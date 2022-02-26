AMHERST/TEWKSBURY – Back when she competed with the Tewksbury Memorial High School cross-country and indoor and outdoor track-and-field programs, Lily Robinson made quite the impact. The 2019 graduate was a three-time All-Conference selection to the Merrimack Valley Conference cross-country teams, a part of the 2017 Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship team, as well as a part of the 2016 Outdoor Track All-State Championship team.
During those competing days, Robinson was home-schooled, but also took up a dual enrollment by taking classes at Middlesex Community College during her junior and senior academic years. From high school, she made the leap to UMass-Amherst, and has made quite the impact there, as a student-athlete. She has become one of best the all-time runners in the history of both the Division 1 cross-country and track programs, and academically, she will be graduating a year early coming this spring with a degree in Public Policies, which comes after an undergraduate degree in Journalism. She has been an intern and now a freelance reporter for the Harvard Press newspaper, which includes being part of a team that took third place in the New England Newspapers Press Association’s New England Better Newspaper competition category of racial and ethnic issues coverage.
Back on the weekend of February 4-5, Robinson took first place in the 5K event of the NEICAAA Track-and-Field Championship meet, posting a time of 17:23.52 which ranks fifth all-time in program history, topping the sixth all-time performance she had two years ago of 17:32.01.
In addition to that, outdoors she has the fourth best 5K and 10K times, and the fifth best steeplechase time at 11:12.24. Finally, she also enjoyed an outstanding cross-country career, including this year taking 12th at the Atlantic-10 Conference Championship Meet, earning All-Conference honors, while helping the team finish third overall, its best finish since 2009.
“This is my first year as the head coach as I came in August so I have had a full semester with Lily, plus this month,” said head cross-country and track coach Christine Engel. “Obviously, Lily has an incredible work ethic and it’s been an exciting year for her. She was named All-Conference in cross-country. She is someone who really stepped up in our conference championship meet and ran an exceptional race. She helped our cross-country team finish third in the A-10, which was the highest finish since 2009. It was such a great day for our team and obviously Lily’s clutch performance in that race helped elevate us to that third-place finish.
“I am a big believer in momentum, each season kind of builds upon the next. We’re in the midst of our indoor season now and her success has really carried over. She has (worked to) a personal record in every event that she has participated in, from the mile to the 3K to the 5K, and recently she was the New England Champion in the 5K, which is a great honor for her. She had a really great performance on that day. After the first part of the race, she ran solo and won by a significant margin so she did such a great job and we were certainly excited about that for her.”
Back in the fall of 2020, Robinson was 16th in the A-10 cross-country championship meet, missing out on All-Conference honors by one place and a few seconds. She ended up with a 12th place finish to take All-Conference honors and seems to be going down that same path this indoor season with her first-place finish at the NE Meet and then the A-10 Championship Meet will take place this weekend.
“I’ve been very happy with (the indoor season) so far. It’s a very short season and I’ll only end up racing four times. It’s been flying by. I run the 3K, the 5K, and the mile and then I’m going to do one more 5K at our conference meet (this weekend) so that’s pretty exciting. I would have liked to gotten in another 5K before the conference meet, but I think I am prepared for it,” she said.
Coming off that 17:23 time from the NE title, she is pretty confident that she can run well again.
“I was super excited to be running the 5K again (at the New England Meet). I hadn’t run it on the track since last spring so it had been a while. I didn’t know what the competition was going to be like, so I was looking to my coach to give me splits the whole time and I was hoping to get a better overall time,” she said. “I went out a lot slower (than usual), just the way the race went out. That was a little bit disappointing but things picked up as they went along. Overall, I was pretty happy with it. I was looking for a little bit better of a faster time, but it was my indoor personal record, so I couldn’t complain. My outdoor personal record is 17:11 and I was hoping for something along those lines, but I think that time is within reach (this weekend).”
Her times have not only been terrific and among the program’s best, but also extremely consistent this year and over the previous few years.
“She is contributing at a high level in both programs. She’s probably an athlete, who when she is in cross-country, she’s focused on that and then when she switches to the track, she’s all-in on the track side. She’s looking forward to the outdoor track program where she’ll get to race a 10K,” said Engel. “She is really making her presence known in our record books. We hope that obviously continues at the A-10 Championships. She just has such an incredible work ethic and she is someone that definitely leads by example on the teams.”
While she has led by example on her cross-country/track teams, she has also led by example as a writer. She was part of that team that took third place on the coverage of racial and ethnic issues.
“We did a series on the role that racism played in a majority white school system. That was an amazing project to work on. I got to lead a team of writers and editors,” she said. “We worked on it over the course of several months and I was really proud of the work that we did and it was really a great experience to get to work with those people and it’s a really great newspaper. They have some really talented editors. We were talking with students and alumni about their experiences going through the school system there. Most of it is what you call micro-aggressions. In the stories, we tried having them put in their own words. We were trying to connect with them and give them a voice to tell their stories. It’s something that has gone untalked about for a long time and we wanted to change that.”
In addition to that, she also wrote a feature on the painting of the Black Lives Matter Fist graphic, which also received a lot of praise.
“There’s a boulder outside of our school and it’s a tradition where the seniors get to paint something on it,” she said. “There’s been instances over the years where people have put inappropriate on it. This year the seniors put the Black Lives Matter Fist on it, which was fine and it got approved. There were certain people in the community who felt that it wasn’t an appropriate place for that. Their issue was that they didn’t feel like that something that they should need to pass by while they vote. I tried to write a story from the perspective of showing how the Black Lives Matter Fist has meant different things over time and how like it means something different to different generations because it really has evolved.”
Currently, Robinson freelances for the Harvard Press, writing sports articles. This Saturday marks the end of her indoor track season, and then after the outdoor season, it looks like her competitive racing days from the past seven years are now coming to a halt.
“This will probably be my last indoor and outdoor season, which to be honest is disappointing. It’s scary honestly. I have run competitively for so long and have been on a team for so long, so it’s definitely jawing to me that this wouldn’t be in my life one day. I think I’ll join some kind of club team and I’ll probably have a lot more flexibility (with my time),” she said.
