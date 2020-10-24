BILLERICA – The hours leading up to Saturday’s meet with Mystic Valley were filled with some uncertain moments for the Shawsheen Tech Cross Country team. From heavy rains the day before which created a messy course, to a late arriving opponent, the Rams didn’t know what to expect when they took the course against a talented Mystic squad about an hour later than the originally scheduled start time.
But once the meet did get underway, the Rams wasted little time in showing they ready to run, as both the Boys and Girls teams ran to impressive victories, with the boys rolling to an 18-45 win, while the girls withstood a tough test to come away with a 24-33 win.
On the boys side the Rams got outstanding performances throughout their lineup, starting at the top where senior captains Alex Smith and Paul Tower led the way, with Smith winning in a time of 18:33, while Tower, of Tewksbury, followed in second place with a time of 18:51.
“It was good to see perform so well at the top of the lineup,” Shawsheen coach Pat Kelly said. “I thought they both ran a great race and I am hoping next week they can do even better than they did today, and I think they both can. There is not a lot of time to shave off with their times, but I think they both have the ability to do it.”
Freshman Gordon Noble was fourth overall and third for Shawsheen in a time of 21:01, while junior Andrew Stokes of Wilmington was fifth in a time of 21:19, and senior captain Sam Quattrocchi was sixth in a time of 21:53. A pair of runners from the second heat, Will Biscan with a time of 22:15 and Caleb Caceras in a time of 22:31 emerged to give the Rams some big points as well.
“It was exciting to see them do so well,” Kelly said. “After they finished, they were both really pumped with their times, so it will be exciting to see how they develop over the next few years.”
Otter top finishers for the Rams included John Allard in 22:58, Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury in 23:29, Ben Hollenbeck and Connor Pyles each in a time of 23:53 and AJ Canadas in a time of 24:20.
For the girls, it was their tremendous depth that led them to victory in this one. While Mystic’s Ilona Beacom took first overall in a time of 22:49, the Rams took the second and third spots behind the efforts of Devin Sweeney in a time of 23:51 and Rachael Halas in 24:37.
While Mystic’s Cochran fourth overall in a time of 25:00, the Rams took the next two spots with sophomore Hannah Lyle taking fifth in 25:07 and junior Kaylee Gaffney in 25:36.
“They did get number one overall, but our quality of runners was right there,” Kelly said. “We took the two and three spots and then five and six, so that really helped us. In addition we had a couple of girls come in tenth and eleventh that really pushed their number five so we were able to score some points there as well.”
Sandra Watne (27:46) and Emily Pinto (28:40) of Wilmington rounded out the top ten for the Rams, taking eighth and tenth place, respectively.
“Emily had a great race and Kaylee Gaffney had a personal record today, so it was great to see the both of them do so well,” Kelly said.
Other top finishers for the Rams included Jade Kim in a time of 29:04 and Kelley DeLosh in a time of 29:09.
The Rams will be back in action on Saturday when they host Innovation Academy at Shawsheen at 10:00 a.m. at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
GOLF
Rainouts caused the Shawsheen Tech Golf team to have a rather light week this past week with only one match, as they picked up a big win over CAC rival Greater Lowell last Wednesday at Patriot Golf Course, downing the Gryphons by a score of 133-40.
The win improved the Rams to 6-0 on the season, and while Shawsheen coach Tom Struthers was happy to see his team come away with the win, he knows that the Rams will face tougher matches with the Gryphons in the years to come.
“We had a good round,” Struthers said. “Greater Lowell is rebuilding a little bit. They have a good young coach over there, so they are getting their program going again, so we will see what they can do. Our course can be challenging for teams who have not played it before. But it was a good win for us.”
Freshman Liam Milne led the way for the Rams in this one as the overall medalist shooting a 41 over the nine hole course, while senior Sean Murphy of Tewksbury shot a 43 as did junior DJ Ducharme.
“Both of those guys had been out sick for a while, so it was great to see them both come back and play as well as they did,” Struthers said.
Freshman Matt Tramonte of Tewksbury continued his fine first season with the Rams by shooting a 44, while junior Kyle Brouillette also chipped in with a 44. It is only Brouillette’s first year with the Rams, but the junior has made an immediate impact with the team.
“Kyle is another one of our kids who just became addicted to golf this past year,” Struthers said. “It is great to have him with us this year and I am happy we will have him around for another year.”
As for this season, it is hard to believe, but is it already winding down for the Rams, who will host Essex Tech in a scrimmage on Wednesday before taking on Lowell Catholic for the third time this season on Thursday and Greater Lowell next Monday to wrap up their season.
While the season has been an odd one in many ways, the Rams look to be a lock to wrap up their 16th consecutive league title.
“Hopefully we can keep it going and finish a nice season,” Struthers said. “If we only have nine matches, we would like to finish 9-0 if we can.”
BOYS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team also kept their undefeated record intact this week, winning their only game of the week with a 3-0 victory over Greater Lowell on Monday in Tyngsboro in a makeup of a game originally scheduled for last Friday afternoon.
The Rams were led by a pair of goals by senior Tyler Archibald of Wilmington along with a goal by fellow senior Matt Hemenway, for his first varsity goal.
Rams assists came from seniors Billy Hartshorn, Joe Hansen of Wilmington and Anthony Papa. The Gryphons were in the game all the way until two late goals cemented it for Shawsheen. Senior Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington earned the shutout earned the shutout for the Rams.
The Rams will be back in action on Saturday when they host Lowell Catholic at 11:00 a.m.
