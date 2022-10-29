TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey team has been on the verge of a spot in the tournament for over a week now. After winning five games in a row to get in that position, the Redmen went through a really rough last week, losing three in a row by a combined 17-1.
"You know what it is, I think we got tired after Central," said Tewksbury coach Jamie Bruno, talking about Wednesday evening's loss to Central Catholic. "We worked hard against Central, and my thing is that it's not if you lose, it's how you do it. Friday against North Andover we were flat and that continued in our loss to Triton."
Tewksbury has its season finale, Wednesday afternoon, and the Redmen are hopeful they can get the job done with a victory at Dracut and a 9-9 season record.
When Tuesday's MIAA power rankings came out, Tewksbury (8-9) was listed at 32 of the 32 teams that automatically qualify. The formulas are a mystery to most out there, but appears a loss to the Middies just might knock the Redmen out of the postseason.
This will be the second meeting between the MVC 2 rivals, and Tewksbury won the first meeting, 5-0. Thus, it may be just a matter of staying focused for the Redmen and avoiding overconfidence.
"We got to bounce back, and we had a big discussion about that after the Triton game," said Bruno. "I'm a coach that believes you can always win if you have the heart. My mindset going into Wednesday is to work hard, and have no regrets at the end. Dracut is going to work hard and they are not going to quit, and I respect that. Every game in this league is hard."
The best of the three losses, last week, was the first one at Doucette Stadium, where the Redmen lost for the first time in their four games playing at the new, year-old venue, 5-1, to Central Catholic.
Tewksbury came into the game with a lot of energy, something that playing at Doucette seems to give to all the Redmen athletes who play there, and they were still in the contest well into the third quarter. In fact it was senior Amanda Ogden's goal, which tied the game at 1-1, in the third, which seemed to wake up the Raiders, who were getting by with the 1-0 lead.
"That night the energy was great, it was a night game too and we were pumped up," said Bruno. "It was 1-0 at the half, and then in the third we scored. Then they (Raiders) turned it on and got one right after we scored. They (Raiders) took it to the next level and they kept on scoring."
Bruno was proud of the loss, nevertheless, because the girls emptied the tank and played hard all the way through. She thinks the players were worn out after that one and carried over into Friday and Saturday's games.
"That was a loss where we looked good, we definitely played well," said Bruno. "I was proud."
The Redmen went to North Andover on Friday afternoon to face their second MVC 1 opponent in a row. Bruno had paid attention to the Scarlet Knights and thought her team could compete with them on their level, but it did not work out that way. The Tewksbury players were not keeping up.
"I really thought we would go back and forth," she said, of the game at Joe Walsh Field, upper turf. "But you could kind of tell right away, with the body language, that we were flat. That happens. It's a long season and that happens. We were just flat and the energy wasn't there."
North Andover dominated the action for all four quarters and was able to pull away to a 5-0 victory in the end.
"I'll give a ton of credit to North Andover, they passed the ball beautifully," said Bruno. "Everything was to a stick, they came out with a ton of energy, they were focused and they took care of business."
The Redmen then had to turn around and play at Triton Regional on Saturday. The Vikings had already won convincingly the first time the teams met, and this time they took no prisoners, shutting out Tewksbury, 7-0.
"That was a quick turnaround, and against a team where, I'll be honest, they impressed me with how in shape they are, the conditioning," said Bruno. "For me to see them in action, twice now, their speed is something else. It's just sprinting the whole game. Credit to them, that's off season work right there."
Tewksbury's leading scorer, Katerina Schille did not play against Triton, and neither did another productive forward, senior Alexandria Macauda. They were back at practice on Monday and will be ready to go against Dracut on Wednesday.
