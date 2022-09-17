TEWKSBURY – From 1978 to 2016, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' cross-country team – minus a few tough years – were among the best programs in the entire state year after year.
Former coaches Bob MacDougall and Peter Molloy combined 40 seasons which included four Eastern Mass Championship titles, three All-State runners-up finishes, eight divisional runners-up finishes, 14 Merrimack Valley Conference Championship titles, 7 MVC League Championship titles and two runners, who were Eastern Mass individual champions.
The last few years the team has enjoyed several successful seasons in terms of wins and losses, but also has struggled in a few others, including last year's 2-8 season, mainly due to injuries.
Now comes the 2022 season where everything is completely different and new. There's a new head coach as Courtney Graffeo, a former runner who graduated in 2014, is taking over. She inherits a team that lost seven seniors, while five other would-be returners elected to go to different sports or not come back to the program.
This year's team has just four runners with experience, including two seniors and two freshmen. On the first day of tryouts, Graffeo was shocked when only three kids were ready to go out for a run.
“The team is definitely light. We had three girls at our first practice and then we had five as some were on vacations,” said Graffeo. “I’ve been recruiting hard and we have such a young team. I’m trying to build that sense of good vibes but the biggest challenge is trying to get girls out here and interested because running is definitely not something that everyone wants to do. It’s actually kind of miserable on your first day because you’re really not in shape at all. Right now, we have eleven girls on the team.”
Over the course of two weeks, Graffeo was able to double the amount of members of the team. Although the majority of them are ninth graders, that would bode well for the next few years as she will have a solid nucleus to work with.
“We went to the freshmen orientation night to try to get kids, we’re asking the current runners to ask their friends to join, and we talked to the volleyball coaches and said when you cut kids from there see if they would be interested in coming to us,” said Graffeo about the push to add numbers to the roster. “We were basically doing anything to try to get people out for the team. We had to get at least seven kids so we could score points for (a regular dual meet).
“The girls who have come out bring so much energy and I’m so glad that they have decided to join. Every day that I see them, I’m just so happy that they are all here still.”
The 2022 team consists of two seniors, one junior, one sophomore, five freshmen and one eighth grader. The two returning seniors, Olivia Millspaugh and Emma Jensen, will serve as the two captains.
“They are awesome and I actually know both of them from doing community service summer camp growing up. I already have a great relationship with the two of them,” said Graffeo. “They are awesome and they both bring such good energy especially with the younger girls, motivating them and bringing the fun aspect out.”
The lone junior is Skye Tambi.
“She just works so hard and has been great. She has come and pushed herself every single day and you can already see after the first week-and-a-half that she’s going to be great,” said Graffeo.
The rest of the team includes all newcomers with the exception of freshmen Riley Stevenson and Teagan Claycomb, who were both part of the varsity program last year while being eighth graders. They both came on strong towards the end of the season and should be in the team's top five pack.
The other newcomers include sophomore Emalee Boyce, freshmen Lydia Barnes, Payton VanGorder and Sarah Grimes, as well as eighth grader Sophie Scott.
“The younger kids and newcomers are showing such great potential. Some of them were on the team last year as eighth graders, Teagan Claycomb and Riley so now they are ninth graders who already know the routine of everything. They also brought some of their friends on so it’s going to be good. I’m excited about, so we’ll see,” said Graffeo.
Tewksbury kicked off its season on Wednesday against an outstanding Billerica team with results not known as of presstime.
