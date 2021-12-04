WILMINGTON – One of them is a senior and the other is a junior, so one played his final game and the other has another year to go. The senior, Danny Fleming had a performance that put Al Bundy to shame, and the junior Alex Arbogast, perhaps opened the door for what he hopes to be more of his own Bundy performances next year.
Last Thursday, Fleming and Arbogast combined to score all eight of Tewksbury's touchdowns, combined to rush for 385 yards on the ground while leading Tewksbury to an epic 56-35 victory over Wilmington, the 11th straight in this now 88-game history.
"This means everything. It doesn't matter what happens in all of the other games, if we don't beat Wilmington, our whole season is a flop. That's what it comes down to at the end of the day. I'm so happy that we could post this win – just so happy for all of the boys. It was just a big win," said Fleming.
Fleming finished the game scoring a Thanksgiving Day record six touchdowns as part of his 23 carry, 243-yard performance. In addition, he also completed 5-of-7 passes for 90 yards and caught a 45-yard TD pass from Michael Sullivan. Fleming scored TD runs of 1, 26, 21, 63 and 57 yards, and then capped it off with the 45-yard pass TD as he was wide open on a fourth down punt play, allowing Sullivan to toss it to his wide open buddy.
Fleming could have run for 500 yards on this day if he wanted to. It was like backyard football.
"We couldn't stop them – just couldn't stop them," said WHS head coach Craig Turner. "We threw as many guys to the line of scrimmage that we could possibly could and still couldn't stop them. We had some shots, we got some stops, but they just made too many big plays on us in the running game."
Fleming finished the season with 1,194 rushing yards, 760 passing yards and 76 receiving yards, giving him 23 total touchdowns on the season. He is the first player since 2016 to rush over 1,000 yards in a season, and no other QB has done that since 1993. He also finished with the most total touchdowns on a season since Dave Shunamon finished with 25 during the 1997 season, Brian Aylward's first as a head coach.
"(Fleming's) just a beast. He's just such a special player and he's just so tough. He's got a motor of no one I've seen – there's times when you think the play is over and he doesn't have anything left. But then he says 'I'm good' and he goes again," said Aylward.
While Fleming had his second straight game of rushing for over 200-yards, Arbogast was the change of tempo guy, who took the ball 11 times for 153 yards, which included touchdown runs of 51 and 83 yards.
"Arbogast helped led us today and we have been waiting for that all year. He has to realize that if we can get through the muck, he has a chance to get (a touchdown) every time. We have been harping on him on that all season long. We were able to do it today and he broke free on a couple," said Aylward.
Arbogast started the season out very strong with a number of big games and big touchdowns, and then struggled a bit during the middle portion. He certainly saved his best performance of the season for the last – and most important game.
“Losing in the first round of the playoffs was not ideal for the team but, we kept our heads high and went right back to work and came back to beat Wayland. We did not stop working and getting better after the playoff loss. Wilmington thought this was their year but, we wanted to continue the streak of Thanksgiving Day wins.,” he said.
Knowing this was the final game of the season, Arbogast, one of the top sprinters in the state between indoor and outdoor track, said it was 'go-time'.
“This was my last game playing with most of my teammates who had my back all season especially my senior linemen so, I knew I had to step up and run hard when the linemen created the opportunities. This was the last game of the season to show off all the hard work and dedication put into the year.
“Playing in the Thanksgiving game was always a dream but I never thought it would actually happen and then scoring not only once but twice was surreal,” he said. “The offensive) line opened up great holes for me all game and I had to capitalize when I saw them because every point mattered, it was a dogfight all the way up until the end when they let us get on a scoring streak.
“It was a high-scoring game and it was a proud moment to win the Thanksgiving game with my team and be able to happily eat my Thanksgiving dinner.”
