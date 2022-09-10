TEWKSBURY – There's a lot of new faces surrounding the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer program this year, but the goals remain the same.
Brooke Pacheco was named the new head coach back in April after Samantha Tavantzis resigned. She spent six seasons behind the bench, the last four competing in the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 league, something that no other sports program in the high school has to endure.
Last year, the Redmen took their share of lumps competing against some of those large schools, while injuries became a factor. Tewksbury finished 6-8-1 overall and missed out on the state tournament after making it four straight years. Pacheco, whose background is in soccer but was head varsity field hockey coach here at Tewksbury a year ago, believes that despite a roster filled with half-and-half of experienced and inexperienced players, that the goal of winning, and competing for league titles and state tournament berths are still all very much in the cards.
“I don’t see it as a rebuild. I think there are a lot sophomores last year who were in the JV program that are really stepping up this year as juniors,” she said. “We don’t have any sophomores on the varsity team now so it’s all seniors and juniors, who all have experience or have developed in the sport. I think (because of that) we’re going to be successful this season.”
Besides Tavantzis, Tewksbury also lost three-time MVC All-Conference and returning All-State player Daniela Almeida, who is now playing at Merrimack College. She scored a lot of goals for the team over the years and this year's team doesn't have an Almeida type scorer on the team, but could replace her scoring with a spread out attack. Senior captain Victoria Catanzano and junior newcomer Cassidy Paige, who ran cross-country last year but played club soccer in New Hampshire, will be two of the players the team lean on to find the back of the net. Seniors Victoria LaVargna and Alyssa Devlin will see a lot of time upfront as well.
The midfield starts with senior captain Riley Sheehan, who has also scored her share of goals. She will be joined by Gabriella Diaz-Archilla, who has a lot of skill, senior Ava Paquette as well as junior newcomers Rhiannon Anderson and Alyssa Adams.
Defensively, the team will look to senior captain Brooklynn DeGrechie, and fellow seniors Kat MacDonald, Lauren Bielecki and Alexandra Fillmore, juniors Emma Ryan and Skyler Auth. All but Auth are returning varsity letterwinners.
Playing behind them in net is being battled between junior Christa Giansiracusa and junior Stephanie Mercurio, who could also play several different positions in the field.
“Right now, they are splitting time but once we get into games, (I'll pick one),” said Pacheco. “I’m (splitting them) now because we’ve just had scrimmages so I want to see what we have. Krista is more seasoned as a goalkeeper, but Stephanie wanted to try out for both goalie and as a field player, so I thought I could utilize her as a keeper more than as a field player. She’s really training with our JV coach, Jay Anderson, who is also a goalie coach. It’s nice that he works with the goalies as we can now rearrange practices and he can work with the four keepers that we have and I can work with the field players.”
Pacheco said that she plans on using either a 4-4-2 or a 4-5-1 formation, meaning either two or even one forward up top.
“It depends on the team we are playing. I’m more of a defensive minded coach so I think about it more from the back than the front so I would rather have more people behind the ball than attacking it with three up top,” she said.
No matter which formation the team uses, Pacheco said the plan will be to use the entire roster, up and down every game.
“I told the team that I don’t like to call it a bench because we really don’t have one. We have players who I can utilize at any time, so I’m constantly rotating them in. It shouldn’t be ‘I’m a starter or not’ because everyone is going to play,” she said.
The season started Tuesday with a game with Andover, with results not known as of presstime. The Redmen will remain home on Thursday to face North Andover before facing the third of the Big-3 teams on Tuesday with a trip to Central Catholic. The new coach is ready for the challenge and said last Friday that pre-season was going well.
“I think the (girls on the team) look great. They all came in the fitness level that I expected them to be in which is great. That’s always a plus so you don’t have to worry about an injury,” she said. “We will technically have two full weeks of practice before our first game so that’s good because it gives us some time to work on different things. We’ve had a couple of scrimmages and they looked really good in those scrimmages. We scrimmaged Triton and then Reading. You try not to keep score, but we were able to score a couple of goals against Triton, we scored some goals on Reading and we were able to keep the goals in our end to a minimum amount.
“I’m excited and I do think we will be competitive. I’m also excited to be back with soccer. I enjoyed the field hockey program and I enjoyed the team, nut just having the knowledge that I do in soccer just makes things a little bit more exciting for me.”
• • •
On Tuesday, Tewksbury opened the season with a 5-1 loss to Andover. Paige scored the lone goal as she headed in a direct kick taken by Anderson.
