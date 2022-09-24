NORTH ANDOVER – Say hello to the red-hot Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Soccer team.
After seven days from their previous game (and win), the Redmen traveled to North Andover to take on a skilled and traditional soccer powerhouse, the same team that trounced the Redmen 5-1 a year ago. Understandably so, it took a while for the Redmen to get going on Tuesday night, but when push came to shove, they did, scoring two second half goals to come away with the hard-earned 3-1 victory.
Tewksbury is now 2-0-2 to start the season, which includes scoring ten goals in the four games, while giving up six.
In this game, Tewksbury scored first and North Andover tied it and the game stayed 1-1 into the break. Then the Redmen took over scoring the two goals, while holding off a big attack in the final few minutes by the Scarlet Knights.
“In the second half, we played more defensively and countered on a few of their plays and we got a strong balance (going on the offense) and we were able to finish (our chances),” said Redmen second-year coach Mario Almeida. “We really weren't controlling the game in the first half, they controlled most of it. They are a strong team and they have some really good players. In the second half, we were able to get those two goals and really change everything.”
The game was tied at 1, thanks to Evan Mendonca scoring off a corner kick taken by Alex Almeida.
Then in the second half, Tewksbury was able to stop North Andover's offensive attack several times, turn the field around and bury two chances of their own. The game winner was Joey Bourgea to Brady Chapman, before the insurance tally was Alex Almeida to Peter Impink, who came in at striker after the talented Ryan Cura had to leave the game in the first half with an injury.
“It was a well deserving victory for these players. They are playing with heart, passion and they deserved this win. We got aggressive,” said Almeida. “North Andover has) some strong forwards and they came out pretty strong and were able to hold (them off). We got aggressive and caught them a few times and they were off-balanced (so we countered with our attack and scored several times).”
In the final handful of minutes, things got a bit hairy. North Andover was gaining some momentum, and were sending everything but the kitchen sink on its offensive attack.
“Towards the end of the game, they were bringing everyone so they could try and score so right up until the end we were trying to hold the lead. Had they scored and it went to 3-2, who knows what it could have been? They were bringing everybody and playing with one less defender and bringing like five midfielders and three forwards,” said Almeida. “We ended up defending with five in the end, playing a 5-4-1 formation, so we just adjusted at the end.”
Almeida added that the midfielders and defenders really played well, considering the added pressure the Knights were bringing. He also said that goalie Aayush Ranjit came up with a number of big saves.
With the strong start, the coach said the success has been divided up across the entire field.
“It's kind of a collective group. We're getting goals from different places and that's the thing is I don't think there is one individual player that is playing better than another,” said Almeida. “We know who are top player is, but our success so far has been more collective. The players are all playing together and they are playing as a team. I thought we panicked a bit in the first half, we weren't playing our game and (North Andover) was controlling more of the momentum.
“We're just a gritty team. That's what is different than last year. These kids are mentally strong, they fight until the end and that's the difference really. That's the biggest difference this year compared to last year. Playing in the same system (for a second year also has a lot to do with our success). This is just great to see. These players want it, they want to reach and qualify for the state tournament. That's our objective and our goal. The kids are working for it.
“The captains, Brady, Evan and William (Eskenas) they have instilled this thing right from the beginning so credit goes to them. They have been great leaders and that's where it all starts sometimes. The captains started it with some off-season work and now the team is working hard and they are listening. They know what I'm trying to accomplish and what I'm trying to do. That's the biggest difference.”
Tewksbury will host Lawrence on Thursday at 4:30 and then travel to Danvers and Lowell on Monday and Tuesday for back-to-back games, before coming back home a week from Thursday to face Dracut.
