TEWKSBURY – Through the last few weeks, all while riding a 10-game winning streak, the batters on the Tewksbury High Softball team have been on a see-saw, facing one pitcher who could throw heat, and the next would be someone throwing at a much slower rate.
On Monday night, the Redmen got the biggest test of the year, facing flamethrower Giana LeCedra of Lowell. The three-time Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, who will be pitching the next four years at UMass-Lowell, entered this season with a 33-3 record and 477 strikeouts coming in 249 innings.
While Lowell is really young and inexperienced in most of its field positions, having LaCedra on the mound automatically makes the Red Raiders state contenders. The No. 16 ranked team in the latest Boston Globe poll, saw LaCedra dominate the Redmen, tossing a 1-hit complete game shut out with 16 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over the No. 11 Tewksbury squad.
“We tried to prepare them for her speed. We got the girls facing the pitching machine and they all had some extra hitting before the game today, but (LaCedra) was just was on today,” said Redmen coach Brittney Kannan. “She was humming the ball, she didn't get behind in many counts so it gave her that ability to throw the rise ball and get us chasing.”
LaCedra's rise ball was incredible. She went to it a lot, mostly after getting ahead with regular fastballs.
"(LaCedra's) an incredible pitcher. We widen her strike zone up a lot (by chasing a lot of rise ball pitches)," said Kannan. "Her rise ball is such a great pitch, so it's hard to stay off that pitch. You tell kids don't do it and the more you say it, I think the more they do it. She moved her ball went and we just weren't be selective at the plate."
Lowell scored an unearned run in the top of the first. Kayla Laliberty lead-off with a single to center. She went to second on a groundball. LaCedra then hit a fly ball into the tough wind which was dropped, moving Laliberty to third. With runners at second and third, Ashlee Anderson hit a groundball but the throw home was late, and Laliberty scored what proved to be the game winning run.
Tewksbury pitcher Samantha Ryan, who was celebrating her 17th birthday, struck out the next five batters. Lowell ended that streak by loading the bases in the third, but Ryan punched out the last batter to end the inning.
Lowell stranded two more runners in the fifth, had a runner thrown out at third in the sixth, before scoring two more runs in the seventh on three hits and a walk.
On the flip side, LaCedra retired the first seven batters to face her before No. 8 hitter Aislin Davis walked with one out in the third. She then stole second and was sacrificed to third, but LaCedra ended the threat with a strikeout.
Tewksbury left a runner at second with two outs in the fourth. In the sixth, No. 9 hitter Gianna Pendola broke up the no-hitter with a flare to right. She then stole second, and after a strikeout, she stole third. LaCedra got out it with another strikeout and a line-out to shortstop.
Last Thursday and Friday, Tewksbury picked up wins over Dracut (10-4) and Methuen (2-1).
In the win over Dracut, the Redmen led 3-1 after the first, 6-1 after the fourth, and then the two teams exchanged two runs each, before the Redmen added two more later on.
Becca Harris led the way offensively going 4-for-4 with a double and scored two runs. Samantha Ryan was 2-for-3 at the plate, with a home run, a triple, two RBI, while she drew a walk. Also Samantha Perkins was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk.
Ryan was also the winning pitcher as she went the first five innings, giving up four unearned runs, while walking one and striking out six. Whitney Gigante polished off the last two innings, walking two and striking out one.
In Friday's big win over Methuen, the Rangers scored a run in the bottom of the second, before the Redmen came back with Madison Stovesand driving in a run on a groundout and then Ryan followed with a RBI double. Sydney Whalen enjoyed a nice night as she finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and also stole a base.
Ryan was immense on the mound, going the distance, giving up one earned run on four hits, while she walked two and struck out seven.
“They're gelling and they're rolling as a team. They're playing as a team. We have different people behind each win. That's what is important and we're not relying on just one person. Sama has been holding things down in the circle, and pitching some phenomenal games. Our defense has also had her backs. Besides (Monday's game with Lowell) we have been able to put some runs up on the board and put pressure on other teams.”
Tewksbury traveled to Andover on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will come home to face both North Andover and Haverhill Friday and Monday night, 6 pm starts, both at Hazel Field.
