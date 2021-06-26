WESTON – For the second time in three years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys track-and-field team has celebrated with a divisional pentathlon champion.
On Friday, senior Derek Munroe – who already over these last few months went 15-for-15 in his dual meets during the Fall-2 season and last week was the shot put champion at the MVC Championship Meet – finished with 2,991 points, easily taking the title with Amesbury's Ethan Rowe taking second with 2,761 points.
Munroe joins Steven Wilson as pentathlon champs from Tewksbury. Wilson compiled 3,044 points to win the 2018 title.
And before the pentathlon competition actually ended, Munroe got all of his throws in for the javelin competition, and oh yeah, he won that event too, throwing 172 feet. Then two days later, he came back to place sixth in the 110-meter hurdles. All in all he scored 21 of the team's 51 points.
“I hope the coaches at UMass-Lowell are watching this because they can do some unbelievable things with him,” said head coach Scott Wilson. “He just needs time in events. Derek's athleticism is just off the charts. He's a tremendously hard worker. He's really interested in learning and it doesn't matter if he practices an hour longer than everyone else, he just puts it all in and try to do the best that he can and that's why he is who he is.”
The pentathlon is five events – the 110-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put and the 1,500 meter race. There's ten athletes, and each gets a half hour break inbetween each event.
“I would go into the shade,” said Munroe, commenting on the tough humidity. “Between events, I thought I would feel more tired than I did, but it was like that thirty minute break was all I needed. I just refreshed each time.”
The hurdles was the first event and Munroe was second with a time of 17.09.
“I knew the hurdles wasn't my best race (of the day), but I was talking to coach after it was over and he said you can't really worry about each event. It's done and you have the next one coming up. If you worry about it, it'll just mess everything up the rest of the way. I knew my performance wasn't bad, I just had to take it and do what I can for the next event,” he said.
After taking third in the long jump at 19-5, Munroe said the entire day changed on the next event, the shot put.
“I had a personal record in my first throw of the shot put. That's when it was like 'alright, I'm feeling it now'. I had a good jump in the long jump but it wasn't a personal record or anything, so the shot put is where I started to get everything going,” he said of his 47-9 foot heave. “After that I went to high jump and honestly I had no clue of what to expect. I think the most I had ever done was clear five feet and that was my sophomore year when I was jumping off a different leg.”
After that, things just got crazy hectic and all in a hurry. He still had to compete in the high jump and the 1,500-meters, and then the regular javelin competition was starting up.
“The high jump takes a while so once I got to the height I was at and cleared it, I didn't know if I would get the next height and they started the javelin event early. I went over to do the javelin, even before the 1,500 race took place. Then they did a couple of heats of the open mile, so when that was going on, I was able to get in all of my throws for javelin,” he explained.
Over a course of that time, he cleared 5-7 in the high jump, ran the 1,500-meters finishing sixth at 5:13.14 and then won the javelin.
“I was just trying to have fun with the 1,500 race because I knew it would be the only way that I would get through it,” he said. “Literally right after it ended, I tried walking it out, and then I saw everyone laying down and I was like 'yeah that's a good idea'. It just felt so good to do that. But I had so much fun doing it, I really did.”
After he got up, he went over to the javelin area, and tossed the winner, 172 feet even. The second place finisher Isaac Avila of Wilmington was almost 18 feet behind him at 154-10.
“I threw 172 feet and it was just one of those moments that as soon as I let it go, I knew it was a big throw. It just felt right and everything just felt right on that throw,” he said.
Two years ago, Lucas Frost was the league, divisional and All-State winner in the javelin and several things that he constantly worked on, Munroe is doing the same.
“The thing that I am working in now is my final crossover step. I have been doing more of a shuffle on it and I need to keep driving and to bring my cross going to keep my speed going. I tend to slow down at the end more. I'm also trying to work on separation of my body. You want to turn your hips, your upper body and then your arm, so getting that separation puts more emphasis on a throw,” said Munroe.
After he won both events on Saturday, a Boston Globe reporter interviewed Munroe, who also mentioned that during middle school, he was a trampoline champion.
“It was just something I would mess around with at home. It's a big social-media based thing. I would meet people on social media and you would share videos and then it would just keep growing. It's still new and kind of based on the same idea as skateboarding. I went to San Diego in 2018 that summer (to compete). That was fun and such a crazy experience. It was just really different,” he said.
