DANVERS – We will never know for sure of course, but it sure would be interesting to see what kind of a record the Shawsheen Tech Girls Track team would have with just a few more athletes on their roster. Unfortunately, the reality for the Rams is that they only have about 20 or so athletes on their roster, leaving them shorthanded in several events, as was the case in their 71-60 loss on the road to Essex Tech last Thursday.
On paper, this meet looked like a mismatch, with Essex Tech having nearly three times as many athletes on their roster. And the Hawks are not just large, they are also very talented, consistently being one of the top teams in the CAC. But Shawsheen stuck with them, taking an early lead in the meet before the sheer numbers of the Hawks eventually overtook them down the stretch with the Rams unable to even compete in some events.
They were in similar situation the week before when they suffered a 70-65 loss to Greater Lowell.
“The girls are a very selfless team. I want to put them in events that they can do well in,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “All of them are forced to do events that may not necessarily be their favorite, but they are still finishing in first and second place.
“I am so proud of what they have done. To lose by just 11 to Essex was very impressive, when you consider we had nobody in the two mile, only one runner in the one mile, and really just kind of put together whatever relay teams we could. To put up 60 points when you do not even compete in a couple of events is pretty good.”
In the events they did compete in the Rams got several outstanding efforts, starring with junior Lindsey Frontain of Tewksbury who earned a first place finish in the shot put with a throw of 31-02 and a second place finish in the discus with a throw of 69-08.
“Lindsey works hard,” Gore said. “She has taken on a leadership role with the throwing events. That was a PR for her in the shot put and she has been getting better every single day.”
The Rams also fared well in several other events, taking the top two spots in the 200-meters, with freshman Megan Steeves of Wilmington taking first in a time of 29.50, followed by sophomore Jackie Genetti in 30.05. Steeves also took second in the 100-meters in a time of 13.65, and while Genetti was third. Steeves also earned a third place finish in the long jump.
Shawsheen took the top two spots in both hurdle events, with sophomore Ariana Farrell winning the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.43, followed by tri-captain Tayla Tildsley, while Farrell also took home top honors in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:27.11, followed closely once again by Tildsley in 1:28.95.
Junior Sarah Simonds had a big day for the Rams taking second place in the 400-meters in a time of 1:12.14, as well as in the high jump with a height of 4.04, actually tying Genetti for the second spot in the event.
Other winners on the day for the Rams included junior tri-captain Hannah Lyle, who was first in the long jump with a distance of 14-04, while senior tri-captain Jade Kim was first in the triple jump with a distance of 17-06 and sophomore Gabriella Wolazek was first in the javelin with a throw of 64-01.
Narrowly missing out on a first place finish was freshman Amelia Matzke of Wilmington, who took second in the 800-meters in a time of 2:56.53.
“Amelia is right in there with the long distance group with the boys. She is really our only distance runner for the girls and she accepts that responsibility. She has been injured, so she has been limited to just the 800,” Gore said. “But she has gotten a personal record every time out and that doesn’t happen by accident. She has a great future ahead of her.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday, when they host Whittier in their regular season finale at 4:00 pm, before traveling to Blue Hills Regional in Canton for the State Vocational Meet on Monday at 1:00 pm.
BOYS
Just a few weeks ago, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Track and Field team was struggling along with and 0-1-1 record on the season, coming off a blowout loss to a powerhouse Greater Lawrence squad as well as a somewhat disappointing season opening tie with Northeast Metro Tech.
But that all seems like a distant memory now for the Rams, following a blowout 89-46 road win over Essex Tech last Thursday afternoon, giving them their second win in a row, and improving their season record to 2-1-1 as they prepare for their regular season finale on Thursday when they will host Whittier.
While many will be surprised by the Rams turning around their season, Shawsheen coach Joe Gore is not among that group, as he could see this improvement coming from his still young, but very talented team.
“That has kind of been the story of our season,” Gore said. “We were seeing it in practice where the boys just push themselves to get better and their times and distances are consistently getting better. We knew what this team was capable of and because they work hard and grind it is starting to pay off for them.”
It certainly paid off on Thursday, when they swept several events, including the 200-meters where freshman Trent Wedge of Wilmington took first place in a time of 25.51, followed by sophomores Maximus Boston of Wilmington and Ryan Newcomb. The Rams also swept the one mile event, led by the efforts of freshman Ethan Melanson of Tewksbury in a time 5:26.77, followed by sophomore Gordon Noble and freshman Ethan Zadig of Tewksbury.
Melanson has shown steady improvement all season long, culminating in Thursday’s big win, as has the rest of the mile crew.
“Ethan is a kid who has had a personal record in every single meet,” Gore said. “We had three kids finish under 5:40 in the mile. As a group, the distance guys have been working really hard, so it is great to see the results.”
The Rams also dominated in another distance event, with sophomore Will Biscan taking first place in the two-mile with a time of 11:42.51, while freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury was third in a time of 12:15.03.
“That is a really good time for Will, and really he is still learning how to pace himself for that distance because he is still new to it,” Gore said. “Sometimes when you have a big lead like Will did and there is nobody in front of you, it is hard to get the time you want.
“But that distance group (Biscan, Brooks, Noble, Ben Hollenbeck, Adam Ippolito, Devin Mathews, Caden Schernig, Logan Pyles, Zach MacLauclan, Victor Lam, Nicolas Palmerino and James Shepherd) don’t stop. They stick together and go out and put in their miles and then come back and run some more. It is really fun to see how hard they grind.”
The Rams fared very well in several other events as well, with junior Tyler Francois of Tewksbury taking first in the 400-meters in a time of 53.73, while junior Cam Camelio was third. Camelio was also third in the high jump with a height of 5-02.00.
Junior Gianni Zompa had another big day for the Rams, taking first place in three separate events, winning the 110-hurdles in a time of 17.64, the 400-hurdles in 1:02.20, as well as the triple jump with a distance of 36-05.50.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley earned a second place finish in he 400-hurdles with a time of 1:07.24, and also won the javelin with a throw of 127-07, while sophomore Matthew Ramsey of Tewksbury was second in the 110-hurdles in a time of 18.29, and third in the 400-hurdles in 1:09.27.
Freshman Nathan Melo-Sabino also had a big day for the Rams, taking second place in the shot put with a personal best throw of 36-11.50.
“We were missing Zach Rogers, and Nathan did a great job for us,” Gore said. “He has made such great improvement. At the start of the year, he was throwing 24 feet, and he has increased his distance by 12 feet since then. For a freshman to be throwing 37 feet in the span of about a month is incredible. He could be throwing close to 40 feet by the end of his freshman year. He has a great career ahead of him.”
Gore knows a big reason for the Rams recent focus and improvement has been the leadership on his team, and he is hoping to see that carry through for the rest of the season.
“We have so many kids and so few coaches that a lot of responsibility goes to the captains (seniors Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury and Victor Lam and junior Cam Camelio) and this year we are fortunate to have a really good hard working group of captains who lead by example,” Gore said. “We are a young team, but between our captains and our other senior leaders, we have a great leadership group for this team.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they host Whittier in their regular season finale at 4:00 pm, before traveling to Blue Hills Regional in Canton for the State Vocational Meet on Monday at 1:00 pm.
