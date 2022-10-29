In this week's issue, the Town Crier continues with another story written by the late Mike Ippolito, who spent the previous 20 years writing articles for this paper, until he passed away several weeks ago. This story on Alex and Megan Bouthot first appeared in the Tewksbury edition back on October 12, 2011.
TEWKSBURY — Heading into last season, Tewksbury High Boys soccer player Alex Bouthot, then a junior, had no official experience playing goalie at a competitive level.
Somehow, however, Bouthot went on to have a spectacular season for the Redmen, helping lead the team to the MVC Small School championship, while being elected to the MVC All-Star team in recognition of his stellar play.
His performance left fans and foes alike asking the same question. Where did this outstanding play come from for such an inexperienced player? Well, as it turns out Alex may have actually had an unfair advantage over his opponents after all.
You see, growing up Alex often practiced in his back yard with his twin sister Megan. And being a good brother, Alex would generally volunteer to play goalie while Megan took countless shots at him.
Megan, as it turned out, wound up being quite the soccer player herself. While Alex has starred in net for the boys team Megan, has grown up to be a starting stopper for this girls team at Tewksbury High.
Even before her senior year got under way, Megan had already made quite a mark on the girl soccer program. Last year, while playing in a reserve role as a midfielder for the Redmen she scored probably the biggest goal of the season for her team, netting the game winner against Dracut in the game that clinched the MVC title for the Redmen.
So maybe Alex had gained plenty of experience in net simply by defending his future sniper sister. Or was it Megan who benefited more by having he chance to compete daily against a future All-Star goalie?
“Alex would always play goalie against me so I think that is why he did so well when he started playing last year,” Megan said.
Alex actually concurred with his sister. No controversy here. “I think that is true. She was the one who got me to play before I ever started in high school.”
While the siblings were only teammates once in their life, playing together on the Tewksbury Youth Soccer U8 team, they have grown from back yard rivals to each other’s biggest fans.
They are there to support each other in the tough times and cheer each other on in the good times.
“I try to get to most of the girls games and Megan comes to our Saturday games because the girls are usually off,” Alex said. “We are always able to support each other after a tough loss.”
“We are always able to talk about the games,” Megan said. “We talk about the losses and the wins although after the losses neither one of us wants to talk as much.”
The girls team has not done a lot of losing this season with a 6-3 overall record including a 6-2 mark in the MVC, but the same has not been the case for the boys who are 2-9 on the season. The siblings have seen winning and losing from both sides over the years, and have always remained supportive.
“When we were playing on travel teams in youth soccer, I always had the good teams and her teams struggled,” Alex said. “Now this year it is reversed.”
As hard as it has been for the boys team to get wins this season, Alex is not discouraged. The team is actually performing better than he expected heading into the season, given the number of young players on the team.
“Heading into the season I was not sure if we would win a game,” Alex said. “But we are getting better and today (a 2-1 loss to Triton) we played very well. We are so much improved from our first game and that is all you can ask.”
Alex himself of course knows a lot about improving. Having never played goalie in high school, he was still willing to step up to the task last season when former coach Steve Levine needed a volunteer when the team was without a goalie at the start of the year.
His improvement from the start of the season to the end was remarkable.
“Coach Levine knew I had played a little growing up, and he felt like he knew I could do it,” Alex said. “I worked a lot with him one-on-one. We looked at videos of goalies and just kept working at it. He was a great coach. He knows a lot about playing goalie.”
The hard work paid off in an All-Star selection last season and has made him invaluable to his current coach Tom Carpenito, who knows what a gem he has in net.
“He has been a rock in net,” Carpenito said. “He has been unbelievable. The first few games he was facing 18 or 19 shots a game. That can be unnerving, but he kept playing well.”
And while Alex’s great play has still only resulted in two wins for the team, Carpenito knows that the losses could have been much worse without him.
“If we had any other goalie in there we would not even be in some of these games,” Carpenito said. “We could not ask for more. He deserves to be a league All-Star again this season.”
Unlike Alex, Megan did not see a lot of playing time at the start of last season, as she was mainly a reserve halfback for the Redmen. But when she did get to play she certainly made the most of her opportunities, including the memorable game winner against Dracut to clinch the MVC.
That goal seemed to launch Megan into a new stratosphere, as she suddenly became a key player during the state tournament for the Redmen.
“It was great to score that goal,” Megan said. “I had always been sort of a swing player and I did not always get into play. But a couple of kids were hurt and I got to play and after that I was really able to emerge.”
This season has been much different for Megan, as she is now one of players who is counted on the most in her stopper position. As a senior she has also stepped up as one of the team’s leaders for coach Jack Keefe this season, a role she has greatly enjoyed.
“Absolutely. Just because you don’t have the title of captain doesn’t mean you can’t be a leader,” Megan said. “It’s great when anybody is willing to step up. As seniors we are able to help some of the younger players.”
Of course the best part of this season for Megan and her teammates has been the success they have been having on the field. As they close in on another potential league title, Megan is enjoying learning under the tutelage of Keefe, and loving being part of a winning program.
“It’s been really great. Coach (Jeff) Keefe is great. He really knows his stuff and I have learned a lot from him,” Megan said. “We are doing so well this year and I have been able to transition from one position to another very well. Wherever they want me I will be able to help the team.”
One thing is for sure, whatever position either of the Bouthot’s is playing and regardless of how well or how poorly their respective teams are playing, they will always be each other’s No. 1 fan.
