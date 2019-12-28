WILMINGTON - The Tewksbury High Wrestling team has been off to a strong start to their dual meet season, having gone 3-1 in their season opening quad meet last weekend. The team carried that strong effort into this weekend’s Wilmington Sons of Italy Wrestling Tournament, turning in a fine performance with five wrestlers, including one champion, placing in the top four of their weight class, earning a sixth place finish overall in the 20-team field.
Senior Dylan Chandler led the way for the Redmen, winning the championship at 285 pounds, and he was joined by outstanding efforts from sophomore Nick Wilson who was third at 220 pounds, senior Ryan Day at who was fourth 182 pounds, freshman who was fourth Jack Callahan at 120 pounds and senior Pat Flemming at 170 pounds, all of whom finished in the top four of their eight class.
“It was a good day for us overall,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “We had a lot of kids place, but even the kids who didn’t place had some good showings, and our JV kids came and wrestled tough. The numbers are good for us, and they are all good character kids and that is what we want. I think going forward we are going to be a good, cohesive team, pushing each other and supporting each other.”
Chandler of course was the biggest story of the day, rolling to the title at 285 pounds with two pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, winning in the quarters with a pin in just 54 seconds over Isaiah Vieux of Gloucester and in the semis over Zachary Peltier of Tyngsboro in 1:17.
He then moved on to the finals where he earned a hard fought 5-1 victory over Jay Levy of Haverhill, earning a measure of revenge after losing to Levy in last year’s Sons of Italy finals.
Wilson began his run to a third place finish with a pin in just 41 seconds over Isaac Hoover of Salem in the round of 16, and then pinned Dan Toothaker of Haverhill in just 47 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals he lost by pin in 1:32 to eventual champion Anthony Mears of Central Catholic, but he came back strong in the consolation semi-finals to pull out a 9-8 thriller over Lucas Moreira of Shawsheen and then pinning Sandro Bruni of Brookline in the third place match.
“Nick had a great day,” O’Keefe said. “He has had a couple of tough weeks. Last Saturday he wrestled tough, but he came out on the losing end of a couple of matches. It was a good day for him to build his confidence. He is a kid who works hard, so it is nice to see that hard work paying off.”
Day earned a bye in the round of 16, and then in his first match of the day, he pinned Miles Morgan of Brookline in 1:30. Moving on to the semifinals, he lost by pin to Aidan Leffler of Shawsheen to move into the consolation bracket, where he pinned Justin Levy of Gloucester in the consolation semis before losing in the third place match to Jacob Swan of Melrose by pin in a time of 3:08.
“Those were his first wins this year, so for him be able to come back and not hang his head and perform the way he did was a good day for him,” O’Keefe said. “I think going forward that will give him the confidence we are looking for.”
Callahan had an impressive debut at the Sons of Italy Tournament, taking a fourth place finish at 120 pounds. His day started with a tough 10-9 loss to Calvin Dalton of Salem in the quarterfinals, which immediately put him in the consolation bracket with a long road back if he hoped to place.
He then proceeded to win three matches in a row, pinning Nick Franco of Saugus-Peabody in just 40 seconds and Nick Mandracchia of Masconomet in 2:07 before taking a 5-2 decision over Fabian Heaslip in the consolation semis. He was finally defeated in the third place match by Dylan Clifford of Brookline with a major decision core of 11-0, but that could not diminish what he accomplished on the day.
“He is just one of the toughest kids we have in the room,” O’Keefe said. “He was in some tough positions there today and he never quit. We are so proud to have him be a part of the Tewksbury program. As a freshman, he leads by example. You never see him complain or throw the towel in. He is just a tough, tough kid.”
Flemming earned a third place finish at 170 pounds. Flemming started his day with a pin in 51 seconds over Marcello Misuraca of Wilmington in the round of 16 before losing in the quarterfinals by pin in 5:06 in a match where he was leading 5-4, forcing him into the consolation bracket. Once there he won three matches in a row, all by pin, defeating Dante Olowu of Saugus-Peabody in a time of 1:16, Andrew Breare of Dedham in just 45 seconds and Tyrian Saeturn of Dracut in 2:22. Flemming then took third place in a No Contest victory over Anthony Moran of Whittier.
“He really wrestled tough. That quarterfinal really could have gone his way,” O’Keefe said. “A lot of times when something like that happens, you can feel sorry for yourself, and end up packing it in. But he didn’t. He came through really well to get third place and to finish with the most pins.”
Other Redmen who won at least one match included Adam Donovan at 106 pounds, Jack Donovan at 126 pounds, Connor Charron with two wins by pin at 138 pounds, Cam Cimmino with two wins by pin at 145 and Colin Bozek at 160.
The Redmen will be back in action this Friday when they travel to the Tsongas Center in Lowell for the Lowell Holiday Tournament where they will square off against some of the best teams in New England.
“This was a great start for the team because it rolls right into next Friday at the Lowell Holiday Tournament which is a grind with 72 teams,” O’Keefe said. “So you have to be ready to go and I think we will be.”
