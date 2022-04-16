TEWKSBURY – In last week's edition, it was thought that the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Track team was defeated by Dracut, 72-66 but the score later revealed that the Redmen lost 70-69.
“Very tough loss in this one. Kudos to Dracut for a great meet. There were some things that could have gone differently for us, but overall I was happy with many of the performances that we put forth,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “The first meet is always challenging. We really did not have much data on any of our new athletes, so we were guessing a bit in terms of where to put people.”
The Town Crier posted the results in last week's paper, but Cusick said there were several outstanding performances given by various members of the team.
“The breakout star of the meet was Emma Jensen. Last year, in the final meet of the Fall-2 season, both Emma and her good pal Julia Barletta suffered serious hip injuries that required surgery. Emma has been really diligent about her recovery and has spent a lot of time rehabbing at physical therapy and with our athletic trainer Chris Mahanha. I put her in the 100 and 200 in this meet, with no real expectations as to how she would do. Well, she went out and ran an outstanding 100 in a hand time of 13.4.
“Later on in the meet, we ended up switching her to the 4x400, where she ran an equally stunning 65 second split. Emma is one of the people on the team who is extremely passionate about the sport of track and field, so it was awesome to see her back in her element and running so well.”
He also pointed out individuals Jaden Kasule, Ava Piccolo and the two relay teams.
“Jaden Kasule won the pole vault in dominating fashion (clearing 7-6). Jaden is one of our best athletes and I think will be one of the better pole vaulters in the league this season. I am looking forward to seeing her progress.
“In the throws, Ava Piccolo won the discus and the javelin. Ava continues to impress in that group and I think will benefit from having multiple throws in outdoor verses the one throw of indoor.
“Our 4x100 team of Amanda Ogden, Emma Giordano, Cassidy Paige, and Noelia Cura looked great in their first outing together, running a quick 53.1 second split to grab first. Amanda and Emma don’t do outdoor and are working their way back into shape, but will certainly be important members of the team this season.
“And our 4x400 team of Kimsan Nguyen, Emma Jensen, Rania Elouahi, and Maci Chapman had a great race. Big shoutout especially to Kimsan; I had to pull her from the 200 to run in the 4x400, something she was looking forward to. I appreciate her being a good sport about it.”
Cusick added that athletes like Maddy Forgione, Raia Price both had excellent debut races in the 400 and 100, respectively, while seniors Allan, Maisan Nguyen and Maddy Kearney continue to work extremely hard, while providing great leadership.
“On the whole, I am excited about the rest of the season. It’s never fun to lose a meet by one point, but the reality is if we want to win the league title we are going to need to beat Billerica and Chelmsford anyway. So if we can beat Lawrence in our next meet, we will have a couple weeks to prepare for a big showdown with Chelmsford,” he said.
Cusick wanted to give his appreciation to the entire staff, who he says makes everything go so smoothly.
“I’d like to thank all the different assistants that make this team function well. Jill Paige, Scott Wilson, and Cassie Froio with the sprinters, Mike Davis and Kelsey Ring with the throwers, Carina Berglund and Peter Fortunato with the distance/mid distance crew, Lauren Polimeno and Becca Navarro with the jumpers, Shaylee Puleo with the pole vault. Even just writing this out, it’s a big staff and each person plays a vital role in the success and management of the team.”
Tewksbury faced Lawrence on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
