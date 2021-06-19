BILLERICA - This has been a very different wrestling season in many ways for teams across the state of Massachusetts, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting with the fact that the season itself is taking place during the spring, to wearing masks during matches and holding outdoor meets, there have been a multitude of changes along the way.
With that being said, there are of course some things that remain the same. One of those things that has remained consistent is the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team dominating the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.
Last Friday night the Rams wrapped up their 13th consecutive CAC title with a 29-21 win over Essex/Tech Masco co-op at Masconomet Regional High School. The win over Essex/Masco was part of a tri-meet where the Rams also defeated the Marblehead/Swampscott co-op by a score of 42-40 to wrap up their abbreviated spring season with a record of 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the CAC.
The win over Marblehead/Swampscott was a thriller, but the win of the day was of course the win over Essex/Masco to wrap up another league title for the 27th title in coach Mark Donovan's 36 years as head coach of the Rams.
"It was a very odd year all around, with the season being in the spring and everything, but I am just glad the seniors got to have a season and the younger kids learned what it is like to wrestle for Shawsheen," Donovan said. "Twenty-seven titles in thirty-six years not bad at all. And thirteen in a row is great for this program."
In the win over Essex Masco, the Rams had several wrestlers step up with clutch performances to clinch the league title, led by senior Jack Scharn at 182 pounds, who pinned his opponent in a time of 3:52. Scharn also picked up a win over Marblehead/Swampscott on the day, capping his career in style.
"Jack wrestled really well," Donovan said. "Those were the first two wins of his career and they were big for us."
Shawsheen also got wins from Scharn's fellow seniors Frank Foti at 152 pounds and Devin DeLuca at 160, with Foti winning by major decision by a score of 12-1, while DeLuca also dominated, winning 9-2. Junior Lucien Tremblay meanwhile picked up a 10-6 win at 126 pounds.
Freshman Tyler Mantley of Tewksbury (106) and sophomore Connor McDevitt each picked up a win by forfeit for the Rams.
"We had a lot of kids step up for us," Donovan said. "The kids knew what was a stake and they know there is always a target on their back, but they respond that, and they take a lot of pride in that."
The win over Marblehead/Swampscott was not relevant to the league title, but it was still a thriller, as the Rams pulled out a 42-40 victory that was not decided until the second to last match of the day, when senior Liam Kelley won by pin at 285 pounds to give the Rams the clinching points.
"It was good to see Liam step up to the plate like that and do the right thing," Donovan said. "That was a huge win for us."
Kelley was one of several seniors who wrapped up their Shawsheen careers last Friday, along with Devin DeLuca, Nick DiCicco, Austin Dube, Sean Fitzgerald, Frank Foti, Derek Musgrave of Tewksbury, Alex Newcomb of Tewksbury, Joe Rakes, Dominic Searles, Diondre Turner of Tewksbury and Zack Wilson of Tewksbury.
"I am very happy for the seniors. It was a great way for them to end their careers," Donovan said. "Not a lot of people get to say they were part of four league championships."
With another league title behind them, the Rams will now look ahead to next season where they will hope to make it 14 in row. With a strong junior class led by Joe D'Ampolo of Tewksbury, along with Toby Lage, Sam Palmieri, Xavier Santiago and Lucien Tremblay, the Rams look primed to make another run at the CAC crown next season.
"We have a great junior class, and they will be the group leading us next year," Donovan said. "I don't want to brag, but with this program, we don't rebuild, we reload. The kids get it. The kids understand it, and they take pride in that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.