TYNGSBORO – The wins keep piling up for the Tewksbury High Wrestling team, who went 4-0 this past week, sweeping a quad meet on Saturday and routing MVC rival North Andover last Wednesday to not only continue what has been a terrific season, but also move closer to the MVC Division 2 title.
The 4-0 week improved the Redmen to 18-5 overall and 7-1 in the MVC. With a win over Dracut on Wednesday night (results not available as of press time), the Redmen will wrap up their first MVC title since 1997.
The highlight of the week for the Redmen was their Saturday quad meet at Greater Lowell where they powered their way through the competition defeating the host Gryphons, 60-12, Tyngsboro, 43-30, and Wilmington, 47-24.
“We had a good day,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “Greater Lowell and Wilmington are a little down, and Wilmington did not have a full lineup. But you can only wrestle who you have in front of you, and everyone who wrestled, wrestled hard and wrestled well.”
Leading Tewksbury on the day were junior Adam Donovan (106, 113; 3-0, 3 pins), freshman Jack Callahan (120; 2-0, 2 pins), junior Danny Lightfoot (132; 3-0, 2 pins), senior Connor Charron ( 138; 2-1, 2 pins), junior Cam Cimmino (145; 2-1, 2 pins), junior Kyle Darrigo (160; 2 wins), senior Anthony DeSisto (195; 2-0, 2 pins), senior Dylan Chandler (285; 2-0, 2 pins) and senior Pat Fleming (170; 2-1, 2 pins).
DeSisto got the clinching victory for the Redmen in the win over Tyngsboro, pinning his opponent at 195 pounds to give the Redmen an insurmountable lead with just two matches remaining.
“Anthony has worked hard all season long,” O’Keefe said. “He has been on the short end a couple of times, so this was really good for him. It is a good way for him to gain some confidence heading into the sectionals.”
Another wrestler gaining some confidence heading into sectionals had to be Donovan, who was already in the midst of outstanding season, but made it even better with his 3-0, three pin performance in two different weight classes.
“He wrestled tough, and it was great to see him get a couple of wins at 113 as well,” O’Keefe said. “He has wrestled tough all year and we are hoping he can start to peak at the right time.”
Prior to their sweep at the quad meet, the Redmen had won in a 64-9 rout over North Andover last Wednesday, winning nine matches on the night. Picking up wins for the Redmen were Donovan (113), Callahan (120), Lightfoot (132), Charron (138), Cimmino (145), Richie Lavargna (152), Darrigo (160), Fleming (170), Ryan Day (182), Rob Kitnis (220) and Chandler (285).
One of the most exciting wins of the day came from Kitnis, who does not always make his way into the starting lineup, but has put in a tremendous amount of work all season long.
“Rob is a first year senior. He is coming off a great football season. I think he was the Lineman of the Year, and he has worked hard with us,” O’Keefe said. “It takes a lot of grit to want to come out as a senior with no experience. He has been great in the room all year long. We are very happy to have him, and very lucky to have him. Sometimes it is not about how much experience you have or how many wins. It’s about showing the younger guys a great work ethic, and he has done a great job of that.”
Following Wednesday’s match with Dracut, the Wildcats will prepare for the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament at Masconomet Regional High School.
The Redmen have consistently performed well in the sectionals, including last season when they placed five wrestlers in the top four of their weight class, including Chandler who was the 285-pound champion, Cimmino who finished third at 138 pounds, Fleming who was third at 160 and Connor Charron who was fourth at 126.
“Expectations are even higher this year because of the season we have had,” O’Keefe said. “We expect to have a good day, and finish in the top two or three. We need the kids to step up and wrestle well and move on to the next week.”
