LOWELL – For the second week in a row, the Tewksbury High Wrestling team turned in an impressive performance at a major early season tournament.
After finishing in fifth place at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament two weeks ago, the Redmen were back on the mat this past weekend at the prestigious George Bossi Holiday Tournament at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, and once again the Redmen had a great showing, finishing in 14th place out of 81 teams from all over New England.
The Redmen had two wrestlers earn top six finishes over the two-day tournament which began on Friday morning and continued into Saturday, with senior Dylan Chandler earning a third-place finish at 285 pounds, while junior Danny Lightfoot took home a fifth place finish at 132 pounds.
Several other Redmen won multiple matches on the weekend, while every member of the Redmen who competed in the tournament won at least one match.
Overall, Tewksbury totaled 101 points on their way to the 14th place finish. Springfield Central won the tournament with 177 points, followed by Timberlane (NH) with 151 points.
“I was very happy with how well we did,” O’Keefe said. “And actually, if you take out the out of state teams, we finished tied for fifth among Massachusetts teams. And a lot of the state teams that come to this tournament are perennial powerhouses. A lot of them will only come up when they know loaded.
“It was a total team effort. Obviously Dylan and Danny placing is huge, but having so many other kids win a couple of matches helped us place so high.”
Chandler went 6-1 on the weekend on his way to his third place finish, with his only loss coming in the semifinals by a score of 2-1 in double overtime to eventual champion Edison Guarcas of Hope High School (Providence).
Other than that Chandler was flawless, staring with a tough first round matchup with Jay Levy of Haverhill, who Chandler had beaten in the finals of the Sons of Italy Tournament. Chandler came out on top again in this one, taking a 5-2 decision and would then win his next two matches by pin, over Robert O’Hearn of Shawsheen and Edan Piedad of Beverly to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
Once there, he earned a 7-2 win over Matt Murns of Wayland, moving him into the semifinals against Guarcas, the defending 285 state champion from Rhode Island. Chandler, the state runner up in Massachusetts last season, gave Guarcas all he could handle before coming up just short in a thriller.
“Obviously we would have liked for him to get that, but he wrestled really well,” O’Keefe said. “He couldn’t get out from the bottom, and the other kid was able to. But he had a very good weekend. He finished fourth here last year, and third this year, so that was a nice improvement for him.”
Chandler came back strong after the loss, winning a pair of close decisions over Tyrek Williams of New Bedford (4-3) and Josh Ozoria of Salem (3-2) to earn his third place finish.
Lightfoot went 6-2 on the weekend to earn his fifth place finish, winning his first three matches on Friday over Joshua Gagon of Dracut (pin, 1:12), Matthew Tallo of Beverly (pin, 0:58) and Nate Chandler of Newton North (4-3 decision).
Lightfoot then lost his first match of the day on Saturday to John Lafferty of Woburn in the quarterfinals, getting pinned at the 4:50 mark, but he would bounce back nicely in the consolation bracket. Lightfoot won two matches in a row following his loss in the quarterfinals, before finally losing in the consolation semifinals, but he closed his weekend out with another win over Chandler in the fifth place match by a score of 5-3.
Lightfoot had missed some time recently due to injury, but he made a triumphant return this past weekend.
“Danny missed the Sons of Italy Tournament,” O’Keefe said. “He had a neck issue, so he had to sit that out and he had not wrestled since the first meet of the season. This was a great showing for him after not wrestling for a week and a half. Beating the kid from Newton North twice is not an easy thing to do. He wrestled good, and wrestled hard.”
Other top winners on the day for the Redmen included freshman Jack Callahan at 120 pounds and junior Adam Donovan at 106 pounds. Callahan went 5-2 on the weekend, while Donovan turned in a fine performance as well, going 4-2.
After a first round win, Callahan suffered a loss to eventual finalist Drew Currier of Hull in the second round, but he was not deterred in his first ever Bossi Tournament, as he dominated his next four matches in the consolation bracket.
Callahan earned four consecutive wins by pin once moving into the bracket, pinning Zachary Booth of Londonderry (0:21), Eli Feldman of Brookline (0:53), Matt Dowling of Danvers (1:28) and Drew DeFillipo of Franklin (1:11), before finally being eliminated by Austin Dube of Shawsheen.
Donovan also suffered a loss in the second round after picking up a first round victory. But like Callahan, he was not discouraged, as he moved on to the consolation bracket where he picked up three consecutive wins. Donovan defeated James Fraser of Foxboro (0:52), Lucien Tremblay of Shawsheen (6-4) and Colin McAvaney of Masconomet (9-1) before being eliminated by Aiden Williams of Windham.
“Adam had a couple matches he would like to have back,” O’Keefe said. “He was winning the Windham match when he got pinned. That was a winnable match for him, but he will get another shot at that kid this weekend, so that will be a good test for him. And with Jack as just a freshman, he goes out there and battles kids who are older than he is and does a great job. You always know you going to get everything he has in every match.”
The Redmen had several other wrestlers win multiple matches in the tournament, as senior Connor Charron went 3-2 at 138 pounds, and fellow senior Pat Fleming did the same at 170 pounds, with all three of Fleming’s wins coming by pin.
“They both wrestled very well,” O’Keefe said. “They are both great leaders. They didn’t place, but they were back the next day supporting our other kids. They are good, hard working examples for our younger kids.”
Junior Nick Wilson also went 3-2 on the weekend at 220 pounds, advancing all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champ Beau Dillon of Salem, and then finally being eliminated in the consolation bracket.
In addition to those multiple winners, a pair of juniors Rich Lavargna at 145 pounds and Colin Bozek at 152 pounds, each went 1-2 in the tournament.
The Redmen will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Reading High School to take on Reading, Beverly and Windham, New Hampshire in a quad meet.
“Reading and Beverly both sectional opponents, so it is a good opportunity to face them and see where we stand,” O’Keefe said.
