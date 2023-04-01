VIRGINIA BEACH, VA/BILLERICA, MA – The Shawsheen Tech wrestling team had a winter season for the history books. A CAC League title, a State Voc title, a second place finish at sectionals, a third place finish at states, a sixth place finish at all-states, and a handful of individual winners along the way crafted a season to be remembered.
Last weekend, the Rams added yet another accolade to their impressive season resume. They sent four wrestlers to the 2023 NHSCA High School Nationals, including freshman Dom Dicenso (132-pound weight class), sophomore Bray Carbone (120-pound weight class), sophomore Sidney Tildsley (126-pound weight class), and junior Caleb Caceres (132-pound weight class).
Also competing in Virginia was Tayla Tildsley (145-pound weight class), sibling of Sidney Tildsley, who is currently taking a post graduate year at Phillips Andover following attending Shawsheen Tech.
Although any high school wrestler could pay and enter the tournament, due to the four wrestlers placing at the division one state tournament, Shawsheen sponsored their entry.
“It’s a great accomplishment for them of course,” said Rams head coach Doug Pratt. “It just shows the work that they put into this sport. The one great thing about all three kids that went to this national tournament is they’re three sport athletes. So they’re not just one sport guys, they don’t just concentrate on one sport, which I think is phenomenal.
“A lot of those guys out there are only wrestlers, they don’t do anything else,” he said. “For them to make it on that stage and compete on that stage with a third of the year putting in the time to each sport, commends how talented they are and how driven they are to compete with the best in the nation.”
Headlining the weekend in Virginia were the Tildsey siblings, each placing second and earning All-American honors.
“He had an unbelievable weekend,” said Pratt of Sidney. “He wrestled unbelievable this weekend. All year he’s done it, but to do it on this stage and get to the finals as a three sport athlete (is incredible). Not many three sport athletes make it to the finals of a national tournament in wrestling.”
Sidney went 6-1 on the weekend, winning six matches in a row to earn a bid in the finals. He beat Ashton Leegaard of Wyoming in a 13-5 major decision, Kiowa Vines of Alabama by pin at 1:46, Asher Watson of North Carolina by pin at 2:54, and Tj Allison of Pennsylvania in a 13-5 major decision for a perfect 4-0 first day of action.
On the second day, he outlasted Adam Butler of Ohio in a 10-7 decision as well as Manuel Saldate of Nevada in a 6-4 decision to set himself up for a finals match on the last day of the tournament.
Ultimately, he fell to talented Billy Dekraker of New Jersey in a 5-1 decision to claim second place and All American honors.
To coach Pratt, the sky's the limit for the already accomplished sophomore.
“He’s already got two New England titles under his belt and two All-State titles under his belt right now,” he said. “Every year is different but he’s on track to do some special things as an athlete for Shawsheen.”
Right next to Sidney was Tayla, also placing second while posting a 3-1 tournament record.
“She wrestled awesome,” said Pratt. “She made it to the finals and wrestled a tough girl from West Virginia. Right now she is looking at different colleges to find out where she wants to go to college. She has quite a few offers, but she went out there and wrestled the Tildsley way and wrestled hard.”
After a bye in the first round, she pinned Olivia Brown of Florida at 3:34, Estrella Islas of Alabama at 0:44, and outlasted Olivia Georges of New Jersey in a 10-4 decision to earn a finals bid. Tayla fell to Loralei Smith of West Virginia in an 11-0 major decision to cap off her weekend, earning All-American honors.
“You see some pretty good kids in the finals,” said Pratt. “That girl that she wrestled was the real deal. She was tough.”
Carbone also had an impressive showing on the mat.
“Another three sport athlete, a football, wrestling, and lacrosse guy,” said Pratt. “For them to go out there and win matches out there and compete at that level, is incredible. It’s a credit to them that they want to be on that stage even though they’re not full time wrestlers.”
Carbone started off his tournament with two pins, coming against Mark Hughner of Virginia at 3:48 and Ryan Clayborn of Georgia at 3:30.
“In his first two matches he wrestled great, even his third match he wrestled great,” said Pratt. “He tweaked his knee a little bit and the fourth match he wasn’t as mobile as he could have been and ended up losing in his fourth match.”
Only a freshman, Dicenso picked up two wins on the national stage, pinning Tristan Forsman of Texas at 2:15 as well as Griffin Van der waag of Virginia at 2:58.
“He did great,” said Pratt. “He’s only a freshman for us. He’s behind Sidney and James in our lineup so he doesn’t get a lot of varsity time, so for him going down there and winning a match down there shows how much he really wants to be in our starting lineup. He’s very driven. For him to go down there and compete with the best kids in the nation as a freshman, he did a great job.”
Unfortunately for Caceres, his weekend was cut short due to an ankle injury suffered in his first match. He was forced to default the match, ultimately ending his tournament.
“He just had a little bad luck there,” said Pratt. “Injuries happen and it’s going to make him a bigger and better athlete. You got to get over obstacles and here’s an obstacle. You go all the way to Virginia, and you don’t even get to wrestle. You got to move on, turn the page, and now he has to get healthy for lacrosse.”
A junior, Pratt has no doubt he will see Caceres back on the same stage next season.
“It was too bad we had to pull him out of the tournament but he’s only a junior, he’s another three sport football, wrestling, and lacrosse guy. I’m sure he’ll be back as well,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.