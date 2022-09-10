TEWKSBURY - On the verge of another possibly huge year, the Tewksbury High volleyball team will be looking for an important contribution from a one-time Redmen cheerleader.
Tewksbury made it all the way to the Div. 3 semifinals, last year, and the Redmen think they can go even further this fall, and perhaps win the program's first state championship.
The team needs a new outside hitter, and senior Vanessa Green could be the right person for the job. It will be a position switch for Green, who was a middle blocker her first two seasons, but she has been preparing for this opportunity throughout the off season.
"She put in a lot of work in the off season and is just now transitioning to one of our outside hitters," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, of Green. "She has great verticals and great block. I'm really excited and impressed with how she has developed, and I anticipate her continuing to develop this season."
Green sort of wandered into volleyball in the beginning of her sophomore year, after losing interest in cheerleading after freshman year.
"It was my sophomore year, COVID happened, so they were not doing many sports, but they were doing volleyball," said Green. "I heard it was a better environment here, so I decided to give it a shot."
Green had some height and some athleticism, but was really raw when she came to tryouts.
"I was pretty inexperienced, I'm not going to lie," she said. "I didn't know any of the rules and everyone else knew the rules and the positions, and I didn't."
Green played junior varsity that first year but progressed nicely, despite the limited opportunities for games during the COVID season.
"A lot of development and base work and foundation work happens freshman year," said Luppi. "Vanessa came in sophomore year and picked it up so naturally."
"Looking back on it, I've gotten a lot better over the years," said Green, during practice, last week. "I started off being not very good."
Green moved up to varsity, last year, and was third on the depth chart at middle blocker. But she worked hard in practice and opportunities to play came with injuries and illness to other players. She was a regular off the bench right through the tournament.
Coaching staffs are always looking ahead, and with the Redmen graduating their top two outside hitters, this past spring, they knew they had to find new players to perform at that position. Luppi put a bug in Green's ear before the team broke up last year.
"She hinted to me and said that she might consider me for outside," said Green. "That spiked my interest to going into club to practice on outside, which is where I played for EVO, my club team."
During her time with EVO, Green went with their national team to a 17-under tournament in Atlanta, which she really enjoyed and further entrenched her in a volleyball player mindset.
"Doing club definitely improved my game," said Green. "I learned a lot more of the fundamentals, and learned how to play back row, because at middle blocker you don't."
Training camp and practices have a different feel to them, this year, and Green is just one of many players working hard to improve and earn playing time.
"It's been going pretty good," said Green. "There's definitely a lot of competition on this team, though. Everyone is very good."
With all her off season work, Green sees her herself now as a hitter, no longer a middle blocker.
"I would like to be one of the pin hitters, that's my ideal," said Green. "Outside would be great but I would be okay with either outside or right side. I like the hitting position, that's my favorite. Middle blocking was fun, but I do like the back row."
Luppi had indicated there could be some trial and error in the first half of the season, and Green could see time at both positions, but eventually her role will be solidified.
As for the season ahead, Green believes the Redmen will do even better than they did, last year.
"I think we can go further than last year," said Green. "We've all played basically together for at least a year, so we are all very used to each other on the court."
Green will begin the hitter portion of her high school volleyball career underway on Thursday when the Redmen host Bedford at Romano Court.
