LOWELL – For the fifth straight year, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team captured the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 League Championship title with a convincing102-73 win over a young and inexperienced Lowell team held Friday at the YMCA Pool.
While the league title is nice and all, head coach Jason Smith is hoping this only scratches the surface of some other accolades and accomplishments to come.
“When you get a chance to win a league title, it is definitely something special,” he said. “However, the team knows that its work is not finished. With the league meet (this Friday), there is an opportunity for a league meet title as well for both the boys and girls. Plus, many will be moving beyond this week and competing at sectionals and states. There are lots of big performances still left in this team’s future in the coming weeks.”
The Red Rangers (7-2) won all 12 events. Starting with the relays, in the 200-medley, the team of Rebecca MacLeod, Callie DeLano, Marissa Connolly and Caitlyn Nims were clocked at 2:14.53. In the 200-free, it was the first three with MacLeod, DeLano and Connolly, along with Tewksbury's Rania Elouahi, who came in at 1:59.31. Then in the 400-free relay, it was Connolly, Nims, MacLeod and Callie DeLano coming in at 4:33.79.
In the individual events, the winners included Tewksbury's Rania Elouahi in the 200-free (2:34.73), Hope Anderson in the 200-IM (2:55.12), Philip Nguyen in the 50-free (25.13) and 100-breaststroke (1:18.05), Jonathan Phan in the 100-butterfly (1:02.41), Connolly in the 100-free (1:07.06), Tewksbury's Matthew Jo in the 500-free (5:10.43) and Tewksbury's Alan Dang in the 100-backstroke (1:13.22).
It was exciting to see Rania and Alan get their first varsity wins,” said Smith. “Plus, Matthew got an opportunity to swim the 500 freestyle for the first time this year and had a really great time.”
Individual second places were earned by Faith Bolduc in the 200-free (2:55.59), Mazen Halloul in the 200-IM (3:13.54), Alan Dang in the 50-free (29.19), Carter DeLano in the 100-butterfly (1:03.65), Nims in the 100-free (1:09.93), MacLeod in the 100-backstroke (1:13.06) and Callie DeLano in the 100-breaststroke (1:21.15).
In the relays, the Red Rangers also had three second places. The 200-medley team was Bethany and Hope Anderson with Tewksbury's Lana and Alan Dang and they came in at 2:22.75. The 200-free team was Sophie Ferrara with Bolduc, Sadie-Mazzeo Ghirarda and Juan Polanco at 2:09.56 and then the 400-free team was Rania Elouahi with Lana Dang, Lawrence and Bethany Anderson and they were clocked at 5:05.94.
The individual third places came from Bethany Anderson in the 200-IM (3:18.18), Lana Dang in the 100-butterfly (1:21.17), Hope Anderson in the 100-freestyle (1:12.71), Mazen Halloul in the 500-free (8:03.25) and Tewksbury's Amanda Lightburn in the 100-breaststroke (1:29.10).
In the 200-free relay, the team of Nahla Elouahi, Alyssa Kobrenski, Hannah Sapienza and Elijah Putnam finished third at 2:41.03.
Finally for fourth places, those came from Sapienza in the 200-free (3:28.56) and Lawrence in the 100-back (1:32.31), as well as two relay teams. The 400-free was Nahla Elouahi with Sapienza, Putnam and Bolduc and they came in at 5:52.83 as well as the 200-medley relay team.
Finally in diving, Sophie Ferrara was first with 187.3 points, followed by Mazzeo-Ghirarda who was second with 185.3 points and then Polanco was third at 174.45.
The Red Rangers will now compete in Friday's MVC Championship Meet to be held at WPI starting at 6:30 pm.
