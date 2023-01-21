TEWKSBURY – With an overall record of 7-1, there shouldn't be too many things to complain about. But over the last few weeks, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team has continued to come away with victories, despite really not playing particularly well.
Saturday afternoon was a perfect case of that. Playing before the home crowd – and on the slow and rough ice surface – the Redmen went 1-for-6 on the power play before finally converting on the man advantage in the five-minute overtime, to beat a two-win Acton-Boxboro team, 3-2 at the Breakaway Ice Rink.
Tewksbury had a 28-14 shot advantage through the first and second periods before AB held that mark of 10-6 in the third, including scoring a late goal with 2:24 to go, to send the game into overtime. That's when junior forward Matt Cooke – who hasn't been 100 percent since blocking a shot in the Lincoln-Sudbury game – scored on a low wrist shot from the left point which landed inside the far post for the game winner.
"We haven't been playing our best hockey but we're finding ways to win. It was similar to the games with Lincoln-Sudbury and Billerica, but at the same time our expectations are high," said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. "We're outshooting teams but 20-something shots, and today we had 40-plus shots. We're missing the net (at times) and everything is high. Look at (Matt Cooke's overtime) goal – it was low, a nice low hard shot."
At the sixth minute mark of the first period, the Redmen lost senior forward Brady Chapman with an injury, which forced Doherty to mix up his lines, moving freshman Tyler Bourgea up to the second line.
About three minutes later, the team's first line struck for the first goal of the game. Junior defenseman Cooper Robillard had the puck in his own end and sent a hard, crisp pass across the ice to junior Matt Cooke. He came flying through the neutral zone and into the AB end. With a defenseman in front of him, Cooke slid a pass through some open space, up to the right side to teammate Jeremy Insogna, who collected the puck and finished off the play with a shot to the back of the net, giving Tewksbury the 1-0 lead with 5:01 left in the first.
Just 1:40 later, AB struck to tie the game as Evan Kilfoyle converted on a low wrist shot which landed inside the far post and the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after the first.
Just 34 seconds into the second, the Redmen were called for a penalty and AB managed several shots on the man-advantage including Redmen goalie Ben O'Keefe (23 saves) turning away Johnny Zhang with a nice save, coming from the low slot area.
That followed with AB called for three consecutive penalties coming with 10:28, 7:51 and 4:53 to go in the period. Tewksbury managed just one shot on net on the first one, three on the second, before finally converting for a goal on the third one. Cooke sent a nice pass from the left side to Insogna, who from the right dot, scored on a wrist shot to the top corner, giving the Redmen a 2-1 lead with 3:51 to go in the period.
The Colonials were called for two more penalties with 3:19 and 1:11 left, and again the Redmen couldn't take advantage.
Immediately after the penalty was over in the opening minute of the third, O'Keefe came up with four straight saves on a big pile up in front of the net, kicking out a series of shots. That kept the game at 2-1, and after that it was Tewksbury's turn to sit in the penalty box with infractions called with 13:03, 8:13 and 7:01 to go, but each time the Redmen executed with a strong penalty-kill unit.
AB tied the game with 2:24 to go, before Cooke's OT winner.
"We struggled on the power play – too much individual stuff. We need to be moving the puck, moving the puck and finding the open man, so you get those open seams and gaps, and you can get those shots on net. We have some guys out there trying to do too much," said Doherty.
Insogna had the two goals, while Cooke had a goal and two assists and Robillard had two assists.
"Cooper (Robillard) has been solid every game. He is what he is – he keeps things simple, he doesn't turn the puck over and is strong overall defensively," said Doherty.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury edged out Billerica, 3-2. Connor Cremin, Anthony DiFranco and Insogna scored the goals, while, DiFranco, Insogna and Tyler Barnes had single assists. Tewksbury outshot the Indians, 38-21.
"Their goalie played great and it's everybody's Super Bowl when they play us," said Doherty. "We have a target on our back and whenever those teams plays Tewksbury, they play their best games and we have to play better. We're still trying to find the right combinations. We usually go through these kinds of ruts at some point during the season, but obviously we'd like to pop out of it sooner than later."
Tewksbury faced Boston Latin on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then return for two more league games with Concord-Carlisle coming to town on Saturday for a 1 pm contest before going to Newton South on Wednesday with the time yet to be announced.
