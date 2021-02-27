BILLERICA — At the start of the season, under the direction of a new head coach, and coming off a 9-11 record the season before, nobody knew quite what to expect from the Shawsheen Tech Girls Basketball team. Add in the uncertainty of a season that would present challenges of its own to every team due to adjusting to playing in the middle of a pandemic, and things really could have gone either way for the Rams.
Well, as it turned out, things went pretty well for Shawsheen and first year head coach Sam St. George, as the Rams, playing an exclusively CAC schedule, used a stifling defense and a clutch offense to a power their way to a 10-2 overall record.
While it is unclear as to whether or not an official league champion will be named during this most unique of seasons, if one is named, it will certainly be the Rams, as they outdistanced both Lowell Catholic (7-2) and Greater Lowell (6-3).
“Going into the season we had a lot of stuff up in the air and we were nervous about how the season would go, and how many games we would actually get to play,” St. George said. “We were very lucky that everything went very smoothly and we also ended up having a great season. We can’t complain.
“The girls will remember this season for the rest of their lives. They played through a pandemic, and they played with passion and their record wasn’t too shabby either. We will take it.”
There were plenty of great memories for the Rams this season, as they started the season 5-0 before suffering a 49-40 loss on the road to league favorite Lowell Catholic. But rather than be discouraged, the Rams fought back, and two days later pulled out dramatic 40-39 win over the Crusaders on their home court. That was just one highlight that St. George looked back on fondly when thinking about the season.
“One thing that was definitely big for us was winning back to back games against Greater Lowell,” St. George said. “I don’t know when the last was that we did that. I was so very proud of them for that. And then we beat last year’s league champs, Northeast twice, so that was also very big for us.”
But beyond just the wins and losses, this season offered so much more for St. George and her players.
“It made me so happy to be able to give these girls a season,” St George said. “Every practice was so much fun. We worked hard, and we strategized, but it was still so much fun. Every game and every practice as a coach was just so memorable.”
The Rams were led this season by a group of six seniors who helped guide them through the many challenges that this unique year brought. Chief among those were senior co-captains Shelby Bourdeau and Samantha Gillis. The duo led the Rams in scoring, rebounding, assists and pretty much every other category you could imagine, but they were not alone in their leadership.
Fellow seniors Katie Amidon, Sarah Comeau, Kelley DeLosh and Eryn Ward each also contributed to the Rams great season, and while their stats may not have been as impressive as Bourdeau and Gillis, the leadership roles they played were equally as crucial.
“We had some quiet leaders and we had some vocal leaders, but each one of them had someone who looks up to them,” St. George said. ‘They all had such a positive impact on the team. It is kind of cool that in some ways they were so different than each other, but could all come together for the good of the team. They have all done so much for the program. Their impact on the court is great, but the stuff off the court is so important too.”
It will be a tough group to replace, but the Rams will bring back several players who saw plenty of playing time this season, starting with juniors Karissa Rogato and Lindsay McCarthy, along with several others like Ella Malvone of Wilmington and Kylie McFadden of Tewksbury.
“It was great this season to see Karissa shine a little bit and just get better as the season went on,” St. George said. “There will be a lot of pressure on the returning players for next season, but that doesn’t bother them. They are read for it. They are sad to see the seniors go, but I also think they are very excited to get in the spotlight and shine.”
