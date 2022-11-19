BILLERICA - On Saturday in the Div. 5 state semifinals in Weston, the Shawsheen Tech football team will face a squad that Ram coach Al Costabile agrees is quite similar to his own group.
“We do have a lot of similarities,” Costabile said of Dover Sherborn.
Like the fourth-seeded Rams, the eighth-seeded Raiders are 10-0 heading into the contest coming off of playoff victories against Watertown and a Hudson High team that was also undefeated before the quarterfinal showdown.
While Dover Sherborn is a solid offensive group, the team’s defense has been dominant.
“Everybody is talking about their offense, which is very explosive and has a number of weapons, but I think in that discussion is a general overlooking of what has been a very effective defense,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “It’s very impressive.”
In ten games, the Raiders have allowed just 68 points, just under seven points per game.
DS has recorded three shutouts and allowed only seven points four times.
The best wins of the year for the Raiders included a 16-0 victory over Sharon and an 18-12 triumph against Bellingham. DS also topped Norton and Ashland this year.
“They’re very good on both sides of the ball,” Costabile said of the Raiders. ‘They have very active linebackers that do a very good job of getting to the football. They’re very balanced defensively.”
The Raiders had to come from behind in both of their postseason victories, trailing by a 14-12 score at halftime against Watertown before winning 28-14 and falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter in Hudson before rallying for a 20-7 victory.
Junior quarterback Garrett Webb leads the DS offense and, like Shawsheen sophomore signal-caller Sidney Tildsley, has plenty of options when he fades back to pass.
“Offensively, they move the ball around,” Costabile said. “They have some weapons and they utilize them all. (Webb) can throw the ball and he can run.”
Against Watertown, Webb threw three touchdown passes, one for 64 yards to junior Emilio Cabey and two to junior Brian Olson for distances of 21 and 24 yards.
Costabile was impressed with Cabey.
“He’s very quick, very shifty and elusive,” the coach said. “He can give you fits.”
Senior Michael Polk ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in the victory, carrying the ball 20 times.
“He is a very, very good runner,” Costabile said. “He’s very good on both sides of the ball. He’s a good-sized kid and plays a good D-back, but he’s a very effective running back.”
Costabile also mentioned Raider senior Henry Moore, who runs the ball well for the Raiders.
“There’s three or four weapons right there,” he said. “And they balance it out and move it around. Everybody gets touches, and they’re very hard to key on any one person.”
After the first half against Watertown, the Raider defense has allowed only two touchdowns in the last six quarters of playoff action.
While the defense has been stingy, it also produced some points as Olson returned an interception for a score in the Hudson game.
Dover Sherborn has several seniors on its offensive and defensive lines including captain Alex Banerjee. Joseph Perdoni, Christian Casale, Matt Darin, Will Dummer and Tim Sampson.
Leading the Raider linebacking corps are senior captain Mekhi Robinson, senior captain Griffin Rosbottom and Dylan Latham while senior defensive backs include Polk, Tyler Myrick, Moore and Alex Romoli.
Costabile said he’s happy with the daytime start on Saturday after playing four straight Friday evening contests.
“I like it,” he said. “When you get this late in the season, (the afternoon) is the warmest part of the day. I think when you get to this point in the season you think of football on a cold afternoon, not frosty nights, but cold afternoons. There’s just something about it that I love.”
After an 8-0 regular season that saw the Rams win the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Large School championship, Shawsheen defeated both Worcester Tech and Old Rochester Regional in the playoffs. It’s Shawsheen’s first full season of football since legendary assistant coach and the school’s head wrestling coach Mark Donovan died after a lengthy battle with cancer last October.
In September of this year, long-time Shawsheen football writer Mike Ippolito died suddenly.
“It’s been a ride hasn’t it?” said Costabile. “The past 12 months have been unbelievable what we’ve persevered.”
With a victory, Shawsheen will face either second-seeded North Reading or sixth-seeded Bishop Fenwick in the Div. 5 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium the first weekend in December.
Costabile coached at Bishop Fenwick before coming to Shawsheen Tech.
