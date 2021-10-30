TEWKSBURY – Over the years, there's been many special moments when it comes to Tewksbury Memorial High School sports. Last Friday certainly ranks right up there.
During Tewksbury's Junior Varsity Field Hockey game against Andover, Madison DeGrechie took the ball from midfield and went all the way down to the other end, scoring a goal. Her teammates and coaches went crazy in celebration, so did the players from Andover, and certainly so did mom and dad, watching so proudly from the stands.
It's a moment the entire family will never forget.
“I'm not going to lie, I had tears in my eyes,” said Madison's father Tony.
Madison is a fun, big-hearted 15-year-old freshman, who is part of the LifeSkills Program at TMHS. When she first arrived at the high school, she met Christine Smith, who was asked to fill in for the regular teacher in the LifeSkills Room, and who also happens to be the JV Field Hockey coach.
“One day, I said to Madison 'you should play field hockey with us'. Then I talked to her mom and they were thrilled (with the idea),” said Smith. “Madison then started coming to practice a couple days a week. Now she comes every single day and she comes to most of the games except the ones that are really far away. She hangs out with the girls on the team, so it's just been so great.”
Every day Madison dresses for the practices and then the games. Like any athlete who is new to a sport, she had to learn how to hold the stick, pass, shoot, hit and stickhandle, which she says has been a little hard.
“Right away she started connecting with the girls and the team. She got excited as the season has gone along, learning how to shoot, learning how to pass, learning how to hit. In my class, she's a leader and she's just wonderful,” said Smith.
Ever since Smith asked Madison that simple question, “do you want to play field hockey with us,” her life has changed.
“It's been amazing and I couldn't have asked for anything better,” said Tony. “Her teammates have been amazing, Coach (Smith) has been amazing. I have seen a change in Madison (since it started). I've seen more confidence in her on a daily basis from this and I just couldn't ask for a better experience for her.
“We're going to continue on with it next year and go on from there. From a Dad's perspective, I couldn't be any happier and any more thankful to the coaches and the team for being so good to her.”
Madison is the younger sister to Brooklynn, a junior, who is a defender on the varsity girls' soccer team. Tony was asked about the relationship between the two of them and how Madison is at home, and away from her teammates.
“You hear the horror stories from friends and co-workers and how difficult their teenage daughters can be at this age, and I have to say that I am pretty lucky as far as my two daughters go,” he said. “Madison is a great kid, she's always been willing to help anybody as far back as when she was little. She just has this huge heart. Madi is my hero, my daughter is my hero. She's just such a great kid.”
Madison's mother, Shelley (Terris) a former TMHS Athlete, who played soccer in the mid 1990's under then head coach Bob Manzi, said that coming into this school year, she didn't know exactly if and how Madison would fit in.
“We were worried so much about the transition into high school and more so the social piece. Madison's social and well being is so important and she couldn't be happier (than she is with this team),” said Mom. “This is just above and beyond anything we could have expected what we thought it could be already and it's just been two months. We couldn't be happier.”
Since joining the team, Madison – who also excels as an outside shooter on the Unified Basketball team which included burying not one, not two but three 3-pointers in a recent game against Dracut – also feels like an athlete.
“There's only a year between Madison and Brooklynn, so growing up Brooklynn was always going to school with a school bag and a sports bag and now Madison leaves for school every day and says, 'I'm going to school like Brooklynn with my backpack and my sports bag'. Madison loves watching Brooklynn play soccer and that Brooklynn gets to come and see her play too,” said Shelley.
There were a lot of people who watched Madison run fast down the field with the ball, before finding the back of the net. She said the experience “was good” and scoring a goal was just “OK”, and she was happy that her best friend on the team Reilley Whalen was there for support.
And of course, she happy that Mom and Dad were there, too.
“This has been so wonderful. The girls on the team couldn't possibly be any kinder. If you saw some of the pictures, what was so heartwarming was even the Andover girls jumping and they just had so much enthusiasm,” said Shelley. “It was great because both sides were super competitive, and then they stopped to see Madison play and they were just as excited as her teammates were. It's just been so wonderful and such a great experience for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.