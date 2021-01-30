TEWKSBURY – In order for teams to be successful in the game of hockey, you need depth. That, the 2021 Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' team has, and that depth prevailed this past weekend.
Playing in back-to-back games in less than a 24-hour window against the same Chelmsford team, despite having limited practices and COVID-19 protocols, the Redmen picked up four more points on Friday and Saturday, topping a much improved Lions club, 5-2 and then 4-2, bringing the team's record to 4-0 on the abbreviated season, sweeping both opponents, first with North Andover.
Tewksbury played four offensive lines and simply wore down the Lions, especially in the second and third periods. Tewksbury played a lackluster first period, before really putting it all together in the second, scoring all three goals and holding a 12-4 advantage in shots.
"Two good wins in 24 hours against a good team," said head coach Derek Doherty, who recorded his 250th win of his career. "I'm happy with that but we have been starting our games off slow. I don't know if it's because of things happening before our games. We were on the bus (on Friday night) as they wouldn't let us into the rink so we were on the bus for an hour, then today we had the broken panel of glass during warm-ups.
“I'm not trying to make excuses for the kids, but both teams had to wait today because of the glass, but we started off slow. Once we got rolling, we got it going.
"I have four forward lines and I play them. They all work hard, they all go out there and do their job and it kind of gives my first two lines a little bit of a break. Then we go quicker shifts with all four of them and it keeps everyone fresh. You know this is a really good team, they are all really good kids and they like each other. They are all like best friends so it makes it easier as tasks for coaches to go in and do our thing. We show up to practice and they are all gung-ho."
In the first period, Tewksbury maintained most of the possession of the puck but weren't doing anything with it. Despite that the Lions had a 1-0 lead on a goal by AJ Bonigiorno and the teams were locked at 5-5 in shots.
"We weren't getting pucks to the net and there was nothing physical to our game in that first period at all. After the first period, we just went over the things that we weren't doing. Our defensive zone (coverage) wasn't great, we were kind of standing around a little bit. Then we came out in the second period on a ball of fire," Doherty said.
With under seven minutes left in the period, Brady Chapman got things going as he came off the left hand circle and put a wrist shot to the top inside corner, for his first career varsity goal.
Just 37 seconds later, the Redmen scored again as junior defenseman Caden Connors also scored on a hard wrist shot, making it 2-1. Just 65 seconds later, Chelmsford was called for a penalty and Tewksbury took advantage with junior sniper Jason Cooke finding the back of the net for what became the game winner.
Tewksbury scored another power play goal with 7:38 left in the game, this one off the stick of junior Aaron Connelly, who put home a rebound. Chelmsford's Owen Flanagan cut the deficit to 4-2 with 4:09 to go but the Redmen held on from there.
Justin Rooney, Conor Cremin, Connors, Connelly, Will O'Keefe and Cole Stone had one assist each. O'Keefe now has 98 career points. His younger brother Ben got the win in net, turning away 16-of-18 shots.
In the win on Friday, again Tewksbury was down 1-0 before scoring three straight goals by John Beatrice, Ryan Flynn and Billy Doherty. Cooke added the last two, while O'Keefe picked up two assists. Goalie Chase Perault made 17 saves for the win.
Tewksbury was back in action on Wednesday against Central Catholic in a home game with results not known as of presstime. On Saturday the two teams will meet again for a 6:30 start, and then the Redmen will go to the Tsongas Arena on Monday for a 6:30 pm to face Dracut as part of another home-and-home series with the Middies coming to Breakaway on Wednesday. February 3rd.
