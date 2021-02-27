BILLERICA — It wasn’t as if the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team played poorly on Sunday afternoon in their matchup with Lowell Catholic with the CAC title stake. In fact, at times the Rams played very well. But in the end, they were still no match for the sharp shooting Crusaders, who, led by four players in double figures, earned an 81-63 win at Mark Donovan Gymnasium to capture the CAC title in their first year in the league.
The teams had split a pair of matchups earlier in the season, with each team winning on the other’s home court, and each had finished with a 9-1 CAC record.
Despite Lowell Catholic having a much more experienced team, it looked like Sunday’s rubber match would be a tight affair. But there was one problem with that plan, namely that the Crusaders simply wouldn’t miss, particularly from long range, where they knocked down 16 three-pointers.
The issue was more than just the number of three-pointers that the Crusaders were making, but it was the fact they rarely, if ever, missed, particularly in the first half when they nailed 11 of their three-point bombs.
With the win, Lowell Catholic finished the season at 12-3 overall (10-1 in the CAC), while the Rams closed out their season at 10-3 (9-2)
“It’s a credit to them really. They are a great basketball team,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “They came out well coached, well prepared and they shot lights out. It’s a good team. They work hard, they play together and hopefully we can learn something from that. That’s where we are hoping to get our program to.
The Rams had some fine performances of their own, with senior James Genetti leading the way with 15 points, while sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau added ten points, and junior captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury added eight points. Senior captain Jake Tyler added six, as did sophomore Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury.
Lowell Catholic came out firing right from the start, racing out to leads of 9-2, 15-4 and 18-7 in the first quarter, behind a flurry of three pointers before the Rams battled back into the game. Tyler started the comeback with a three-pointer to make it 18-10 with 2:46 left in the quarter. That was the start of a 10-0 run by the Rams, with Tyler and Genetti scoring all ten points, to bring them within 18-17 with 44 seconds left in the half.
The Crusaders’ Isaiah Taylor (18 points) knocked down the seventh three-pointer of the quarter for LC in the closing seconds, but the Rams trailed just 21-17 after the first eight minutes, and appeared to be very much in the game.
“I was very happy with how we played in the first quarter. It was 21-17, and really we felt like it could have been 41-17 with the way they were shooting, but we kept fighting,” Gore said. “When a team starts out hot like that, we just try tell our guys to play through it, and we did that. I thought we battled tough. We were hoping in the second quarter to make things more difficult for them, but unfortunately we just weren’t able to do that.”
It certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort, but as Gore said, the Rams simply could not contain the Crusaders, who behind the efforts of Taylor, Alex Antoine (26 points), Daniel Sullivan (19 points) and Keenan Rudy-Phol (13 points) outscored the Rams 23-10 in the quarter to take a 44-27 lead into the half.
Lowell Catholic would continue to extend their lead throughout the second half, leading by as many as 29 points at 64-35 late in the third quarter. The Rams continued to battle to the final whistle, with junior guard Jeff Kelly scoring eight fourth quarter points, but it wasn’t enough, and the Rams saw their outstanding season come to an end with a tough loss.
“We’re very happy that we were in the position we were to play in this game, and it is a credit to our seniors for that, but now we have to do whatever we can do to win these types of games,” Gore said. “Lowell Catholic scored 81 points and 76 of them were from seniors, so they are an experienced team, and their seniors went out there and won them the game. Like I said, hopefully it’s a game we can learn from.”
And speaking of seniors, the Rams are certainly going to miss the services of their five seniors from this year’s squad, starting with Genetti and Tyler, as well as Devin Milano of Wilmington, Zachary Wilson of Tewksbury and Liam Kelley.
They will also return a strong core of underclassmen from this year’s squad, starting with two-time CAC All-Star Jeremy Perez, as well as fellow juniors Jeff Kelly, Austin Quattrocchi, and Tim Sweeney of Tewksbury. Star guard Mavrick Bourdeau will lead a talented group of returning sophomores, along with Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington and Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury,
Our underclassmen have an opportunity to continue to improve and get better during the off season. We took a great step in the right direction this season because of our seniors leading us to play in this game, so now we just have to piece it together for next season,” Gore said. “We have a lot of underclassmen who were fortunate enough to play in this game.
“It’s one of those things where it is a humbling experience, but we are hoping this propels us this off-season. We bring back a really good core group of guys, almost four starters, so we are going to put a lot of pressure on them to work this off season. If we put the work in, we are very excited for next year.”
