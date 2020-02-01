TEWKSBURY – Before last Wednesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Basketball team had a record of 1-8. Over a span of six days, the Redmen lost a one-point game with two seconds left to Division 1 opponent Malden, defeated the No. 6 Division 1 North team in the state Central Catholic for the first time in 40 years by a point, defeated a winless yet talented Chelmsford team in double-overtime, and then was defeated by a nine-win and extremely talented Haverhill team in overtime.
At 3-10, the Redmen are not only playing much more consistent, but much more confident. Throughout the last few weeks, the team has proven that they can play with anyone, especially going 2-2 against four Division 1 teams.
Tuesday night's home thriller against Haverhill was another tough one to swallow as the Redmen now have five losses – to Dracut, Methuen, Billerica, Malden and Haverhill – by a combined 17 points with two of those in overtime.
Tewksbury certainly had its chances to pull this one out, but fell short due to going 14-for-22 from the charity stripe in the game, including 4-for-8 down the stretch — while the potential game winning shot at the buzzer of regulation just bounced off the rim.
"Missing free throws down the stretch hurt us, but these kids have been the most resilient team probably in the history of Tewksbury Basketball," said head coach Tom Bradley. "They are competing, they are grinding and they are learning. They believe in each other, they believe in us, they believe in one another as teammates and they are believing in themselves."
Haverhill stormed out to a strong 20-7 lead after the first quarter which included back-to-back threes in the final 44 seconds. But Tewksbury came right back, opening the second quarter on 10-0 and 15-3 runs with five different players scoring.
Adam Trudeau came off the bench and started the rally thanks to a nice pass from Kalu Olu. That followed with a three-point play from Shane Aylward, who led the team in scoring for the night with 14 points and he was a non-starter. Mike Kelly buried a three-pointer, Richard Markwarth converted down low off a pass from Olu, and after a three-pointer from Haverhill, Aylward scored on another three-point play behind a steal from Kelly, and Thomas Bradley buried an off-balance jumper before the shot clock expired. That series of baskets cut the deficit to one at 23-22.
The way the ball was moving in that series, and really for the last few weeks, is certainly night and day from the way things were a month ago.
"I think everybody is contributing. I really do," said Bradley. "I thought (point guard) Brady Eagen was awesome tonight and he was awesome in the Chelmsford game too. Teams are starting to key in on Kalu, and Haverhill has some big bodies. Mikey Kelly stepped it up and I thought Shane Aylward was awesome."
After that series, the teams went back-and-forth pretty much the rest of regulation. The Hillies led 35-30 at half and then took a bigger lead after three, up 47-38.
The lead stayed at eight until less than six minutes left when Tewksbury went on another run, this time 7-0 as Markwarth posted up, Aylward converted on a baseline drive, Olu hit a freebie and Aylward drained a deep three-pointer off a pass from Olu to tie the game up at 51 with 3:15 left.
From there, Haverhill kept taking a lead but Tewksbury kept responding – mostly driving to the basket and getting fouled. Haverhill hit two inside shots, while Tewksbury converted just 4-of-8 from the line in the last 2:44, which proved costly. Olu's last second fade away jump shot went off the rim, and the game went into overtime, tied at 55.
Both teams exchanged baskets in the first 1:03, before Haverhill took over building a six point lead with 28 seconds left and eventually came away with the win.
The Redmen were led by the 14 points from Aylward, 12 each from Olu and Markwarth, 11 from Eagen and 8 from Kelly.
"It just comes down to a couple of possessions at the end of the game and you got to get stops too," said Bradley. "They made a couple of shots and we didn't. We did a lot of good things tonight and we're just really proud of these kids."
2OT WIN OVER LIONS
In the double-overtime 86-80 thrilling win over Chelmsford, Olu led the way with an incredible 36-point performance, while Ryne Rametta and Brady Eagen had 13 each.
Chelmsford jumped out to a 40-25 halftime lead. Tewksbury fought back at the first few minutes of the third quarter as Rametta connected on a pair of three-pointers making it a 10-point deficit. Tewksbury kept scoring as Eagen and Olu twice, scored field goals, followed by three-pointers from Rametta and Eagen as part of a 15-0 run, which had Tewksbury down a point at 51-50 after three.
Olu converted on a free throw and Kelley converted going strong to the hoop to extend the run to 18-0 and Tewksbury took the lead. The Lions countered with two free throws and Eagen banged a three, giving Tewksbury a 59-55 lead with 4:30 left in the game.
The Lions would then go on a 9-0 run to go back up 64-59, coming with just over a minute to play. Olu stopped the bleeding as he converted on a three-point play, before scoring another basket off a turnover and the game was tied at 64 and would end that way to force the first four-minute overtime period.
Olu hit three-of-four free throws and Chelmsford added two baskets and were ahead at 69-67 with 1:20 to go.
Tewksbury cut it back to one after Olu's basket with 25 seconds left. Chelmsford hit one free throw, but with 13 seconds left, Markwarth hit two and the game was tied up at 73-73, which forced the second overtime.
In that frame, it was basically all Tewksbury, who outscored the Lions 13-7. Rametta drained a three-pointer, followed by Markwarth and Olu field goals and two free throws by Eagen as part of a 9-0 run.
The Lions answered with a 4-0 run, and then both teams scored a bunch of free throws, and Tewksbury was ahead by seven. With eight seconds left, Chelmsford was fouled on a three-point try, converted just one, and Tewksbury prevailed 86-80.
Olu, who had a career night, was asked about taking him game to the next level over the last few weeks and said he is taking better care of himself, between nutrition and hitting the weight room, but said there's several other reasons.
"My mindset is everything. I mean people always ask me why I’m so quiet and don’t really talk, but I’m just focused on myself and my life. I just have to be the hardest worker at everything I do whether it’s school, sports or family.
“One thing that really stuck out to me was late in my sophomore year when Coach Bradley told me that I have to stop being afraid of being great. I mean he’s been such a great person in my life and I’m thankful for all the things he does for me. He believes in me so much sometimes when I don’t believe in myself and he’s just been a blessing. Anytime I go into a game, I just have that mindset that nobody is better than me and nobody can hang with me.
"Another reason I feel my game has improved is my confidence. I always knew what I could do in this game of basketball. Freshman year I lost my confidence a bit because I came into the season thinking I was going to start do this and that, but didn’t really get off the bench that much. I started to doubt myself wondering if basketball really is for me? But I took that opportunity to work on all aspects of my game. I just became obsessed with (getting better).
“I kept working out in the weightroom then I would work on improving my basketball skills from shooting to dribbling and especially my conditioning and watching a lot of film. I have been keeping it simple just going North to South and not East to West. This year I think it’s been kind of shaky but I think I’m getting back to my old self.
“I have big dreams and goals in basketball, but I know I got to keep working in all aspects of this game because I haven’t even reached my full potential yet."
In the 49-48 loss to Malden, Tewksbury went ahead by a point with 19.1 seconds left on a Markwarth block, before Olu retrieved the ball and fed it back to Markwarth for the lay-up. But Malden scored the game winning bucket with two seconds left. The Redmen coaches were trying to call a timeout but the referees never saw that, and the game ended.
