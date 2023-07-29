The Tewksbury 12U tournament baseball team had quite a run this summer.
The boys finished with an 11-2 record between district play and the Conway Tournament, where they took home the championship.
“The majority of these kids have been playing together under this coaching staff since they were 8 and 9 years old,” said head coach Evan Greene. “It's been rewarding watching them develop and work as a team to execute on the concepts and mindsets that we've been working on throughout each year, but the best part is watching them become great teammates and friends because of baseball.”
At the Conway tournament, Tewksbury went 3-0 in pool play with victories over Londonderry, N.H. by an 11-1 scored, Amherst, N.H. by a 16-0 score and Hudson, N.H. in a tight game, 6-5.
In the playoffs, Tewksbury blanked Reading by a 12-0 score in the semifinals and then beat Hudson 5-4 for the title.
In district play, Tewksbury finished as the No. 1 seed in pool play after beating North Andover 5-1, Georgetown 9-5, Dracut 9-0, and Lowell (Red) 7-2
In the playoff for States, Tewksbury beat Lowell (Gray) 13-3 in the semifinals before losing to North Andover in the finals, 11-9.
“North Andover played great in the finals,” said Greene. “We showed a lot of fight being down by a lot most of the game. We scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth and showed that we were going to fight until the end, but that wasn't enough.”
Throughout both tourneys, Tewksbury had great pitching performances from Logan Augustyniak, Ollie Greene, Shea Morris, Lucas DiFranco, Ethan Chase and Jason Khourie.
In addition to the great pitching efforts, Tewksbury saw great catching performances from Jack Ryan and Robbie Bjorkgren.
The boys hit 32 home runs in 13 games including blasts from Jason Khourie (11), Logan Augustyniak (8), Shea Morris (4), Lucas DiFranco (2), Jack Ryan (2), Liam O'Neill (2), Ollie Greene (2), Justin Plamondon (1)
Tewksbury also had 123 hits as a team in 13 games.
“We were strong from the top of the lineup to the bottom,” Coach Greene said. “In addition to all the home runs, you had to deal with great contact and speed from Owen Bourgea and Jacob Perkins.”
The boys also stole 32 bases during both tournaments and flashed some outstanding defense as well, committing only six errors and turning six double plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.