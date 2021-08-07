TEWKSBURY – When Cynthia O'Neil was asked about riding in the previous three Pan Mass Challenge events and taking part in this weekend's 21st annual ride, the 55-year-old did a little self deprecating, saying that she's not an athlete whatsoever, “so if I can do it, anyone can.”
To her, it's not about the one-day of riding 84 miles on a bicycle going from Wellesley to Mass Maritime, down on the Cape. It's much more than that.
“Four years ago, my Dad passed away from bladder cancer and my cousin who had been riding the PMC, said you have to do it. I signed up and then thought, well I should probably get a bike. I bought it and I started training,” she said, noting that she rode the past three years in honor of her father Cyril, while raising a total of $16,000. “There is something about this ride – there is a magic to it. No matter how hard it is, if it's hot, humid or whatever, and I'm not an athlete, it's nothing like fighting cancer. That's always my motivation. I'm healthy and I can raise money for cancer research that other people might not have to lose people in their family. It's not about the bike ride, it's about the fundraising. But what gets me through the training for the bike ride is knowing that this is nothing. I can ride 85 miles in one day compared to what some other people (who have cancer) may have to go through.”
After losing her father, Cynthia, who has been a teacher in the Lynnfield Public School system for the past 28 years, took another big hit when one of her sixth grade students, a 13-year-old girl named Sophia (last name not being used) passed away this past February after battling brain cancer. This weekend's ride, Cynthia will ride in honor of Sophia.
“Sophia was just incredibly dynamic, friendly, she had a great sense of humor and she had this infectious giggle,” said O'Neil. “At the beginning of the school year, we have the students write 'the important things about me' in her writing she wrote 'the most important thing about me is that I am kind'. That's what she would want people to know about her is that she is kind, in her words.”
On her own PMC profile page, O'Neil explained just how spunky, and of course brave Sophia was during her extraordinary life.
“Sophia and her dad came to school on the day designated to pick up materials. Even though our in-person meeting was brief, she made a big impression with her bright smile and infectious giggle. Due to health concerns, Sophia was scheduled to participate in school as a fully remote student. Shortly after school began, we received an email from her parents explaining that Sophia would no longer be participating in school. The tumors in her brain were causing seizures and based on their growth she was given 6 – 8 weeks to live. In response to receiving this news, Sophia’s parents decided to have her participate in an immunotherapy clinic trial in Georgia, knowing there was no cure for Sophia, but in the hopes of prolonging her life. I was shocked. In all my years of teaching I had never received this kind of news. I felt sad and helpless.
“A few weeks later, one of Sophia’s teachers who had been working with her since fifth grade heard from her dad that she was stable and thought they could have a visit via Zoom. I happened to be in the area the afternoon of the first visit and was invited to join. The visit was a success and thus began our 'Fridays with Sophia'. On Fridays a small group from the school would join Sophia on Zoom. Sophia would tell us the highlights of her week. One teacher often had seasonal riddles for us to solve, we made a treat for Thanksgiving, had a drawing contest, and laughed a lot. “Sophia brought us together and, in a year when I felt more isolated than I had ever felt, she gave me a purpose.
In February, Sophia lost her battle with cancer. In the Fridays following, we continued to gather after school and check-in with each other. We talked about Sophia and how she brought us together and how without knowing it, she had made the school year more bearable. At her celebration of life, her parents asked that we remember Sophia. This year as I participate in the PMC, I will honor that request. I will be riding in memory of the little girl who was part of my life for a very brief time and who has left lasting footprints on my heart.”
To this point, Cynthia has raised about $6,500 bringing her total to over $22,000 for the four years honoring her father and one of her students.
“It amazes me that there's people who ride that work in cooperations and they can get cooperate or larger sponsors, but a lot of my sponsors are the people I work with who are also very teachers,” she said. “They are all very generous but it's not as big of a pool so the fact that I'm able to get to those numbers is amazing. When you feel helpless, it makes me feel like I'm doing something when it feels like you can't do anything.”
O'Neil said that in the weeks leading up to the event, as long as the weather cooperates, she is riding just about every day as part of the training.
“There's water stops along the way, about every 20 miles. So if you think of it as four twenty mile bike rides, then that's not so bad,” she said. “If I can do this, anyone can do this. The PMC has a motto, 'commit and you'll figure it out' and it's true. I was worried the first year about the fundraising. There's just so many good people out there, and so many people impacted by cancer, that we're all looking for a cure.”
If you would like to donate on behalf of Sophia, you can visit Cynthia's PMC profile page at: http://profile.pmc.org/CO0098.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.