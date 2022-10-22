TEWKSBURY - It was an interesting week for the Tewksbury High volleyball team, one that saw the Redmen lost two five-set matches, yet maintain their third spot in the MIAA Div. 3 power rankings.
The week began with a big match with Andover, one of the top teams in Division 1, at Dunn Gym. Tewksbury took the first two sets before faltering badly in the third. The Golden Warriors grabbed the momentum and ran with it, taking the final three games and the match, 25-18, 26-24, 12-25, 20-25, 9-15.
"We just couldn't get it going," said Redmen coach Allie Luppi, of the fateful third set. "We were beating ourselves up, making mistakes we shouldn't make. It was just us, we definitely owned it. We stopped communicating, balls were dropping, no kills. We really lacked it in the third set, which sucked away all our momentum and positivity."
Senior setter Kiley Kennedy had 23 assists and two aces. Carrina Barron had 12 kills and 12 digs. Tori Rowe had four kills, Vanessa Green had five kills. Ava Fernandes had nine digs. Olivia Cueva had two aces, and McKayla Conley had a solo block.
"Our attack numbers were super low, considering it went to five sets," said Luppi. "We struggled to get kills, especially in that third set, and we stopped talking and then couldn't get our mojo back."
Tewksbury had two chances to regroup after losing games three and four, but the Redmen were unable to turn the tables on Andover.
"It was super-disappointing, because we had it, and then we didn't," said Luppi. "That was eye-opening for a lot of us, about how you have to stay focused the entire time. It doesn't matter what's going on, we have to adjust and do what we need to do."
Tewksbury got the positivity back in its game on Friday when the Redmen swept Dracut, 3-0 at Dracut High Gym. The game scores against the Middies were 25-14, 25-18, 26-24.
"We were able to get everyone in, which was awesome," said Luppi. "We were able to run a 6-2 which was great because after Andover, we were able to get everyone into the game."
Kiley had nine assists, Julia Moura had seven assists, and Ava Fernandes had four assists. Senior co-captain Tori Rowe and junior Chloe Burns led Tewksbury with five kills each, sophomore Charlotte had three kills. Senior Jennie Lester had a good day with four aces and 11 digs.
"It was a nice game for us," said Luppi. "We were able to have fun while we were playing, and not as much intensity as in the Andover game, and I think that was what the team needed."
Then came Monday's rematch with Billerica. Tewksbury won the first match, 3-1, but the Indians have improved greatly since then and handed the Redmen their first MVC 2 division loss, 3-2.
Billerica took the first two sets at BMHS Gym, forcing Tewksbury to scramble with their lineup. The Redmen fought back to take the third and fourth games, but the Indians stood tall in the end, 20-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 12-15.
"We switched it up and moved Carrina to libero," said Luppi, on adjustments after falling behind, 2-0. "Billerica had a really big block and we weren't getting any kills, so we were really struggling. We let Charlotte and Chloe on the outside, just to switch things up and give a different look."
The lineup adjustments worked well enough to take the next two games, and the Redmen will continue to work out the kinks this week.
Kiley Kennedy had 22 assists. Rowe and Morris had four kills, each, as did Carrina Barron.
"It was definitely a tough loss, but we can use it as fuel," said Luppi. "Billerica had a really strong front row, which was good for us to see, as in we have to step our game up in the front row."
The Redmen know it is a long season and there is still plenty of work to be done to be prepared for the rest of a competitive schedule.
"We have to clean things up, and this last week is a good reminder of that," said Luppi. "There is going to be some tough competition coming up, and we are going to have to get better."
The Redmen (11-3) will do some fine-tuning this week in their home matches with Lowell on Wednesday and Lawrence on Friday.
Tewksbury will then go on a road trip, Saturday to face Old Rochester, last year's Div. 3 champions, after beating the Redmen in the semifinals. The four-game week ends in Haverhill on Monday, in a match that could help determine the MVC 2 division champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.