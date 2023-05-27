TEWKSBURY — On Friday afternoon, Skyler Schieding was seen making diving saves for the Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse team in a tightly contested match with Methuen.
Despite the 9-7 loss, Schieding was the reason Tewksbury was very much in the game for four quarters. He totaled 19 saves to add to his astonishing total of 240 on the season.
To get to this point of being considered one of the MVC’s premier goalies, it wasn’t easy.
When Schieding reported for lacrosse tryouts as a freshman, the newcomer was simply trying to make the varsity team.
An attackman, Schieding was confident in his goal-scoring abilities and was ready to take on the challenge of high school lacrosse. Little did he know, he’d be taking on completely different and much larger challenges than that.
Struggling with numbers during a rebuilding phase, the TMHS lacrosse team was without a goalie — until Schieding made the decision to exchange his short stick for a goalie one.
“I showed up and we didn’t have a goalie,” he recalled. “I was thinking about it, and I wanted to score goals but we didn’t have a goalie so I might as well step up.”
Schieding did just that. For the first time in his lacrosse career, he would take on the responsibilities of goalie, where he would have to put his body in front of opposing shots that reach speeds north of 80 miles per hour.
“I was definitely scared,” said Schieding. “It’s a lacrosse ball, all rubber, coming at you. If you have the mentality that this is what you signed up for, it’s not that bad.”
Following a freshman season of learning basic technique and experiencing the fierce competition of the MVC, he returned as a sophomore, where he totaled 200 saves and received Second Team All-Conference honors.
Heading into his junior season, Schieding was looking to build off that foundation — until another obstacle struck his path. Four games into the football season this past fall, the junior suffered a knee injury that caused him to sit out the remainder of the season. This setback lit a fire in the goalie.
“Losing my football season, that made me want something more,” he said. “That made me want to fight for something. That’s what I put my mindset to, I just wanted to be able to play a season and not feel sorrow or sad that I missed a season. Just make up for it in a different season.”
It’s safe to say he is doing just that.
“I don’t know what happened,” Schieding said of his 19-save performance on Friday. “I was in my zone and it just all came out. I’m sick of losing, I just want to win.”
Schieding made five saves in a row to end the second quarter, including multiple kick saves that denied Methuen shooters at point-blank range.
“I just try to stop it any way,” he said. “My feet, it’s easier, it’s quicker, and I can get there quick. Stepping right in front of the ball helps.”
To make such strides at this level, Schieding has made a commitment to get better.
“I’ve lifted (weights) a lot and I’ve watched a lot of lacrosse,” he said. “I was going in person to watch a lot and just trying to practice my skills by watching techniques and trying to pick up other stuff from goalies. You got to expand your knowledge. Seeing what works for guys and trying it, you can’t mess up going one hundred percent.”
Redmen coach Anthony Pontes has not only seen Schieding lead the Redmen this season, he was also at the helm when he made the sacrifice to volunteer to be the team’s last line of defense.
“The fact that he wanted to step up in a position that not really many kids want to play, they mostly want to score goals,” said Pontes. “He stepped up for the team and he’s had nothing but success there.”
Schieding initially faced struggles his first season in between the pipes, but has since grown into a top goalie in the state.
“Just to see his progress from freshman year, to sophomore year, to now, he’s one of the best goalies in the MVC, and I can say that without a doubt,” said the coach.
More importantly, Schieding has emerged as a primary leader on a team heavily composed of underclassmen.
“He knows how to stop the ball, he’s not scared of the ball and he’s a leader. He’s a leader in the locker room, he’s a leader on the field, and he’s a leader on the defense,” said Pontes.
“We got a lot of young guys,” said Schieding. “It’s not really about winning, it’s about technique and watching improvements in passing, catching, and clearing. You can’t get down on yourself for losing. The kids that are staying are into it, and we just have to focus on getting them better and having fun as a team. It’s fun to win, but to improve is much better so we can get better from next year and build this young team up.”
Schieding stepped into one of the most demanding positions in high school sports, while overcoming an injury to succeed at a high level. For him, the hard work isn’t stopping anytime soon.
“It made me mentally stronger,” he said. “But then it’s what can I do to get back to make myself feel better, what can I do to work. Trying to outwork other people is a good feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.