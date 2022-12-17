TEWKSBURY – State Champions!
Yup, it still sounds pretty good.
However, as any good team, coach and athlete knows, what happened nine months ago has no bearing on what's going to happen over the next three months.
“Nothing is expected (of us),” said head coach Derek Doherty. “Yeah we have Benny (O'Keefe as our goalie) and we have some good returners, but last year we were expected to win the state championship and now it's like, let's go out and prove to everybody that we can still win. I like this group. They are good kids, same as last year, they were taught very well – really (they are). In the locker room, they are dynamite.”
Last year, in case you missed it, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Hockey team finished 17-2-0 in the regular season and went on to win five games in the state tournament, including the 3-1 victory over Canton, giving the program its third Division 2 state championship title in program history.
That team did graduate a ton of talent, including the Town Crier's own Jason Cooke and his 100-plus career points, and puck moving defenseman Caden Connors, among many others. But what returns, is also pretty talented. O'Keefe is among the very best goalies to ever suit up here, speedy forward Matt Cooke is dangerous at any spot on the ice, and defenseman Nick DiCioccio is as steady and rock solid of a player as you'll find.
Like any successful hockey team, it all starts with goaltending. Last year as a junior, O'Keefe finished the season with a 1.30 GAA, a .926 save percentage and six shut outs.
“We have Benny in net so if we can score three or four goals (a game), we're going to win most games,” said Doherty. “Benny is Benny and you just got to love him. He's the hardest worker and also the best kid. He doesn't lose it when he's losing it. If he lets a bad goal in, he forgets about it. He’s the best goalie I've had here (during my coaching career). No question. Nico Cunha played so great in the playoffs, won us the state championship and was a little bit of an overachiever, but Benny is just such a real good goalie.”
In front of O'Keefe will be an explosive first line, which as of now consists of juniors Matt Cooke (18-18-36), Tyler Barnes (8-13-21) and Jeremy Insogna (8-6-14).
The second line as of now will consist of three seniors, all veteran players with Ryan Flynn. Brady Chapman and Conor Cremin. All three of them are gritty players, and extremely hard workers, especially in the defensive end. Last year, mostly as a third line crew, they combined for three goals and nine assists.
The third group as of now will consist of juniors PJ Civitarese and Aidan MacDonald with senior Andrew Whynot. The latter two were members of the team last year but didn't record any points.
Also opening up a lot of eyes during the pre-season is freshman Tyler Bourgea, who Coach Doherty said, “He's got great skills, he sees the ice very well and he'll be in the (forward) mix.”
Adding depth upfront includes junior Victor Pacheco, sophomore Jason Lavoie and freshman Jackson Feudo.
Defensively, it appears as if DiCioccio (9-9-18) will be paired with Cooper Robillard (0-3-3), and then the second pairing will be a combination of transfer Anthony DiFranco, a sophomore, with juniors Cullen Mangan and Mike Connors.
“We have a new kid on the team, he's a Tewksbury kid but is coming here from Lowell Catholic and that's Anthony DeFranco,” said Doherty. “He's big, he's strong and he's going to fit right in with us. He'll be paired up with a combination of Cullen Mangan and Mike Connors.”
Adding depth on the blueline will be seniors Cian Dawson and Robert Beggan, as well as freshman Michael Macauda.
The back-up goalie will once again be David Karlberg, a sophomore. He made five saves in 28 minutes a year ago, and didn't allow a goal.
Thus far in the pre-season, Tewksbury has had a couple of scrimmages, including a 2-0 loss to Westford Academy with the Redmen missing a handful of starters, and then a tremendous 3-1 win over Central Catholic with Matt Cooke scoring all three goals.
The Redmen will once again be a part of the MVC/DCL Division 2 Tier and will play Concord-Carlisle, Newton South, North Andover, Boston Latin, Lincoln-Sudbury and Acton-Boxboro two times each. They'll also have a cross-over game with Billerica.
In addition to that will be seven non-league games as well as an exclusion game (which won't count in the standings). The non-league games consist of the annual two games in Maine, the annual contest with Wilmington, and then three games in the Ed Burns Tournament, as well as a late season match-up with Division 1 powerhouse Winchester.
In the Burns tournament, Doherty said Tewksbury could draw any of the top teams in the state such as Arlington, Belmont, Waltham, Wellesley, Canton and Winchester, among others.
As for the exclusion game, well Tewksbury will be skating at Fenway Park on January 4th against the Division 2 state champions of New Jersey, Northern Highlands High School.
“Everyone is working hard right now. It's a good group and they are used to working so hard. We have to get ready because we have a tough schedule, a real nasty schedule,” said Doherty.
Tewksbury opened the season on Wednesday against Concord-Carlisle with results not known as of presstime and then will host Newton South on Saturday at 1 pm at Breakaway. Before the game, the new state championship banner will be unveiled.
Then next Wednesday, Tewksbury will travel to take on North Andover for a 7:10 pm match-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.