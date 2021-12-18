TEWKSBURY – If you want to be a successful coach, no matter the level, your athletes must “buy-in”. You can check off the first box of that for Tewksbury Memorial High School first-year boys indoor track coach Lauren Polimeno.
“Their willingness to do anything (has impressed me),” she said. “I originally messaged the whole group at the beginning of the season and said 'please let me know your event of preference and I can't guarantee that I can put you in that because we're going to do what's best for the team, but I'll do my best'. I had a handful of people reply saying they would be happy to bounce back and forth and wherever I needed them and some say they actually prefer to bounce back and forth.
“That was a huge stress reliever on my part to know that I have people around me who are willing to help.”
Polimeno will look to the three captains to fully help her get acclimated as a coach and those include seniors Alek Cranston, Nick Polimeno and Willow Trodden. Cranston will compete in the middle distance events and the last two are sprinters.
It would appear as if the sprint events will be the team's strength with junior Alex Arbogast returning as one of the top ones in the area, as well as sophomore brothers Jack and Drew Rennell.
Two years ago, Arbogast owned the top time in the state for freshman in the 55-meter dash. He also competed in various elite meets over the last two years.
There are also a number of athletes returning who have experience including seniors Ben Sharpe, Jake Pelletier, Kodie LeGrand with juniors Will Eskenas, Tristan Leslie, Nick Alvarado, William Humphrey, Shea Moynihan and Elijah Acholonu.
“Between the number of kids that we have and the amount of staff members, it's super helpful that the seniors are all leaders. I don't feel any worry about leaving them in charge of practices if I have to bounce around to another group because I'm coaching multiple groups, so I know that I can rely on them,” said Coach Polimeno. “They are dependable and to me that's the biggest thing especially with the upperclassmen who are good role models to the younger kids and that's how you keep the program going. I'm just super excited about that and honestly their attitude are so important because they all want to come to practice and they want to learn.”
The other members of the team include: seniors Eric Impink, Dylan Crowley and Travis Cohen; juniors: Alex Naghibi and Kyle Adams; sophomores King Shakes, Michael Gaglione, Ian Shpritzer, Ervin Aneus, Tyler Trodden and Mario Ruiz; freshmen Njila Lantum, Maximos Harrington, Edison Sok, Deven Ricci, Austin Mannetta and Evan Festa, while, also in the mix will be Robert Branchaud, Mason Gomes, Ajay Lacerda, Cameron Areias, Ben Piccolo, Brady McDermott, Michael Donahoe, Matthew Beggan, Michael Carlson and Nathan Laboy.
The season officially opens on Tuesday with the first of three meets against the entire MVC Conference. Coach Polimeno said that will give her a better idea of what she's working with.
“We haven't had any competition yet so it's hard to gauge things at this point, but I will say that we had a trial time the other day and Will Humphrey and Nick Polimeno looked especially good doing them. Honestly, all of the kids are working on their form and those were the two that I just noticed stepping up and having good form, but all of them had really good times and really good base lines to start with,” she said.
On Sunday, three members of the team took part in the annual Winterfest Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center. In the small school meet, Arbogast was the winner of the 55-meter dash coming in at 6.62 seconds, while Alvarardo was 8th in the mile at 4:58.20 and Eskenas was 9th in the mile at 4:59.20.
On Monday, the team competed in a JV meet and there were plenty of good performances.
“The boys team overall did very well! A lot of great performances all around. A few that stuck out were Tyler Trodden in high jump, competing in the event for the first time and clearing the highest height of 4-8 for second place and Kodie Legrand in the shotput who won the event throwing a distance of 35-1.
“Also, Nick Polimeno and Will Humphrey came in the top two spots in the 300 with times of 41.9 and 42.9. We had a few kids come back from injury during this meet such as Drew Rennell, who ran very well in the 300 especially for his first meet back! I am looking forward to great results in the coming weeks.”
