to click throughout all four quarters and put another crooked number into the win column.
They achieved all of those things.
Led by eight goals by senior captain Kati Polimeno – including her second one giving her 100 career goals (more on that in next week's edition), the Redmen out everything together in this one to beat the Spartans, 19-9.
“We have faced a lot of tough competition lately and have a few tough ones coming up so this was a great win for the team,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “What is even more rewarding for me as a coach is looking in the stats book after a game and seeing tallies next to multiple players’ names. This is a team sport and when we all show up to play together good things happen and today was a great example of that.”
Polimeno had her eight goals, giving her 106 career goals to date.
“That's a huge accomplishment for any athlete especially when you consider she didn’t have a sophomore year season (due to COVID-19),” said Murphy. “She has consistently put up big numbers for us on the board this season.”
Also in the mix offensively included Maeve Cahill and Jamie Constantino with three goals each, Kat Schille had a pair, and Emily Picher, Jessica Driscoll and Ashley Demers each netted one. Cahill also came away with six assists and Polimeno was right behind her with five.
“It is great to see the team chemistry in games like this. Jess Driscoll was impressive on the circle getting over a handful of draw controls allowing our offense more opportunities,” said Murphy.
Also playing well was goalie Michelle Kusmaul.
“She finished with 13 saves, as well as some impressive clears that resulted in quick fast break goals,” said the coach. “Michelle is never afraid to just go for it and it is something I admire in her as an athlete and especially a goalie.”
This win came after losing to Methuen, 18-11, last Friday.
“This was a tough loss. We held tight to Methuen for a majority of the game, leading at points (of the game),” said Murphy. “Jamie Constantino and Kati Polimeno were incredible assets in our offense with nine of our eleven goals combined. Both players did a great job attacking the net and were able to get low and make aggressive moves and shots on net.”
Murphy said that the game was close for the majority of it, before the Rangers pulled away late.
“Our defense struggled to beat some fast breaks, but I look forward to seeing Methuen again and giving them a good battle,” she said.
Besides the offensive play of Constantino and Polimeno, the coach said that Demers continues to be a shining spot on the field.
“She continues to be a solid presence for us defensively, but was also instrumental in the midfield for us,” said Murphy. “We were nursing a few health issues with our midfield players and Ashley stepped up on the circle to get draw controls and move the ball into the offensive zone. Ashley is an all-around great player. She has been with the program for five years now and is someone I know I can depend on anywhere I need her and is a great leader down on defense for some of our less experienced players.”
Picher and Victoria Lavargna had the other goals, while Kusmaul made 13 saves.
Last Tuesday, Tewksbury was defeated by Billerica, 18-7. The Indians are one of the top teams in the state.
“This was a much better game for us. Billerica is a consistently strong program and is one of the top teams in the state right now. I do believe we played well against them despite what the score says. Our defense played tough, making Billerica work for a lot of their goals. We were able to force multiple turnovers but need to continue to work on recovering ground balls to limit the number of opportunities our opponents get. Offensively we stepped up more in this game. A great accomplishment for us on that end was the ability to score two of our goals while man down due to penalties.”
While Billerica controlled most of the game and possession, things could have been worse in terms of the score had it not been for Kusmaul.
“Michelle was great for us in net this game with 16 saves. She has consistently had double digit saves in our games average around .500 in her save percentage. She is keeping us alive in a lot of these tough games,” said Murphy.
Polimeno led the offense with three goals, while Maeve Cahill, Paige Crowley, Constantino and Driscoll had one each.
Tewksbury will host Haverhill on Friday and then Burlington on Monday, both games to start at 4:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.