METHUEN – Typically during a non COVID-19 season (or year), high school athletic directors' work schedules are incredibly difficult, especially during the fall and winter seasons when there's night games. In the winter for example, in a typical week, most AD's leave their houses by 6 am or so and don't return until 10 or 11 at night and that can happen anywhere up to six days a week.
Ever since COVID-19, the typical day for athletic directors has now gone out the window. The professional lives of these individuals has completely been turned around going from meetings about the future of each program to virtual meetings on how to keep EVERYONE from school staff, to coaches and to kids safe during the pandemic, among a million other items they have to deal with.
On Saturday night inbetween periods of the Tewksbury/Methuen vs Central Catholic girls' ice hockey game, the Town Crier sat down with three Merrimack Valley Conference Athletic Directors, including Tewksbury's Ron Drouin, Methuen's Matt Curran and Central Catholic's Ernie DiFiore. The three ADs discussed several different topics including the drastic changes in their jobs since COVID, but in particular the difficulty of planning and executing the simplest of plans, for instance getting a girls' hockey game underway.
“The (Methuen) boys and girls played today, so the schedule is set by the league so in terms of scheduling,” explained Curran. “You play the same school in the same week on the boys side, but because on the girls side there's just five teams, they play but then have two days off and play another opponent. For us, we have to first reserve the ice time (for the boys and girls’ home games).
“You can see when you walk in here that this (area in front of the closed off bleachers) is all cleared out (so players and staff can enter and exit the arena). The entry way is one way, the exit way is the other way. Each team has their own area that is separated. Obviously the (kids) and the officials have to wear masks. The officials have their temperatures taken before the game and the athletes have to have their temperatures taken before the game.
“Communication is such a key in all of this. We play Dracut in (basketball and boys hockey) this week so I probably talked to (Dracut Athletic Director) Paula (Chausse) probably fifty times throughout the week. We are checking in with each other — we talk about the live streaming, how are you doing it, who is doing it, cleaning protocols, bus times, when you're arriving, when you can't arrive, etc. She called me yesterday and said 'hey a guy is walking in with a camera but no credentials' and I said 'yup he's good. He's our yearbook guy and sorry I forgot to mention that'. Just stuff like that.
“After the boys game today, the (rink employees) took the cleaning machine and went right down this whole area, both benches and that type of stuff has to be done. It's everyone working together to make sure everything happens.”
In the case of Saturday's game, the opponent was Central Catholic. DiFiore said that the members of the team traveled on their own and met at the rink, so no bus.
“We took everyone's temperature before they entered the arena. In a case like this when the team met here, before they stepped in the arena, we took everyone's temperature, coaches included. We just have to take all of the necessary steps,” he said.
Certainly scheduling and travel arrangements are one thing, but the biggest issue is health – keeping all rinks, gymnasiums and schools clean.
“I know in Tewksbury, they wanted me to get all of the protocols and cleaning products that (the league uses) outside of Tewksbury High,” said Drouin. “I got in touch with Matt and he told me what they are using here. I then reached out to (TMHS Gymnastics coach) Jess Wilkey with Wilkey's Gymnastics and we also reached out to Breakaway (Ice Arena) with their protocols. I then sat down with our maintenance department and they are in charge with cleaning all of our buildings. They went over the sprayers that they had been using. Once our maintenance guys signed off saying they were comfortable with how the buildings were being cleaned. Then we decided to try to put together our plan and how we were going to maintain our building. We had to re-configure the entry way (into the TMHS gymnasium) so we can as many people out of the building and just try to contain everyone into the gym area. There's hand sanitizer everywhere and mask break areas everywhere.
“We took this idea from Ernie where every kid goes onto this app. There's five questions that they need to answer and all five answers have to be a 'no' in order to compete on that day, practice or a game. Any yes answer, which would then be a problem for the student-athlete, then triggers an email to Kelly Constantino, the lead nurse in the district. She'll check off the box at the bottom of the app that says the student-athlete can't report to practice (or game) that day. Kelly will then do a follow-up from there.”
The next part of the equation is spectators, or in this case, the lack there of. The Merrimack Valley Conference along with the Middlesex League and the Dual County League, all voted not to have any spectators at any of the winter games. In some towns that has been an extremely delicate issue – in particular in towns like Wilmington, Chelmsford, North Andover and Reading.
“We're all parents. I get it, and I would want to see my children play too,” said DiFiore. “The other side of that is the goal is to keep schools open. My daughter is a cheerleader here at Central and she hasn't been able to do anything. We get it and we all understand (where the parents are coming from). We want them here too, but we have to find a way to keep it safe.”
Ever since the Middlesex League voted no spectators at games, the Wilmington parents in particular have dominated the social media sites with their disagreements, outrage and disappointment. The Middlesex League parents also started a petition. On Saturday night, Wilmington announced it was going remote learning for two weeks, and the following day, it was announced that high school sports would be put on pause for two weeks. That also happened in the fall due to an outside house party.
Certainly there were gripes made from MVC parents about not being able to attend live games but not from parents of Tewksbury, Central Catholic and Methuen.
“I'm telling you right now, I've gotten zero, zero phone calls and zero emails regarding parents not being allowed at games this winter season. Zero,” said Drouin emphatically.
Added in Curran, “Same here. They will comment saying that it stinks that we can't be there, but at least (the kids) are playing. That's been the response that I have been getting.”
With no spectators allowed, the MVC Athletic Directors came up with many innovative ways for people to watch the games. These options have been hugely popular. Last week over 2,000 people watched a Methuen High Basketball game and on Friday, DiFiore said there were 1,500 fans watching a hoop game live.
“If we are telling Mom and Dad that right now you can't come (to live games), it's important for us to give them as many options as possible for them to watch their children,” said DiFiore. “So whether it's the LiveBarn at the hockey rinks or the NHS network that some of us have with the pixel cameras in the gym or out on the fields, or if you are running it through your Huddle Camera or a YouTube Channel or Facebook live, whatever it is, we want to offer it.”
Earlier that day, Drouin said that the TMHS Gymnastics Meet was livestreamed.
“Obviously everyone wants parents to be there. Clearly, everybody wants parents to be there,” he said. “It's funny because it was Matt who said it to me earlier this week and he wasn't being fresh or condescending in any way, but he said 'you know COVID Athletics is great for the ultimate sports fan who wants to watch three or four games at the same time or throughout the night or whatever because everyone is livestreaming'. I know we have parents here in Tewksbury, who had their laptop watching one game and on their TV in the living room they are watching another game. You can watch multiple games and kids are getting great coverage.
“People are going to know a lot more about each team because of the streaming options. Moving forward, that might be a pretty good idea. It might hurt live attendance, but moving forward, if we can still stream these events, that might be another way of getting additional coverage for the kids.”
Besides the scheduling, cleaning, traveling and social media sites to watch games, the ADs also said that they went from virtually meeting once a month as a group to several times a week just in order to get this winter this season off the ground.
“We put together sort of a COVID checklist and it's been pretty good,” said Drouin. “Ernie and I sit in during a weekly meeting with all of the league's superintendents. Ernie is the chairman and I'm the Vice Chair for the MVC when we sit in during these meetings and the superintendents have been great.”
Added DiFiore, “The superintendents have been great, they really have. They really want these things to happen. They recognize the importance of it and they are very supportive of what the league's athletic directors are trying to do.”
And what these Athletic Directors are trying to do is give their student-athletes a chance to play and most of all, do it while being as safe as humanly possible during unprecedented times.
“It's been hard on everybody because it's so fluid,” said DiFiore. “You feel like you're going in a direction where you have everything nailed down as best as you can and then the phone rings and one of your opponents has a student-athlete who has tested positive. Then all of a sudden you're shutting that team down or whatever the case may be.
“We (as a league) have been very fortunate. We had a great fall (season) and we got a lot in (more than any other league in the state) and the kids were healthy and that was the main thing. Every measure that you take in here is about health, so you're coming in one way, you're exiting the other way. Every measure we take here is try to keep these kids as safe and as healthy as possible so we can keep them playing. It's important for us to see these girls (hockey players) out here playing (tonight).”
Drouin added that yes his typical day has been flipped upside down and like everyone else he manages it “day-by-day”. As tough as that has been for him and every other Athletic Director across the entire state, he said he does see light at the end of this long and dark tunnel.
“It's a lot of work, but the end result these kids get to play and that's all anybody wants. Hopefully we can hang in there and everybody can stay healthy and two, three or four weeks down the road, we can think about the possibility of getting some senior nights in and stuff like that and servicing these kids the best that we can.
“We appreciate what all of the other media members do as well to get these kids support. Hopefully (COVID-19) ends soon.”
