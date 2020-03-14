Senior forward Amanda Conway (Methuen, Mass.), a former standout on the Methuen/Tewksbury Co-Op Girls Hockey team, scored a hat trick, while, freshmen forwards Julia Masotta (Tewksbury, Mass.) and Ann-Frederique Guay each had two goals, and senior forward Sophie McGovern had a goal and two assists to lead the Norwich University women's ice hockey team to its fourth straight New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) title and 10th overall.
Despite trailing 2-1 at the midway point of the second period, Norwich (22-4-2) rattled off eight straight goals to cruise to a 9-2 victory over Suffolk University.
Junior defenseman Samantha Benoit had two assists, while sophomore made 25 saves in goal for the Cadets.
Conway, who scored 204 goals as a member of the Tewksbury/Methuen Girls Hockey team, including a state record 86 in her senior year, was named the NEHC Tournament MVP for the second time in her career. Masotta, who led the Tewksbury/Methuen squad to the Division 1 state championship last season while leading the entire state with 50 goals on the season, was named to the All-Tournament team for the Cadets, along with Guay, Berg and Benoit.
Suffolk opened the scoring at the 6:59 mark of the first period with Grace Scholz, sniping a wrist shot over the shoulder of Berg from the middle of the slot on a breakaway. Julia Volpe made a great play to chip the puck up off the boards to spring Maddy Burton and Scholz on a 2-on-1. Burton feathered a tape-to-tape pass from the side boards to Scholz alone in front and she took care of the rest, burying the puck for her fourth goal of the season.
Norwich responded at the 14:11 mark with a power play goal by McGovern. McGovern one-timed a cross-ice pass from Guay into the top of the net from the middle of the right faceoff circle for her 19th goal of the season. Benoit picked up the second assist on the goal.
Suffolk took another lead at the 10:12 mark of the second period with a bar down goal from Sydney Tietz. Tietz picked up the puck in the neutral zone and then wheeled through the center of the and evaded a Norwich defender before ripping a shot off the cross bar and in for her sixth goal of the season.
However, Norwich finally got its NCAA Division III-leading offense rolling after that, lighting the lamp three times in a span of 1:46 with goals from Baptiste, Guay and Conway.
Baptiste tied the game at 2-2 with a power play goal on a rebound off a blocked shot initially by Benoit at the 13:26 mark of the second period.
Guay made it 3-2 Norwich just 38 seconds later with the eventual game-winning goal for her 17th goal of the season off assists from and Carley Sedlar.
Conway scored her first of the game just over a minute later off assists from Kayla Goleniak and Masotta. Goleniak made a great cross-ice pass to find Conway alone on the right side of the crease and then she fired the puck past Suffolk's Julia McLellan to make it 4-2 Norwich.
The Cadets pulled away in the third period with five more goals to cap their NEHC playoffs scoring nine, 10 and nine goals respectively in each of the three rounds.
Guay scored again on the power play for her 18th goal of the season at the 2:49 mark with a snipe under the cross bar off assists from Baptiste and Berg.
Conway scored her second of the game and 30th of the season at the 4:25 mark off an assist from Masotta.
Masotta scored twice at the 6:43 and 10:57 mark of the third period to increase the lead to 8-2. Conway capped the scoring to complete her sixth career hat trick at the 15:25 mark of the third period off an assist from McGovern.
Berg improved to 10-3-2 on the season, while MacLellan dropped to 6-12-2 and made 37 saves.
Norwich outshot Suffolk 46-27.
Norwich will travel to Amherst College on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in a NCAA Division III Tournament First Round matchup at Orr Rink.
STONEHILL WINS
The Stonehill College ice hockey team, seeded third in the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament, defeated Franklin Pierce University, the fourth-seeded team, in the title game Saturday night at Warrior Ice Arena with a 3-1 score.
Stonehill senior Ryan Meade of Tewksbury, who had scored the game winning overtime goal in the Skyhawks 4-3 semifinal win over St. Michael's College the previous Saturday, chipped in for this victory as well, tallying an assist on what would prove to be the game winning goal for the Skyhawks, giving them a 2-0 lead at the time at the 15:44 mark of the second period.
Meade was later named to the All Tournament team, while Stonehill goalie Matt Schoen, who made 46 saves in the championship game, was named tournament MVP.
Fellow Tewksbury resident, Stonehill senior Colin Quinn, did not score, but had two shots on net for the Skyhawks. Quinn had also played a big part in the Skyhawks advancing to the title game, notching a second period assist in the semifinal win over St. Michael's.
Stonehill's (13-11-5, 8-6-4 NE10) Charles Page, Cameron Wright, and Zachary Frament recorded the goals for the Skyhawks, while Meade, along with Teddy McElaney, Kayser Raei, Jack Hall, Ryan, Brendan Nehmer, and John Peloso tallied assists in the win.
The Skyhawks were outshot by the Ravens 47-41, as Stonehill went 1-for-3 in power play opportunities and Franklin Pierce went 0-for-1.
This was the Skyhawks fifth appearance in the NE10 Championship game and 19th appearance in the NE10 Tournament since 1999.
This is second time in five years that the Skyhawks have appeared in the Tournament, with the last time being in 2015-16 when Stonehill won their second NE10 Championship, as the Championship game against Saint Anselm College was canceled due to health concerns and the Skyhawks won the title as they highest remaining seed.
The Skyhawks finished their season with a record of 13-11-5 and this is the first winning season since 2015-16, where the team went 13-9-4, 5-1-2 NE10. This is the eighth season since 1999 that the Skyhawks have had a record at .500 or higher.
FSU BASKETBALL
The Framingham State University women's basketball team's historic season came to a close on Saturday night when the Rams were defeated by No. 7 Amherst College 70-46 in the opening round of the 2020 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship at LeFrak Gymnasium in Amherst.
The game marked the end of the career of one of Framingham State's all-time best, as senior guard Emily Velozo of Tewksbury played her final game for the Rams. Velozo scored 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from long range with six boards an assist, a steal and two blocked shots.
Velozo averaged 17.5 points and 2.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, and also reached the 1,000 point mark for her career, finish with a total of 1,142 points. She finished her career ranked seventh all time in career points at Framingham State.
With the victory, Amherst advances to the second-round tomorrow where they will face Rowan who won the other opening round game at Amherst this evening.
The Rams see their historic season come to a close after winning a school record 22 games (22-6 overall) and the program's first MASCAC Tournament Title.
The game was played to a practically empty gym after Amherst College made the decision to prohibit spectators from both rounds of this weekend's Regional because of the "evolving nature of the global COVID-19 outbreak."
The Rams trailed 6-5 just under four minutes into the game after a Velozo three, but Amherst closed the first quarter with an 11-3 run to lead 17-8 after one. The Rams struggled from the floor in the first two quarters shooting just 15% from the floor and going over 10 minutes between baskets. The Rams defense forced 11 first half turnovers from Amherst helping them head to the locker room trailing 29-14.
Amherst pushed the lead to 20 in the third quarter before the Rams cut the gap to 15 on a pair of occasions including on a Velozo three-point play with 2:36 left in the third. Amherst closed the quarter with a 9-0 to lead 50-26 after three.
The Rams chipped at the lead and cut the gap to 16 four minutes into the fourth on a pair of O'Day layups, but Amherst quickly extended the lead back to 21, 60-39, with 5:02 remaining.
