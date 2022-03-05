METHUEN/TEWKSBURY – Since the program was established, you would think that somewhere along the line, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team would have faced neighbor Wilmington. But it never happened.
That will all change come this Thursday when the newly formed Wilmington/Stoneham Co-Op team makes the short trip to Methuen High for a 5 pm drop of the puck as the two teams will square off in the first round of the Division 1 statewide tournament.
The tourney features the top 32 teams in the state, all determined by a power ranking system. The Red Rangers are the No. 11 seed with their 8-8-4 record and W/S (still no team nickname) are the No. 22 seed with their 8-11-1 record.
The two teams have some common opponents. The Red Rangers ended in ties with Central Catholic (1-1) and Framingham (3-3), while, W/S split with a pair of 2-1 games with Central Catholic, and also tied Framingham, 2-2. Tewksbury/Methuen has had some other terrific games including a 1-0 and 2-1 losses to No. 5 Acton-Boxboro, a 3-1 loss and 2-2 tie against No. 6 Shrewsbury and then a scoreless tie and a 5-2 win over No. 9 HPNA.
For W/S, they lost 1-0 to No. 2 Arlington, the only team in the top-10 of the D1 bracket, but also lost a one-goal game to Reading and most recently lost 5-2 to No. 14 Pope Francis.
On the season, the Red Rangers have outscored teams 55-32, whereas W/S have been outscored 56-53, and that includes the team's recent hot streak of 4-1-1 in its last six, outscoring opponents 19-14.
Both teams are similar in the sense that they have strong goaltenders, Michelle Kusmaul for the RR and Maddie Sainato for W/S, while they both have a sniper, Jess Driscoll, who now has 106 career points for T/M and junior Lily MacKenzie, who has 20 goals for the W/S this season.
"They seem pretty similar to our team. From what I have seen, they have a good core of players who make big plays, they are strong for the most part in the net, so I think it will be a pretty good battle," said Red Rangers head coach Sarah Doucette. "They have played a lot of teams tough and we have played a lot of our teams pretty tough as well so we both have those experiences. I have watched a few of their games online so I think it'll be a pretty evenly matched game."
Last year, due to the abbreviated COVID season, there were no state tournament games, so both teams are getting back for the first time since 2020. That was when the Red Rangers defeated Longmeadow in the first round before falling to eventual state finalist Woburn in the next round. That same year, Wilmington was solo as a team, played in D2 and lost to Falmouth.
For Doucette, she's just glad that tournament hockey is back.
"We were always part of the state wide tournament, so that part is not different for us," she said. "We are pretty used to that at this point. I definitely think there's a little more excitement and nerves. It's exciting to have the tournament again after not having it last year and it's pretty fun to be able to see the different match-ups and see where and when the games are going to be played and just to get back into that playoff atmosphere.
“I'm sure there will be some nerves as a lot of our team or the majority of our team, has never played in a state tournament game so that will be exciting for them."
The winner of this first round match-up, will move on to the Round-of-16 and face either No. 5 Shrewsbury (13-6-1) or No. 27 Auburn (12-6-0), most likely Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. Shrewsbury is clearly the favorite so there's a possibility that the Red Rangers could face them for the third time this season.
"I'm not a huge fan of looking ahead, so for me it's one game at a time but it's definitely interesting that could potentially be a lot of MVC/DCL teams and match-ups and that just shows how hard our league is," said Doucette. "I think five of the six teams in our league have made the state tournament and everyone has a home game with the exception of Billerica/Chelmsford. We played really well the second time we played (Shrewsbury) so hopefully we can play like that from here on out, because obviously your best is needed here at the tournament."
Austin Prep is the No. 1 seed behind ace goalie Lauryn Hanafin, who will be suiting up for Stonehill next year. Arlington and Notre Dame of Hingham are the second and third seeds. On the Red Rangers' side of the bracket, there's a lot of great teams with Arlington, NDA of Hingham, Shrewsbury and Bishop Feehan.
"Austin Prep is the clear-on favorite. Arlington from what I have seen looks pretty good, too. I just think a lot of the teams in the bracket are very similar. In years past there's been a few who were very good and a few who were not very good," said Doucette. "From the way I look at this year's bracket, maybe it's the power rankings or girls hockey just improving, it seems to be if you play well, it can be anyone's game which is exciting."
Last Wednesday, the Red Rangers closed out its regular season with a 6-1 win over Masconomet in the consolation round contest of the inaugural Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament. Riley Sheehan led the attack with two goals and an assist, Driscoll scored two goals, Livia and Bree Lawrence had one each, while Nikole Gosse had one assist.
