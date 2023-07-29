Tewksbury’s 12U baseball team that won the Conway Tournament

Tewksbury’s 12U baseball team that won the Conway Tournament included (front row, from left) Jacob Perkins, Robbie Bjorkgren, Owen Bourgea, Justin Plamondon, Jason Khourie; (Back row) Coach Evan Greene, Coach Nick Bain, Lucas DiFranco, Coach Steve Powers, Ollie Greene, Jack Ryan, Shea Morris, Liam O'Neill, Logan Augustyniak, Coach Dan Plamondon; Missing from photo is Ethan Chase. (Courtesy photo)

The Tewksbury 12U tournament baseball team had quite a run this summer.

The boys finished with an 11-2 record between district play and the Conway Tour­nament, where they took home the championship.

“The majority of these kids have been playing together under this coaching staff since they were 8 and 9 years old,” said head coach Evan Greene. “It's been rewarding watching them develop and work as a team to execute on the concepts and mindsets that we've been working on throughout each year, but the best part is watching them become great teammates and friends because of baseball.”

At the Conway tournament, Tewksbury went 3-0 in pool play with victories over Londonderry, N.H. by an 11-1 scored, Am­herst, N.H. by a 16-0 score and Hudson, N.H. in a tight game, 6-5.

In the playoffs, Tewks­bury blanked Reading by a 12-0 score in the semifinals and then beat Hud­son 5-4 for the title.

In district play, Tewks­bury finished as the No. 1 seed in pool play after beating North Andover 5-1, Georgetown 9-5, Dra­cut 9-0, and Lowell (Red) 7-2

In the playoff for States, Tewksbury beat Lowell (Gray) 13-3 in the semifinals before losing to North Andover in the finals, 11-9.

“North Andover played great in the finals,” said Greene. “We showed a lot of fight being down by a lot most of the game. We scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth and showed that we were go­ing to fight until the end, but that wasn't enough.”

Throughout both tourneys, Tewksbury had great pitching performances from Logan Au­gustyniak, Ollie Greene, Shea Morris, Lucas DiFranco, Ethan Chase and Jason Khourie.

In addition to the great pitching efforts, Tewks­bury saw great catching performances from Jack Ryan and Robbie Bjork­gren.

The boys hit 32 home runs in 13 games including blasts from Jason Khourie (11), Logan Au­gustyniak (8), Shea Mor­ris (4), Lucas DiFranco (2), Jack Ryan (2), Liam O'Neill (2), Ollie Greene (2), Justin Plamondon (1)

Tewksbury also had 123 hits as a team in 13 games.

“We were strong from the top of the lineup to the bottom,” Coach Greene said. “In addition to all the home runs, you had to deal with great contact and speed from Owen Bourgea and Jacob Perkins.”

The boys also stole 32 bases during both tournaments and flashed some outstanding de­fense as well, committing only six errors and turning six double plays.

