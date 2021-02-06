TEWKSBURY – Back when Madison Guy was in the seventh grade, she put on ice skates for the first time. Her younger brother Jackson was playing at the youth level at that time, and their father built a hockey rink in the family's backyard.
From that moment on, the now senior captain at Central Catholic turned a new leaf, where ice hockey is now pretty much No. 1 on her list.
“We built the rink in the backyard,” she said. “Once that happened, I told my brother that I would take him on 1-on-1, so then I just fell in love with the sport. “The two of us have been competitive especially since I picked up hockey. We build the rink every year and we go back there and play 1-on-1. He knows that I can take him, but he's a lot smaller than me. I give it to him sometimes, but we have a good competitive spirit with each other.”
From those first few days of learning how to skate as a seventh grader, Guy went on to play for the Mass Bay Warriors, before she entered high school at Central Catholic. A new program, which has taken its lumps over the years in terms of wins and losses, she has worked her way up through the four years while playing for the Red Raiders. She is this year's team captain, first line right winger and is coming off a junior year where she was named to the MVC/DCL Division 2 All-Conference team.
“She is the heart-and-soul of our team,” said first-year head coach Mike Collett, after Central was defeated by Tewksbury/Methuen, 5-2 on Saturday morning. “Everything goes through her. I told her that again tonight. She is our hardest worker at practice and on the ice (in games) and that's why she has a 'C' on her chest. She does very well. She's a senior so I wish I had a couple more seasons with her, but she is doing well. I'm proud of her and she just keeps working so hard.”
Collett came to Central after an extensive hockey background, including coaching the Malden Catholic and Nashoba Tech boys' teams, as well as being the head coach of the New England Bulldogs, the Northern Cyclones and the Greater Boston Vipers of the Jr. Hockey League, while being the founder of the Northern Blackhawks. That came after a Hall of Fame career at ArchBishop Williams and then he played four years at Northeastern University.
“This new coaching staff has really helped us improve this season,” said Guy. “We have come a long way and I'm really proud of the team. The coaches know where to put us, they know what we have to do and they are kind of teaching us the game again, so we can work hard and keep improving. They have done a great job. They have worked us hard and sometimes we don't always like it, but it gets the job done.”
For Guy, this season is not what she pictured at all, when she thought about playing in his final year of high school. She's on a team that struggles to get wins, that practices sometimes at 6 am or very late in the evenings, all during COVID-19 protocols with masks and social distancing. Yet, she loves every single minute of it.
“We have early morning and late night practices and this team has been working very hard and as hard as we can,” she said. “It's a very tough league this year with only MVC teams as we usually get to split with half of the (MVC/DCL Division) one and half of division two. It's a tough league this year, but the team has just come out and have worked as hard as we can. We have 6 am practices and everyone shows up, brings their best effort. Today we didn't give up. They scored a bunch of goals, most of them all at once and we kept fighting.”
'Today' was the 5-2 loss to Tewksbury/Methuen, who two weeks to the date earlier, topped the Red Raiders 6-1. This game was much more competitive. Central Catholic has improved leaps and bounds from that first game, and hung around with the Red Rangers until late in the third period. The Red Raiders were able to hang around thanks to the two goals provided by Guy. She parked herself right in front of the net both times, first putting home a rebound, before putting a nice shot through a seam down low on the second one.
“She is tough in front of the net and she's tough to move. She keeps her feet moving so she's tough to stop. It all comes down to hard work and she is the hardest worker that we have in practice and she's the hardest worker we have in games. She got rewarded tonight with a couple of goals and we're proud of her,” said Collett.
A member of the CCHS Softball team as well, Guy will be attending Holy Cross in the fall with early thoughts of majoring in Business. Until those days comes, she wants to savor every moment she can with her Red Raiders' teammates over these last few weeks.
“It's hard to get ice since we can't use our home rink, so it's early mornings and late nights for practices,” she said. “We only have two freshmen, but everyone is adjusting. We just work hard, do what we can and it's paying off on the ice. We have been improving game by game and we just take it shift by shift.”
