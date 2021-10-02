LAWRENCE – And yet another Giant gets knocked down.
After beating league and state powers Chelmsford and Andover in back-to-back thrilling meets, the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op/co-ed swim team took down another MVC Giant on Friday, posting a 97-73 win over Central Catholic held at the YMCA Pool.
The win pushes the Red Rangers to a tremendous 4-0 start.
The Red Rangers dominated winning nine of the 11 events (diving competition wasn't held). In the relays, the 200-medley team of Julia Galuska, Carter DeLano, Johnathan Phan and Cory Boisselle finished at 1:57.85. In the 200 freestyle relay, it was Boisselle with Philip Nguyen, Tewksbury's Matthew Jo and Phan, finishing at 1:44.51. Then in the 400-freestyle relay, the team of Katie LeFebvre, Rebecca MacLeod, Nguyen and DeLano came in at a combined time of 4:08.31.
In the individual events, Phan took a pair of firsts, the 200-IM at 2:19.17 and the 100-yard butterfly at 1:03.75. Carter DeLano also had a pair of firsts, winning the 500-freestyle at 5:30.94 and he 100-yard breaststroke at 1:09.53. Boisselle took home the 50-yard freestyle at 25.33 and Jo won the 100-yard freestyle at 56.83 seconds.
“Matthew Jo continues to swim well, winning the 100 freestyle and placing second in the 100 breaststroke to his teammate Carter DeLano, who also won the 500 freestyle,” said head coach Jason Smith. “Also swimming well for the Rangers were senior captain Jenny Nguyen and senior Julia Galuska.”
Individual second places were earned by Callie DeLano in the 200-freestyle (2:14.55) and Galuska in the 200-yard backstroke (1:11.47). Third places were earned by Nguyen in the 200-IM (2:31.64), Boissell in the 100-freestyle (57.55), Callie DeLano in the 500-freestyle (6:10.23), Jacquelyn Gaigals in the 200-backstroke (1:15.29) and Jo in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.42).
Rounding out the place finishes included a fifth and sixth in the 200-freestyle by Katie LeFebvre (2:21.73) and Marissa Connelly (2:23.52); a sixth in the 200-IM by Galuska (2:41.15), a fourth and fifth in the 50-freestyle from Rebecca MacLeod (27.45) and Brady Lyons (27.58); a fourth and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly from Nguyen (1:09.84) and LeFebvre (1:10.34); a fifth from MacLeod in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.60); a sixth by Jenny Nguyen in the 500-freestyle (6:29.15); a fourth from Lily Forsyth in the 200-yard backstroke (1:16.23), and then in the 100-yard breaststroke, Jo was third at 1:12.42 and Jenny Nguyen was fourth at 1:26.89.
In the relays, the Red Rangers took third and sixth in the 200-yard medley. The team was Gaigals, Jo, MacLeod and Lyons were third at 2:10.55 and then the group of Forsyth, Tewksbury's Lana Dang, Jenny Nguyen and Caitlyn Nims were sixth at 2:17.58.
In the 200-freestyle, Jonnie Charest, Kristin LeBlanc, Dang and Callie DeLano were fifth at 2:09.07. Finally in the 400-yard freestyle, Lyons, Connelly, Callie DeLano and Gaigals were fourth at 4:29.23 and then Nims, LeBlanc, Charest and Galuska were fifth at 4:33.61.
On Friday, the Red Rangers will take on the Academy of Notre Dame which will be held at the Gr. Lowell Tech High School Pool, before going to Haverhill on Tuesday for another MVC showdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.