BILLERICA – The season may not have gone exactly as planned for the Shawsheen Tech Softball team, but the Redmen did finish on a strong note this past week, winning two of their final three games of the season. First the Rams defeated Greater Lawrence twice in blowout victories last Thursday and Friday, before hanging tough with perennial CAC champion Whittier in a loss in their season finale on Monday.
The Rams closed out their season with an overall record of 4-8
Shawsheen kicked off their week last Thursday with a 13-0 win on the road over Greater Lawrence, jumping out to a 3-0 first inning lead and never looking back. Junior Ella Malvone of Wilmington helped lead the Rams offense, going 3-for-4 on the night with two runs scored, while senior Chloe Pereira was 2-for-4 with two runs and junior Paityn Rose was 2-for-3.
Overall, the Rams banged out 13 hits on the day. Senior Kelley DeLosh played well defensively, and fellow senior Jordan Quick of Wilmington made a great catch to end the game.
Sophomore pitcher Mia Bisso of Tewksbury won her first game as a varsity pitcher as she struck out eight batters, surrendered two hits, walked one for the complete game shutout.
For the Rams and coach Scott Ialuna, it was nice to just get back in the win column after dropping five straight games.
“This was a refreshing win. The girls played well,” Ialuna said. “Mia pitched a great game. She kept their hitters off balance most of the day, and the defense made the plays when they needed to. It was a nice team win.”
The Rams didn’t let up the next day in their rematch with Greater Lawrence, and in fact were even better this time around on Senior Day at Shawsheen, banging out 20 hits on the day, defeating Greater Lawrence, 17-4. Shawsheen scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the second to put the game away early on.
Quick followed up her fine defensive performance from the day before with an outstanding day at the plate, while junior Sandra Watne of Wilmington had three hits and four runs scored. Sophomore Brooke Carlquist also chipped in with three hits, while DeLosh was once again outstanding defensively with six putouts at second base.
Junior pitcher Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury meanwhile, scattered eight and struck out three to get the win.
Prior to the game, the Rams five seniors, Kelley DeLosh, Caitlyn McCarthy, Chloey Pereira, Jordan Quick and Celine Reynolds were honored for their careers with the Rams.
On Monday at Whittier, the Rams closed out their season with a 5-0 loss to CAC champion Whittier, but they did not make it easy for the Wildcats to complete their undefeated run through the CAC, trailing just 1-0 after three innings before Whitter broke things open with three runs in the fourth inning.
“We just could not get the hits when we needed them,” Ialuna said. “Whittier showed why they have been on top for the last 8-10 years. They are strong, top to bottom, in their lineup and (pitcher) Emily Graham throws hard. There was no quit in our team, today, however, and we fought until the end.”
As Ialuna said, Shawsheen most definitely fought hard to the end. The Rams had baserunners on in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, but could not get the hit when they needed it. Defensively, Shawsheen had one bad inning on the day, in the third where three errors resulted in three runs. Sophomore Brooke Carlquist, who has been improving weekly, went 1-for-2 with a smash single past the third baseman. Freshman Reagan Bowden, Watne, Pereira, and Mirisola all hit well for the Rams.
Watne also did a fine job in the pitcher’s circle, as she struck out seven batters, surrendered seven hits, walked one and gave up five runs, three of which were earned.
