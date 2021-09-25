WILMINGTON – After getting shut out in each of its first two games, the Wilmington High School boys' soccer team was able to get on the board, and into the point category with a 2-2 non-league tie against Tewksbury played last Wednesday afternoon.
That game was followed up with a 4-0 loss to Winchester on Friday, putting the team's record to 0-3-1 thus far.
In both games, the Wildcats seemed to come out a little slow before picking up the pace in the second half. Tewksbury took a 2-0 lead by halftime but in the second half, the 'Cats carried most of the play netting a pair of goals themselves, to walk away with the point.
“It was blazing hot that day, especially being on the turf. The first half, Tewksbury outplayed us. They got a couple of goals and we were down 2-0. We came back and played a good second half. Ryan (Willson) got a nice goal off a cross from Willie (Stuart), off the back pipe. He converted a nice low shot.
“Then with three or four minutes left, Willie put a ball through, and the goalie came out and Anay (Gandhi) just headed it by him and the ball bounced into the net.”
Just about a minute or two after that, Willson had a great chance to get the potential game winner as his header went off the top crossbar.
“It was one of those days where on a hot day like that, down 2-0, a lot of teams would quit. They fought until the end and got the point so that was important,” said Scanlon.
In the loss to Winchester, the 'Cats were down 3-0 at halftime but did have a handful of chances to score, including shots by Moaid Said and Daniel Lagunilla.
Just a few minutes into the second half, Gandhi took possession of the ball deep in his end and got a whole lot of momentum and speed going. He shifted up through midfield and into the Sachems' end and sent a nice through ball to his right to Stuart, who also had some numbers behind him in support. He took a low shot that was gobbled up by the keeper.
Lagunilla had two more good chances, both shots saved, which came after his teammate Liam Dwyer, kept it 3-0, with a terrific diving save. He played the second half on net and made four saves. Cooper Loisel played the first half and also made four stops.
“We played a better second half than we did in the first half but again the one-on-one skill is the difference. And when you do get (scoring) chances, you have to convert them,” said Scanlon.
The 'Cats faced Burlington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Stoneham on Tuesday at 4 pm at the high school field.Wilmington
